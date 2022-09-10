Read full article on original website
Britney Spears & Christina Aguilera Are At Odds Again After an Instagram Post Gone Wrong
From The Mickey Mouse Club castmates to ’90s pop princess rivals, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera‘s decades-long feud seems to be reigniting after an Instagram post gone wrong on Spears’ behalf. The newly freed pop icon shared an image of a Rodney Dangerfield quote on her Instagram...
AOL Corp
Chick-fil-A says tweet that seemed to refer to the Black community was a ‘poor choice of words’
Chick-fil-A is under fire for a tweet that social media users said called out a Twitter user’s race. A Twitter user tweeted at the fast-food chain Friday: “grilled spicy deluxe but still noooo spicy nuggets…………@ChickfilA…..”. In direct response, the official Twitter account for...
Mystery Deep Sea Shark With Bulging Eyes and Teeth Caught by Fisherman
The prehistoric-looking creature was caught at a depth of around 2,000 feet off the coast of Australia.
AOL Corp
Jimmy Kimmel claims Andrew Garfield is a real-life 'superhero who saved our lives' at the Emmys
Jimmy Kimmel was saved by a real-life superhero during the Emmys on Monday. On Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host shared a story about a celebrity protecting his table from a rogue spearhead during the opening dance number. “These dancers come out with spears,” Kimmel recalled. "And they're banging the...
A 22-year-old TikToker fooled millions by pretending to be an AI-generated image — and he says it 'shows how little people understand AI and deepfakes in general'
A 22-year-old student working in a liquor store went viral for a video claiming to be an AI character
CNBC
I talked to 70 parents of highly successful adults—here are 5 phrases they always said to their kids
The things that parents say to their kids can either encourage and give them confidence, or lower their self-esteem and hold them back in life. So how do we avoid doing the latter? As I researched and wrote my book, "Raising an Entrepreneur," I talked to 70 parents who raised highly successful adults about how they helped their kids achieve their dreams.
KIDS・
AOL Corp
'Abbott Elementary' Made History. Here's How to Watch It.
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Sweet baby Jesus and the grown one too! ABC's freshman comedy Abbott Elementary went toe-to-toe with TV veterans at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards and left with three much-deserved atom-wielding golden statues that etched it into the history books.
Voices: The Queen’s death has unleashed a torrent of racist abuse
News of the Queen’s passing has been met with mixed emotions in some parts of the country, particularly among Black communities, and within countries once colonised by Britain. These feelings range from indifference to celebration.If you’re surprised by that, you shouldn’t be: the late ruler had many subjects – it stands to reason that views on her legacy will vary in light of the atrocities of the British empire and colonial crimes committed in the royal family’s name. I sympathise with the new King for his loss of a parent; I have experienced it myself. But if some naturally...
Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend auctioning off signed love note, emerald necklace for thousands
Elon Musk's college sweetheart is auctioning off the billionaire's college mementos – some that had bids of more than $10,000 on Monday. The tech entrepreneur's former girlfriend Jennifer Gwynne is selling photos and Musk memorabilia from their relationshipusing Boston-based RR Auction. Gwynne dated the Tesla and SpaceX CEO in...
Woman Calls Out “Toxic” TikTok Pregnancy Trend, Sparking Debate on Abusive Partners
If you're in love with somebody and they're pregnant with your baby, then you probably think that they're the most beautiful person in the world. You must've loved that person so much that your love ended up leading to the creation of another human being because that's what happened. But...
AOL Corp
Hurry: The Apple Watch Series 7 just hit a record low price — it's $100 off
You probably have a friend or family member with an Apple Watch, and maybe you’ve thought to yourself, “That seems really useful; too bad they’re so pricey.” Well, they’re a little less pricey right now at Amazon, where you can save up to a jaw-dropping $100 on a brand-new Series 7. This is an incredibly popular watch with more than 38,000 five-star ratings and with Apple’s commitment to quality, this really is a can’t-miss deal.
Tattoo artists share 7 mistakes people make when getting word or number tattoos
From deciding on sizing to choosing the best front, there are several things clients should consider before getting designs with text or lettering.
