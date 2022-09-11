Read full article on original website
Review: An Evening of Amazonian Beauty with Third Coast Percussion
Philip Glass is considered one of the greatest living composers of the 20th and 21st centuries. His spare and layered compositions can be interpreted in many ways other than as written, and that is the beauty of his music. Third Coast Percussion brings even more layers to Glass’ Aguas de Amazonia-Waters of the Amazon suite. The quartet consists of Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, and David Skidmore, all percussionists who call Chicago home. Each of these musicians brought an exquisite sense of joy to their performance of a concert of Philip Glass music.
Interview: SISTO Dips into His Lore and Rise in the Dubstep Scene
While photographing and taking in the atmosphere of North Coast Music Festival, I had the pleasure of sitting down with SISTO, one of the most exciting dubstep artists to make waves in the past two years. Nick, the artist behind the SISTO moniker, hails from San Jose, California. His signature stacked sound design boasts his obvious talent and attention to detail. In the past year, he has gained the attention of several big names including Marshmello, Excision, Nghtmre and Svdden Death. His releases in 2022 include Chainsaw Parade, Unfinished Business, and most recently, the Fools Gambit EP.
Printers Row Fest @ South Dearborn Street
Preview: Riot Fest Kicks Off Tomorrow in Douglass Park
It may just be another weekend in Chicago for some, but for music fan it’s time for Riot Fest to highlight the weekend with their eclectic mix of alternative rock, hip hop, and beyond! With so many festivals happening it’s been hard to keep track of all of them but Riot Fest has always stood as one of the best. They strive to bring some more hard hitting lineups in the game. There is something for every one. Whether your looking for a modern hip hop star/upcoming tag team wrestler like Action Bronson, grotesque monsters who can shred with the best of them like GWAR, or indie rock royalty in the form of Sleater Kinney, Riot Fest has you covered.
Review: Take the Kids—Take Yourself—to See Leonardo, a Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster at Chicago Children’s Theatre
It was a rainy Sunday morning, so what’s the best thing to do (as an alternative to staying in bed)? About a hundred parents and kids—and I—thought the best thing to do was go to the Chicago Children’s Theatre. And it was the right decision because we saw the most delightful play for children of all ages: Leonardo, A Wonderful Show About a Terrible Monster.
Review: Lyric Opera Opens a New Season with Lush, Classic Verdi and Strong Quartet of Voices in Ernani
For the uninitiated (and perhaps even for those clued in) thinking of going to the opera, the Lyric’s Ernani is likely what they have in mind. This lush 2022-2023 season opener is, from its 16th century Spanish setting to rich medieval costumes to a large and stage-filling chorus, is everything one has in mind when they think of the opera. And with a quartet of powerful pipes at its center, Verdi’s “love quadrangle,” as the program describes it, gets a vibrant and engaging staging on now through October 1.
Review: Art and Politics at War in Chagall in School by Grippo Stage Company
Art is enmeshed in the politics of the Russian revolution in James Sherman’s new play, Chagall in School, now being staged by Grippo Stage Company at Theater Wit. Georgette Verdin directs this world premiere, based on events in the life of artist Marc Chagall and featuring a star-studded roster of famous artists of the period. Sherman’s dialogue is crisp and well-written to illuminate the divisions in this century-ago world of art and politics.
Review: Lifeline Celebrates 40 years With Miss Holmes Returns
Lifeline Theatre is a mainstay of the arts scene in Rogers Park. They remain after BoHo Theatre moved to Lincoln Square, Theo Ubique moved to the Evanston side of the street, and Wisdom Bridge is long gone but fondly remembered. The talent and stagecraft have always been impressive and remain so with Miss Holmes Returns, written by Christopher M. Walsh and directed by Elise Kauzlaric, who also serves as the dialect coach. This is Sherlock Holmes of Baker Street done with a feminist twist.
Your Chicago Curated Weekend: 9/8 and Beyond
Summer is winding down but the weather is still pretty damn nice and you know we’ll keep it going as long as we can. Sunday looks like it’s gonna be a little rainy but there are still so many fun things going on this weekend!. It’s feeling a...
Chicago Jazz Festival 2022 in Review: A Brilliant Finale
The Chicago Jazz Festival’s return to in-person programming came to a wonderful and brilliant end. Despite the year off, the festival didn’t missed a step and continued on it’s mission to bring the jazz genre to the forefront of the Chicago music scene. Kris Davis Diatom Ribbons.
Chicago Jazz Festival 2022 in Review: A Full Day of Maestros on Day 3
On day three of this year’s Chicago Jazz Festival, authors Kathy Hey and Bob Benenson spent the day taking in some modern jazz greats performing a myriad of styles from New Orleans jazz to a vocal marvel to more avant garde fare. Dancing in the Heat with Aurora Nealand...
