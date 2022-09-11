Read full article on original website
WacoTrib.com
How Texas is paying for border security push under Operation Lone Star
AUSTIN — How is Texas paying for its border security initiative?. In the state’s current two-year budget cycle, the tab for Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star already has topped $4 billion. With 11 months remaining in the cycle, it’s far from clear that state police and...
WacoTrib.com
Key Texas industries could face bottlenecks over railroad labor dispute
Texas industries that transport commodities ranging from agriculture to petroleum products via railroad could face bottlenecks as soon as this weekend as large railroad companies and unions representing railroad workers remain locked in a dispute over pay and working conditions. Tens of thousands of railroad workers around the country are...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Dalton Daily Citizen. September 10, 2022. Editorial: Celebrate National Voter Registration Month. The National Association of Secretaries of State established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2002 as a nonpartisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting. Sept. 20, 2022, will be recognized as National Voter Registration Day.
WacoTrib.com
New Hampshire approves energy assistance package
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire lawmakers on Thursday approved emergency aid for those residents hardest hit by drastically higher electric bills. The proposal passed by the House and Senate scales back the plan proposed by Gov. Chris Sununu in June to use $60 million in surplus money to give all ratepayers a $100 automatic credit. Instead, lawmakers targeted $35 million to those earning from 60% to 75% of the state’s median income, which is $75,000 to $93,000 per year for a family of four.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Florida
Orlando Sentinel. September 12, 2022. Editorial: Our schools have problems. Bathrooms aren’t among them. In a functioning Florida Legislature, state Rep. Randy Fine (R-Palm Bay) would be an outlier. In this Florida Legislature, he’s dangerously mainstream. Like Republicans in other states, Florida lawmakers claim that public education’s main...
WacoTrib.com
Call fails for Montana special session on budget surplus
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An effort by some Republicans to call a special session of the Montana Legislature to discuss returning excess tax revenue to residents failed, the Secretary of State's Office said Thursday. Fifty-three lawmakers supported the call, short of the 76 votes needed by Wednesday's deadline. Special...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Alabama
Dothan Eagle. September 12, 2022. The year is 2022, but according to an eye-opening report by al.com’s Ivanka Hrynkiw, it’s often 1942 for female lawyers working within Alabama justice system. In the report, women practicing law or serving as clerks or paralegals shared humiliating stories about dress codes...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Bowling Green Daily News. September 9, 2022. When inmates in the United States are released, they face an environment that is challenging and often deters them from becoming productive members of society. Within three years of release, 67.8% of ex-offenders are rearrested, and within five years, 76.6% are rearrested, according to a recent report from Simmons University in Boston.
WacoTrib.com
Candidate spent $900k on signatures to get on Oregon ballot
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The independent candidate for governor in Oregon, Betsy Johnson, spent almost $900,000 to gather signatures to secure a place on the fall ballot. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that late Monday Johnson’s campaign reported it paid a Washington signature gathering firm $897,000. The former state lawmaker...
WacoTrib.com
State starting over to upgrade unemployment computer system
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky is dealing with another major delay in replacing its antiquated computer system at the Office of Unemployment Insurance. The state recently canceled the latest request for proposals for the upgrade project and reluctantly decided to start over, Education and Labor Cabinet Secretary Jamie Link said Thursday.
WacoTrib.com
Moth outbreak stresses trees in New Mexico forests
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An insect outbreak is believed to be causing conifer stands in some central New Mexico forests to lose their needles, further stressing trees amid an ongoing drought. Officials with the Cibola National Forest said Wednesday that Douglas fir, white fir and even some ponderosa pine...
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: New York
New York Post. September 14, 2022. Editorial: NY Board of Regents attack educational standards again. In their latest strike at education standards, the state Board of Regents this week set the bar for passing the once-prestigious Regents Exams at just a 50% score for another year. The excuse is that these kids didn’t get the teaching they should’ve during COVID — but the impact is to make a high-school Regents diploma less meaningful.
WacoTrib.com
Reward grows to $10K in search for Nevada wild horse killers
ELY, Nev. (AP) — The reward has grown to $10,000 as authorities continue to search for the killer or killers of five wild horses shot last fall in eastern Nevada bout 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of the Utah line. Four horses, including one with an aborted fetus attached,...
WacoTrib.com
Renewable energy to power new West Virginia industrial site
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A firm owned by billionaire businessman Warren Buffett has partnered with the state of West Virginia to buy land for use as an industrial park powered by renewable energy, Gov. Jim Justice announced Tuesday. Berkshire Hathaway Energy's BHE Renewables is purchasing and developing more than...
WacoTrib.com
Local NY election official charged over absentee ballots
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York was accused Tuesday of applying for absentee ballots in the names of other people. Jason Schofield of the Rensselaer County Board of Elections was arraigned on an indictment charging him with using the names of eight registered voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots in the 2021 primary and general elections, when local offices were on the ballot.
WacoTrib.com
Safety board issues report on Kentucky pipeline explosion
JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (AP) — A 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire, the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday. Fourteen other homes were damaged as the fire burned...
WacoTrib.com
Former trooper to plead guilty in warehouse package thefts
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware state trooper who was suspended with pay amid a federal investigation into a series of thefts from a package reshipping company will enter a guilty plea in federal court later this month. Court records indicate that Jamal J. Merrell will make an initial...
WacoTrib.com
Plea deal for Maine National Guard soldier accused of rape
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine National Guard soldier accused of raping a fellow soldier during a drill weekend reached a plea deal in which he was convicted of aggravated assault. David Cyr is serving 90 days in jail after pleading no contest in exchange for prosecutors dropping two...
WacoTrib.com
Damaged interstate bridge lane reopens in WVa after repairs
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — Workers have completed repairs to an interstate bridge in West Virginia and reopened it fully. The Interstate 77 bridge over U.S. 50 near Parkersburg has been hit by heavy trucks several times in recent years. A northbound lane of the bridge has been closed for more than two years.
WacoTrib.com
Super Centex Podcast: Undefeated matchups for China Spring, Connally, Wortham, Itasca — Who survives? Plus Marlin & more
SUBSCRIBE to the Super Centex podcast on iTunes, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you prefer to listen. New Trib sportswriter D.J. Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football. • A tweet from Greg Tepper at Texas Football this week...
