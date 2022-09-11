Read full article on original website
Bridgewater Field Hockey earns first win in home opener
BRIDGEWATER, Va. — The Bridgewater College field hockey team opened its 2022 home slate with a 3-1 win against Sweet Briar under the lights at the Jopson Athletic Complex on Wednesday night. THE BASICS. Final Score: Bridgewater 3, Sweet Briar 1. Records: Bridgewater 1-3; Sweet Briar 1-4 HOW IT...
Eagles’ Women’s Soccer blanks Greensboro, 2-0
GREENSBORO, N.C. – On Wednesday afternoon the Bridgewater College women’s soccer team picked up a 2-0 win over Greensboro. • Bridgewater applied pressure early with two corner kicks in a 20 second span in the third minute of the game. • Bridgewater added a flurry of shots around...
EMU Women’s Soccer falls at home to Mary Washington
HARRISONBURG, Va. – The EMU women’s soccer team played host to Mary Washington Wednesday in a midweek matchup. It was the Eagles who picked up the win in Harrisonburg, using four first-half goals en route to a 7-0 win over the Royals. Records: EMU 0-4-1, 0-0-0 ODAC |...
JMU Volleyball wins at High Point in three sets
High Point, N.C. – In a dominant 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-20) victory, the Dukes rounded off the non-conference season by beating High Point on Wednesday afternoon at the Millis Center. The Dukes improved to 6-3 while the Panthers fell to 7-4. This was the first time High Point has...
JMU Men’s Golf starts fall season strong at VCU
RICHMOND, Va. – The James Madison men’s golf team opened up its 2022-23 campaign in strong fashion this week, taking home ninth place on Tuesday afternoon at the VCU Shootout, hosted on the par-72, 6,927-yard Tuckahoe Creek Course at the Country Club of Virginia. As a team, the...
Dukes’ Nduka named Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS – The Sun Belt Conference announced on Tuesday afternoon that James Madison women’s soccer senior Lidia Nduka was named the Offensive Player of the Week. The Dukes currently sit at 4-2-2 after closing out their non-conference slate this past week. Nduka helped lead the Dukes to...
Arnold’s goal gives JMU Men’s Soccer 1-0 victory at NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. – James Madison freshman Cameron Arnold broke a scoreless tie in the 73rd minute to lead the Dukes to a 1-0 victory over NC State in non-conference men’s soccer action on Tuesday night at Dail Soccer Field. The Dukes move to 2-3 on the season and...
Downtown Harrisonburg in the running for grant for music series
Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has announced that Downtown Harrisonburg is currently in the running to receive a $90,000 grant to host a free, three-year outdoor music series and they need your help. H-D-R Director of Marketing Emily Winter says a lot of people have mentioned that they would love to see...
Home prices continue to rise
Home prices keep rising in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County despite slightly fewer home sales. Funkhouser Real Estate Group reports the median sales price this year in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County is nearly 299-thousand dollars, which is 11 percent higher than it was at this time last year. The pace of...
Local Covid numbers slow
A quiet weekend on the COVID-19 front in the valley. In numbers released this morning by the Virginia Department of Health, there were no deaths due to the virus in the WSVA listening area and only three new hospitalizations. As for cases, the city of Harrisonburg recorded the most new...
Winchester man off the hook
It appears that a Winchester man accused of embezzling a million dollars is off the hook, at least for now. Online records showed that Andrew Hahn had all six felony charges levied against him dropped during a hearing yesterday in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Hahn was the Harrisonburg-Rockingham...
Shopping cart killer appears in court
The grand jury will be the next stop for the so-called “shopping cart killer.”. All four charges, including two first-degree murder counts, against Anthony Eugene Robinson were certified to the grand jury during a hearing yesterday afternoon in Harrisonburg General District Court. The 36-year-old Robinson is accused of murdering...
Plane crash kills pilot
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal plane crash that occurred Thursday night in Albemarle County. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reported that shortly before 11:30, Albemarle County received a distress call from a pilot. Despite efforts to direct the pilot to land at the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport, the private, single-engine aircraft...
Middletown woman charged with fleeing deputies
A Middletown woman is in trouble after fleeing from Shenandoah County authorities over the weekend. On Sunday, deputies responded to a report of a person parked along side of a driveway and inhaling something in the Mount Olive area. Deputies report as they approached the vehicle in question, Natasia James...
