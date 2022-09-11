ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

PIX11

Suspect arrested in Inwood crash that killed salsa star and Cardi B friend

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a suspect on manslaughter charges Wednesday in the August crash that killed two pedestrians. Leandro A. Diaz-Ramirez was also charged with criminally negligent homicide and assault. The Aug. 3 crash left Joel Adames, 31, and David Fernandez, 40, dead. The crash also injured several others. Five cars were either […]
MANHATTAN, NY
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Woman Stabbed In Her Apartment By Group Which Targeted Her

A 34-year old, Jersey City woman was assaulted in her apartment last night, suffering numerous stab wounds. According to Jersey City spokesperson Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione, the attack took place at approximately 10:43 pm on September 12, 2022 at 4 Orient Avenue. Upon arrival, Jersey City Police Officers observed a female with...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

WANTED: Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation

A woman is wanted for questioning in connection with a July shooting in Newark, authorities said. Aaliyah Lundy, 21, is being sought in connection with the incident that wounded another woman at Avon and Hillside avenues around 6:55 p.m. Friday, July 15, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
Paterson Times

Paterson man hurt in 12th Avenue shooting

A city man was wounded in a shooting on 12th Avenue late Monday afternoon, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victim, 28-year-old, was struck by gunfire on 12th Avenue and Carroll Street at around 5:18 p.m. Police found him suffering from a gunshot wound at the scene.
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

Robber slashes Bronx bodega employee, police say

HIGHBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A robber slashed a bodega worker in the Bronx last week, police said on Wednesday. The 32-year-old victim confronted the suspect who tried to take some items outside the store along Ogden Avenue near West 164th Street without paying at around 5 p.m., according to authorities. The suspect then slashed […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man attempts to rape woman in Bronx apartment building

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man approached and attempted to rape a woman in a Bronx apartment building on Thursday morning, police said. He exposed himself to the woman around 9:50 a.m and removed her pants, trying to rape her, police said. The man fled when a person walked by. The woman left […]
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Standoff situation in Peekskill turns into large structure fire

PEEKSKILL – City police responded today to 10 Grant Avenue in Peekskill at approximately 11:30 a.m. for a reported hostage situation. While police were on the scene, a fire started at the house, located at the corner of Grant Avenue and Park Street. Peekskill firefighters on Engines 131 and...
PEEKSKILL, NY
PIX11

Mugger electrocuted fleeing cops on Bronx subway train, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A fleeing mugger died Tuesday at a Bronx subway station when he fell between the train cars and was electrocuted by the third rail, authorities said. Police said the suspect, who has not been identified, was one of four boys trying to rob people aboard a No. 2 train at around […]
BRONX, NY