Interview: Hearts Beat Still—Maggie Schmieder, Author of Hopeful Hearts in Highland Park
Hopeful Hearts in Highland Park is author Maggie Duplace Schmieder’s attempt to make sense out of something senseless. She and her family attended the Highland Park Independence Day parade this July, where a mass shooter opened fire, killing 7 people and injuring 48 more. Schmieder, and her family, escaped—unharmed yet not unaffected, but also inspired.
Chicago Jazz Festival in Review: Local Talent Shines at The Cultural Center on Day One
The Chicago Jazz Festival returned after a year of live streamed performances in 2020 and taking last year off entirely. This triumphant return featured the eclectic and diverse range you’d expect to see from the famed Chicago Jazz Festival. Day one of the festival was highlighted by local artists, emphasizing our city’s contribution to the jazz scene!
Review: Vertical Horizon Stops and Rocks in Skokie!
In one of ten stops on their summer tour, Vertical Horizon closed Saturday evening off at Skokie’s Back Lot Bash last weekend. While the band needs no introduction, led by Matt Scannell (lead vocals and guitar), Vertical Horizon was a pop alternative rock sensation of the late 1990’s with their breakout album Everything You Want. They were a band coming out of a special decade in music with the likes of Fastball, The Goo Goo Dolls, Third Eye Blind, Sugar Ray, Collective Soul, and many more.
Review: The Bliss Family Sets a Chaotic Table for Their Guests in Noel Coward’s Hay Fever at City Lit
A high farce, a comedy of manners, a play named after an irrelevant medical condition. Those would be a few ways to describe Noel Coward’s 1925 play, Hay Fever, now on stage at City Lit Theater. Terry McCabe’s crisp direction makes great use of Coward’s dialogue and McCabe paces his actors to emphasize the characters’ eccentricities.
Chicago Jazz Festival 2022 in Review: From the Young Lions to the Royalty on the Jazz Tundra
I wonder if people consider the focus, isolation, and discipline required to become an artist of any genre. That was running through my mind as I sat in awe of the new generation of jazz musicians at the Harris Rooftop Stage. Five Chicago high school jazz ensembles presented their finest performances for an appreciative crowd. The youth ensembles are one of my favorite parts of the festival and once again, the Jazz Institute of Chicago nurtured some of this wonderful talent. The institute’s educational programs and mentoring have brought forth some players that now have their own bands and are gathering acclaim worldwide. These young people gave me hope that the arts are being nurtured in the schools and that Chicago will hold the title of best proving ground for jazz. The arts are thriving in Chicago and the Young Lions stage is the genesis of more to come.
Bandcamp Friday Returns! Time to Support Some Local Artists!
Bandcamp Friday is back! What initially was a short term way to help bands affected by the pandemic shutting down touring has become this great on again of again waiving of fees and letting more money flow to the artists. This time around the Bandcamp Friday is back till the end of the year, a very welcome surprise after it quietly disappeared after the May edition.
Review: Driehaus Museum Exhibit Honors Richard Nickel’s Passion to Preserve Louis Sullivan’s Legacy
The Richard Nickel story is both tragic and inspiring. The architectural photographer and salvager of ornament from Louis Sullivan buildings was committed to the fight for historic preservation in the 1960s, the era of “urban renewal” and landmark demolition. The Driehaus Museum has just opened an exhibit of his work, titled Capturing Louis Sullivan: What Richard Nickel Saw.
Review: Booms Day Is Beautiful Chaos from Chicago Dance Crash
Controlled chaos is an oxymoron. The word chaos could be a synonym for anarchy meaning away from all of the “archs” that have defined how humankind lives. Monarchy, oligarchy, plutarchy, etc. Booms Day is a dance about having to make choices and the nature of human bonds. Chicago Dance Crash does not fit the mold of traditional or more established dance troupes in Booms Day. This is a story of tribes, choices, and mates—room, soul, or best. This work is choreographed and directed by Jessica Deahr with the story and narration written by Mark Hackman. Together they have broken the traditional rules of dance and made something that will get your adrenaline pumping.
Musicians Come From Across the World to Celebrate Joe Cassidy’s Life at Metro This Weekend
We lost many talented artists unexpectedly over the last few years of the pandemic without the ability to actually come together as a larger group and celebrate their lives. To me, it’s these celebrations that help those left behind find some measure of closure while helping enshrine a communal memory—mourning gives way to celebration which often creates the lasting memory of a soul’s impact on this earth.
