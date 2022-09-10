Read full article on original website
Nevada Appeal
NDOT Board approves series of road projects
The state transportation board this week approved a series of contracts to resurface and upgrade nearly a dozen roads and highways across the state. Most of the projects are in rural Nevada except for some work on Interstate 580 and Interstate 80. A spokesman for NDOT said the projects are...
Nevada Appeal
Port of Subs opens in Fallon
Although the newest Port of Subs opened Friday in Fallon, a grand opening and formal ribbon cutting conducted by the Fallon Chamber of Commerce will take place at 4 p.m. Sept. 23. In addition to the ribbon cutting, the field marketing consultant for Sierra Nevada and Idaho, said Port of...
Nevada Appeal
Past Pages for September 14 to 16, 2022
New job press: The Virginia and Truckee Railroad brought in a new job press. It is what is known as a half-medium Globe Press and is one of the most perfect pieces of printing machinery ever invented. 140 Years Ago. In brief: The wise man is already laying in his...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Lieutenant Governor to serve as substitute teacher
LAS VEGAS/SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will be serving as a substitute teacher for two Nevada schools later this month. Burkhead will teach at Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas on Sept. 16 and Schurz Elementary School on Sept. 23. “I’ve always said I...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada man pleads guilty to assualt in Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - A Nevada man has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the Capitol Riots. 35-year-old Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia. Court documents say Kenyon was illegally in the Capitol building for about 20 minutes...
laparent.com
A Family Road Trip Through Northern Nevada
For a road trip path that offers plenty of entertainment opportunities for the whole family, the Reno-Tahoe territory has a great array of destinations. With its vibrant historic cities and rugged landscapes, northern Nevada offers the best of both worlds, all within an hour of each other, so it’s manageable even for families with young children. Adults and kids alike will delight in the region’s alpine lakes, state parks, Old West towns, Basque dining and overall natural splendor.
We specifically requested 'no smoking' | Reno Memo
Get six months of RGJ.com for just $1! Our ancestors first came to this area, looked around, realized it had not a lot of trees and no shade and thought, "Well, at least we don't have to deal with forest fire smoke, eh? Ha ha." Turns out there were a bunch of flammable trees just over the mountains this whole time, and now here we are, with the worst air quality in the nation. ...
fernleyreporter.com
Fernley ACES hosting Ladies Night Out Sept. 24
The Fernley Arts & Culture Event Squad is hosting a Ladies Night Out Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Fernley Arts Center. The fun begins at 8 p.m. until midnight (or later), with a DJ, a full bar and a special guest performance at 9:30 p.m. This is a 21 and over event. Entry is $10 at the door.
KOLO TV Reno
Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
Reno-Sparks air quality: 'Very unhealthy' conditions expected to last into Thursday
2 p.m. update: The EPA's air quality ranking in Reno-Sparks improved slightly Wednesday afternoon, improving from "hazardous" to "very unhealthy," but unsafe conditions are expected to linger into Thursday. The air quality index in both Reno and Sparks was at 245 as of 1 p.m. Wednesday. ...
mynews4.com
Should Reno allow marijuana consumption lounges? City council begins debate
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Should the city of Reno allow marijuana consumption lounges? The city council started debating some of the important questions surrounding lounges Wednesday. It comes after the Nevada legislature voted to legalize lounges last year — four years after recreational marijuana was...
Looking for great arepas in Reno? Find them here
Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Where to find great arepas in Reno New breakfast nook opens in old Wet Hen cafe space. Six months of Bird scooters -- have they helped or hindered 'micromobility? Two can't miss things to do...
KOLO TV Reno
Health District issues stage 3 air quality emergency
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has issued a stage 3 air quality emergency due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire. Air quality forecasts show the Reno-Sparks area was over 350 and in the hazardous category Wednesday, significantly worse than expected. This is the second time in...
news3lv.com
Reno area reaches worst air quality levels in the United States
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Being number 1 is good in most cases, but not when it comes to having the worst air quality in the country. According to airnow.gov, the Reno area has the worst air quality in the United States sitting at hazardous levels as of Wednesday morning.
Mosquito Fire smoke means air quality will continue to be unhealthy in Reno region
Despite the abysmal cloud of smoke socking in Northern Nevada, it could be worse, according to Brendan Schnieder, air quality specialist at the Washoe County Health District. In the first eight months of last year, Washoe County had 34 unhealthy air days. This year, through Aug. 31, there was just one day of...
Plume of smoke from Mosquito Fire settles in Reno, hazardous air cancels schools
"All communities on both sides of the Sierras are going to be impacted."
fernleyreporter.com
Buzz Oates Breaks Ground on Nevada Commerce Center in Fernley, Nevada.
Buzz Oates held a groundbreaking ceremony for their first industrial park in Fernley on Aug. 25, announcing BEARPAW as the tenant for the initial building under construction. Known as Nevada Commerce Center, this four-building project is over 78-acres and is expected to produce 1,125 jobs for the local area and attract new Fernley residents. The total investment at final build-out is estimated to exceed $150 million-dollars.
KOLO TV Reno
Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
Elko Daily Free Press
Smoke closes Reno schools, more rain coming to Elko area
ELKO -- Eastern Nevada remains under a flood watch and western Nevada remains under an air quality alert. Washoe County School District canceled all classes Wednesday due to poor air quality. “Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality across the region,” stated the National...
Nevada Appeal
Get Healthy Carson City: Eat a rainbow
Gardens are blooming, fruit is flourishing and September is “Fruit and Veggies — More Matters Month.” There is not a better time to talk about fruit and vegetables. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend we make half our plates fruits and vegetables. However, according to Produce for Better Health Foundations’ State of the Plate: America’s Fruit and Vegetable Consumption Trends research, America’s fruit and vegetable intake continues to decline.
