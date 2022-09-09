Read full article on original website
Sen. Bailey criticizes Illinois Gov. Pritzker over his handling of crime
(The Center Square) – GOP candidate for Illinois governor Darren Bailey criticized incumbent Gov.J.B. Pritzker and Chicago officials Wednesday for their handling of crime. Bailey, who won the GOP primary in June, and his running mate, Stephanie Trussel, shared their ideas for fixing crime in Chicago and throughout the state.
VA secretary stops in Iowa to see disabled veterans’ dreams come true
RIVERSIDE — Kevin Patton rolls onto the driving range at Riverside Casino & Golf Resort, where he meets PGA golf professional Brian Johnson for an afternoon lesson. Patton grabs his driver, addresses the ball and pushes a button on his all-terrain power wheelchair, which lifts the Air Force veteran into a standing position.
Letter: Time to choose a path
First, I must say I am so happy we have less than two months until election day. As a battleground state, I use my mute button for every political commercial as my wife and I can repeat them word for word as it seems half of all commercials deal with the upcoming midterms. That being said, I would like to focus on the next senator of Pennsylvania.
Tax increases, COVID relief funding help Illinois pay down bills
(The Center Square) – The woman who pays Illinois’ bills is talking about getting old bills off the books and getting money in the bank. Comptroller Susana Mendoza told a crowd at The City Club of Chicago that Illinois has cut its backlog of unpaid bills from $16.7 billion in 2017 to just a fraction of that today.
Two Florida universities rank in top 20 in new college ranking
(The Center Square) – Two Florida universities rank in the top 20 in U.S. News and World Report’s latest 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings, with Florida Public Universities earning top spots across multiple categories. The Best Colleges rankings ranked the University of Florida and Florida State University as the...
Nebraska lawmakers push to make public the names of officers with questionable records
Two state senators are pushing for a law that would require all Nebraska law enforcement agencies to maintain and make public lists of officers who have misconduct or disciplinary histories that could affect their credibility. State Sen. Terrell McKinney of Omaha announced on Wednesday his intention to reintroduce such a...
Opponents mulling court challenge with CARE Court signed into law
(The Center Square) – Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a new bill Wednesday that will create a framework in civil courts to provide court-ordered treatment plans for individuals with severe mental illness. Opponents are already considering options to challenge the bill. The new law, which establishes the Community Assistance, Recovery...
Countries Missouri exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Missouri exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Operation Warm distributes coats at North Louisiana schools
SHREVEPORT, La. - Volunteers from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Vantage Health Plan and Healthy Blue are handing out new coats to more than 1,000 children at Monroe, Shreveport and Bossier City schools this week. The health plans are sponsoring these events through Operation Warm, a national nonprofit...
Countries Michigan exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries Michigan exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Audit: Louisiana State Police lacks external oversight over trooper misconduct
(The Center Square) — A new report comparing Louisiana State Police operations with law enforcement agencies in other states highlights the state's lack of external oversight over officer misconduct. The informational report issued by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor on Wednesday comes in response to requests from lawmakers amid allegations...
Georgia's MARTA plans to extend Atlanta streetcar line eastward
(The Center Square) — The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority plans to spend $176 to 215 million to extend Atlanta’s streetcar line eastward. The agency plans to use money from the More MARTA Atlanta half-penny sales tax voters in Atlanta approved in November 2016 to fund the two-mile extension, which won’t open until 2027. The agency expects to start construction in 2024.
Experts question economic, environmental value of wind power
(The Center Square) – Wind farms continue to pop up like mushrooms across Michigan’s landscape, and with them, plenty of backlash from energy, economic and environmental public policy experts. Michigan ranks 15th for total wind generation nationwide, according to a 2021 study released by Commodity.com, which was updated...
Pennsylvania expands election funds and audits
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania gears up for a November election less than eight weeks away, county boards of elections are getting more funds and the Department of State will require more audits to ensure public confidence in results. Changes that could speed up the voting process and...
Illinois hog farmers feel the inflation heat
(The Center Square) – Rising costs are hitting Illinois farmers where it hurts as inflation continues to grip the nation. Illinois Pork Producers Executive Director Jennifer Tirey said that prices continue to rise for feed, supplies, shipping and transportation. For pork producers, it isn't as simple as simply raising the price of a Big Mac like fast-food restaurant McDonald's may do to make up for the increased cost.
Missouri's economic development leader touts new companies, more jobs
(The Center Square) – After 11 months as interim director of Missouri’s Department of Economic Development, Maggie Kost is seeing positive outcomes and overseeing the distribution of millions in federal funds. The August jobs report on Tuesday provided more positive evidence on the state’s economy. The unemployment rate...
Countries New Mexico exports the most goods to
Stacker compiled a list of the countries New Mexico exports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Kentucky Exposition Center gets $180 million ‘down payment’ for renovations
(The Center Square) – The Kentucky Exposition Center is in line to undergo a large-scale renovation, and legislative leaders met with the state Fair Board to outline what might be involved in the public-private partnership that could cost the state upwards of $400 million. The center is home to...
Traffic at Georgia ports increased in August
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Ports Authority continues to handle record freight levels, even as a potential rail strike looms. In August, the ports handled 575,513 twenty-foot equivalent container units, an increase of 89,918 TEUs, or 18.5%, over August 2021. Coupled with its July volume of 530,800 TEUs, GPA officials said this marks the quickest the Port of Savannah has cleared the 1 million TEU mark in a fiscal year.
Idaho Gov. Brad Little signs letter opposing student loan forgiveness plan
Originally published Sept. 12 on IdahoCapitalSun.com. Idaho Gov. Brad Little is one of 22 governors across the country to sign a letter to President Joe Biden opposing his plan to forgive a portion of student loan debt, saying the plan will encourage more student borrowing, incentivize higher tuition rates and exacerbate inflation.
