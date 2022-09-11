Read full article on original website
Nebraska makes top 3 for four-star guard Parker Friedrichsen
LINCOLN - Four-star prospect Parker Friedrichsen has cut his list from five schools to three, and Nebraska is still in the race. Friedrichsen, the sharpshooting guard from Bixby, Oklahoma, canceled this weekend’s trip to Northwestern and cut Rice from consideration. That leaves the Huskers, Notre Dame and Davidson in...
Just askin': Rehashing Scott Frost's firing, why cheer/dance isn't an NCAA sport
Welcome to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer them. Doesn’t have to just be football. Can be volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball — you name it. If you want your question included in next...
Amie Just: Nebraska's loss to Stanford is missed opportunity, but it's one NU will learn from
Twenty-three service errors. No. 9 Stanford had 23 service errors and still walked away with a four-set win over No. 2 Nebraska. For context, no Nebraska opponent had ever committed that many service errors against NU in the rally-scoring era. The previous worst? 16, a mark reached twice by Nebraska opponents — once by Wisconsin in 2013 and once by Kansas in 2003.
Husker opponent preview: Everything you need to know about Oklahoma
Coach: Brent Venables (2-0 career, first season) (Average per game/national rank) 1. The No. 6 Sooners are confident, have outscored opponents 78-16 and are coming off a 33-3 win over Kent State. Across the field, Nebraska gave up 45 points and 642 yards in a loss to a Sun Belt team and the Huskers saw their coach fired Sunday morning. So who knows what type of Husker team fans will see.
Sooners coach Venables talks Mickey Joseph, Husker offense and expecting 'hostile' environment
Brent Venables has countless memories of Nebraska. From his days as a player and coach at Kansas State, then as an assistant at Oklahoma, Venables recalls thinking of Nebraska “like I’m David and that’s Goliath.”. Venables’ last encounter with the Huskers came in 2010, when Oklahoma played...
Husker notes: Mickey Joseph says Nebraska's players have responded 'like champs'
LINCOLN — Mickey Joseph knows players are hurting. They’re losing and they’ve lost their coach. “The guy who was in their living room is gone,” Joseph said. But the interim head coach thinks the Huskers have responded “like champs” this week. Tuesday was a strong day of practice, and NU sees Saturday’s game against Oklahoma as an opportunity to reverse the season’s course.
Mickey Joseph promotes Mike Cassano to Nebraska's wide receivers coach
Mickey Joseph promoted offensive analyst Mike Cassano to wide receivers coach. Joseph said he will “remain involved” at that position group, but Cassano will handle the “day to day” operations. Cassano has worked in college football since graduating from New Hampshire in 1994, and he’s worked...
'It's bigger than me': Mickey Joseph embraces Nebraska opportunity
LINCOLN — Cameras clicked and a room full of reporters hushed as Mickey Joseph strode to the podium on the sixth floor of Memorial Stadium for the first time. A new era of Nebraska football was officially underway. How long it lasts — the Huskers play nine more regular-season...
‘It’s bigger than me:’ After a busy 48 hours for interim head coach Mickey Joseph, changes are already in place
When Mickey Joseph woke up Sunday morning, he didn't know what was coming. Within hours, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts fired head coach Scott Frost and elevated Joseph into the role on an interim basis, effectively closing the door on an era of Husker football. Just three games into his...
Shatel: Mickey Joseph's career has been building toward this. Now the real talk begins Saturday
LINCOLN — The son of New Orleans learned the lesson a long time ago. It became a mantra of Mickey Joseph’s life, along with all the tough breaks and situations that try a young man’s faith and soul. “Shake everything off and you move on.”. It’s what...
Photos: Stanford hands Nebraska its first loss of season in four sets
The Devaney Sports Center was packed for this top-10 matchup, won 3-1 by Stanford on Tuesday. Check out the sights from Noah Riffe.
Watch now: Mickey Joseph's full news conference, 9.13
Mickey Joseph already making changes to Nebraska's staff and practice schedule. “This about Nebraska football. It’s bigger than me and anyone else,” Mickey Joseph said. As the interim head coach of Nebraska, he already has made changes inside the program.
