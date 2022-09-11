Read full article on original website
CBS News
Bronx families displaced after raging apartment building fire
Some desperate families who slept on city buses are now in emergency shelters after a raging fire forced them out of their Bronx apartment building. CBS2's Alecia Reid has their stories and what the city plans to do next.
Suspect arrested in Inwood crash that killed salsa star and Cardi B friend
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a suspect on manslaughter charges Wednesday in the August crash that killed two pedestrians. Leandro A. Diaz-Ramirez was also charged with criminally negligent homicide and assault. The Aug. 3 crash left Joel Adames, 31, and David Fernandez, 40, dead. The crash also injured several others. Five cars were either […]
MURDER: Man Dies Months After Being Stabbed By Woman In Jersey City, Prosecutor Says
A 28-year-old Jersey City woman has been charged with murder after the man she's accused of having stabbed in February died of his injuries over the summer, authorities announced. Sykirrah Kirkland stabbed Omar Boatwright, 29, who was found with injuries at 67 Lexington Ave., around 8:05 the morning of Saturday,...
hudsontv.com
Jersey City Woman Stabbed In Her Apartment By Group Which Targeted Her
A 34-year old, Jersey City woman was assaulted in her apartment last night, suffering numerous stab wounds. According to Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, the attack took place at approximately 10:43 pm on September 12, 2022 at 4 Orient Avenue. Upon arrival, Jersey City Police Officers observed a female with...
WANTED: Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation
A woman is wanted for questioning in connection with a July shooting in Newark, authorities said. Aaliyah Lundy, 21, is being sought in connection with the incident that wounded another woman at Avon and Hillside avenues around 6:55 p.m. Friday, July 15, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Paterson man hurt in 12th Avenue shooting
A city man was wounded in a shooting on 12th Avenue late Monday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 28-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 12th Avenue and Carroll Street at around 5:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
Bronx subway robber pinned by train, killed by 3rd rail while fleeing police; 3 others in custody
A subway robber was killed Tuesday morning after fleeing NYPD officers and becoming pinned underneath a train at a Bronx station, police said.
Subway rider punched, slashed in face after demanding phone back from Bronx thief
The 49-year-old victim was on a southbound 3 train at the Nereid Avenue subway station at White Plains Road around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 1 when the man came up and snatched his phone from his hand, police said.
Robber slashes Bronx bodega employee, police say
HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber slashed a bodega worker in the Bronx last week, police said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old victim confronted the suspect who tried to take some items outside the store along Ogden Avenue near West 164th Street without paying at around 5 p.m., according to authorities. The suspect then slashed […]
Victim pepper-sprayed after chasing down Brooklyn car robber: NYPD
A 44-year-old man was pepper-sprayed after he tried to chase down a man who stole from his car in Brooklyn, police said Tuesday as they released video of the suspect.
NYC robber tries to rape woman he knocked out with chokehold
Police are searching for a sexual predator who tried to rape an unconscious woman who he put into a chokehold on a Bronx street this week.
Man attempts to rape woman in Bronx apartment building
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man approached and attempted to rape a woman in a Bronx apartment building on Thursday morning, police said. He exposed himself to the woman around 9:50 a.m and removed her pants, trying to rape her, police said. The man fled when a person walked by. The woman left […]
Jackson, NJ man in critical condition following scary collision in Manchester, NJ
A Jackson Township man is in critical condition following a collision with a motor vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning in Manchester Township. The preliminary details of the Sunday accident were released by the Manchester Township Police Department. It was an accident where the motor vehicle trying to...
UPDATE: Elderly Woman Struck, Killed By Commuter Train In Westwood
An elderly woman with a wheeled walker was struck and killed by a commuter train in Westwood the morning of Monday, Sept. 12. The Pascack Valley Line No. 1605 train had left Hoboken at 8:56 a.m. and was to arrive in Spring Valley at 10:10 a.m., NJ TRANSIT's Jim Smith said.
Whoopsie: Fleeing Scooter Rider Trying To Evade Officer Pulls Into Moonachie Police HQ
A North Bergen man being chased by a Moonachie officer apparently didn’t realize where he was headed when he pulled into – of all places – the parking lot at police headquarters. Eudy Guareno-Abreu, 32, was speeding and crossing the double yellow line to pass several vehicles...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Standoff situation in Peekskill turns into large structure fire
PEEKSKILL – City police responded today to 10 Grant Avenue in Peekskill at approximately 11:30 a.m. for a reported hostage situation. While police were on the scene, a fire started at the house, located at the corner of Grant Avenue and Park Street. Peekskill firefighters on Engines 131 and...
Mugger electrocuted fleeing cops on Bronx subway train, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A fleeing mugger died Tuesday at a Bronx subway station when he fell between the train cars and was electrocuted by the third rail, authorities said. Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, was one of four boys trying to rob people aboard a No. 2 train at around […]
Person struck and killed by NJ Transit train, officials say
A pedestrian was stuck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train on Monday near the station in Bergen County, authorities said. The person was hit by a Pascack Valley line train at 9:47 a.m. in the area of Broadway and Jefferson Avenue in Westwood, according to a spokesman. The...
Watch: 2 men robbed while sitting in parked car in the Bronx, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Armed suspects ambushed and robbed two men sitting in a parked car Saturday in the Bronx, police said. The victims, 22 and 24, were in the vehicle near 229th Street and Bailey Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. when a black Mercedes-Benz sedan pulled over and two armed suspects got out of […]
News 12
Police: Queens woman seriously injured in crash on Southern State Parkway
Police say a Queens woman has been seriously injured in a crash on the Southern State Parkway. Authorities received calls for a vehicle crash eastbound around 3 a.m. in the area near Exit 37 in West Babylon. Patricia Suarez, 59, of Whitestone, was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry eastbound on...
