The Iowa Hawkeyes were caught in an awkward situation this week thanks to the efforts of one fed-up fan. Frustration has boiled over among Hawkeyes fans over the team’s horrendous start to the season on offense. Iowa has scored just 14 points in two games against South Dakota State and Iowa State, and their 158 yards per game and 21 total first downs both rank dead last in the country.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO