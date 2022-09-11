Read full article on original website
Related
G7 could give FX more attention: Mike Dolan
LONDON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Japan may seem like a lonely voice in the Group of Seven pleading for some currency calm, but the rest may be taking more notice than first appears.
European car sales rise in August, ending 13 month run of falls - ACEA
BERLIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - European new car registrations grew in August, bringing an end to 13 months of consecutive decline, data from the region's carmaker association showed on Friday.
Oil ticks up, but on track for weekly loss on recession fears
SINGAPORE, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Oil prices edged higher on Friday but were on track for a weekly decline amid fears of sharp interest rate hikes that would slam global growth and hit fuel demand.
