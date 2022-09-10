ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carson City, NV

Nevada Appeal

NDOT Board approves series of road projects

The state transportation board this week approved a series of contracts to resurface and upgrade nearly a dozen roads and highways across the state. Most of the projects are in rural Nevada except for some work on Interstate 580 and Interstate 80. A spokesman for NDOT said the projects are...
CARSON CITY, NV
Nevada Appeal

Port of Subs opens in Fallon

Although the newest Port of Subs opened Friday in Fallon, a grand opening and formal ribbon cutting conducted by the Fallon Chamber of Commerce will take place at 4 p.m. Sept. 23. In addition to the ribbon cutting, the field marketing consultant for Sierra Nevada and Idaho, said Port of...
FALLON, NV
Nevada Appeal

Past Pages for September 14 to 16, 2022

New job press: The Virginia and Truckee Railroad brought in a new job press. It is what is known as a half-medium Globe Press and is one of the most perfect pieces of printing machinery ever invented. 140 Years Ago. In brief: The wise man is already laying in his...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Lieutenant Governor to serve as substitute teacher

LAS VEGAS/SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will be serving as a substitute teacher for two Nevada schools later this month. Burkhead will teach at Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas on Sept. 16 and Schurz Elementary School on Sept. 23. “I’ve always said I...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada man pleads guilty to assualt in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - A Nevada man has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the Capitol Riots. 35-year-old Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia. Court documents say Kenyon was illegally in the Capitol building for about 20 minutes...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
laparent.com

A Family Road Trip Through Northern Nevada

For a road trip path that offers plenty of entertainment opportunities for the whole family, the Reno-Tahoe territory has a great array of destinations. With its vibrant historic cities and rugged landscapes, northern Nevada offers the best of both worlds, all within an hour of each other, so it’s manageable even for families with young children. Adults and kids alike will delight in the region’s alpine lakes, state parks, Old West towns, Basque dining and overall natural splendor.
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

We specifically requested 'no smoking' | Reno Memo

Get six months of RGJ.com for just $1! Our ancestors first came to this area, looked around, realized it had not a lot of trees and no shade and thought, "Well, at least we don't have to deal with forest fire smoke, eh? Ha ha." Turns out there were a bunch of flammable trees just over the mountains this whole time, and now here we are, with the worst air quality in the nation.  ...
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Fernley ACES hosting Ladies Night Out Sept. 24

The Fernley Arts & Culture Event Squad is hosting a Ladies Night Out Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Fernley Arts Center. The fun begins at 8 p.m. until midnight (or later), with a DJ, a full bar and a special guest performance at 9:30 p.m. This is a 21 and over event. Entry is $10 at the door.
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Get your quilt on at the 43rd annual TMQ Quilt Show at the Reno Sparks Convention Center

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Truckee Meadows Quilters will host their 43rd Annual TMQ Quilt Show Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17 at the Reno Sparks Convention Center. Pat Anderson, Sylvia Willoughby and Sharon Chidester stopped by Morning Break to share how this event is a way for the quilting community to come together, improve their craft and have a little competitive fun!
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Should Reno allow marijuana consumption lounges? City council begins debate

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Should the city of Reno allow marijuana consumption lounges? The city council started debating some of the important questions surrounding lounges Wednesday. It comes after the Nevada legislature voted to legalize lounges last year — four years after recreational marijuana was...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Looking for great arepas in Reno? Find them here

Welcome back to the Reno Taste, your weekly newsletter with the latest on food, culture and events happening in town. This week: Where to find great arepas in Reno New breakfast nook opens in old Wet Hen cafe space. Six months of Bird scooters -- have they helped or hindered 'micromobility? Two can't miss things to do...
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Health District issues stage 3 air quality emergency

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Health District has issued a stage 3 air quality emergency due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire. Air quality forecasts show the Reno-Sparks area was over 350 and in the hazardous category Wednesday, significantly worse than expected. This is the second time in...
RENO, NV
news3lv.com

Reno area reaches worst air quality levels in the United States

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Being number 1 is good in most cases, but not when it comes to having the worst air quality in the country. According to airnow.gov, the Reno area has the worst air quality in the United States sitting at hazardous levels as of Wednesday morning.
RENO, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Buzz Oates Breaks Ground on Nevada Commerce Center in Fernley, Nevada.

Buzz Oates held a groundbreaking ceremony for their first industrial park in Fernley on Aug. 25, announcing BEARPAW as the tenant for the initial building under construction. Known as Nevada Commerce Center, this four-building project is over 78-acres and is expected to produce 1,125 jobs for the local area and attract new Fernley residents. The total investment at final build-out is estimated to exceed $150 million-dollars.
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Suspect in 1983 California murder kills himself in Sierra County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A suspect in a 1983 California murder southeast of San Jose committed suicide in eastern Sierra County, authorities said Wednesday. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office in August obtained DNA evidence from Eric David Drummond, 64, that linked him to the murder of Joette Marie Smith, 33, of Ben Lomond Calif., and owner of the Buffalo Galls restaurant in Ben Lomond.
SIERRA COUNTY, CA
Elko Daily Free Press

Smoke closes Reno schools, more rain coming to Elko area

ELKO -- Eastern Nevada remains under a flood watch and western Nevada remains under an air quality alert. Washoe County School District canceled all classes Wednesday due to poor air quality. “Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire continues to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality across the region,” stated the National...
ELKO, NV
Nevada Appeal

Get Healthy Carson City: Eat a rainbow

Gardens are blooming, fruit is flourishing and September is “Fruit and Veggies — More Matters Month.” There is not a better time to talk about fruit and vegetables. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend we make half our plates fruits and vegetables. However, according to Produce for Better Health Foundations’ State of the Plate: America’s Fruit and Vegetable Consumption Trends research, America’s fruit and vegetable intake continues to decline.
CARSON CITY, NV

