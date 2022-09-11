ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

fiusports.com

No. 24 FIU Opens Conference Play Against No. 10 Tulsa at Home

MIAMI (Sept. 15, 2022) – No. 24 FIU men's soccer opens play in the American Athletic Conference on Friday night, when the Panthers host Tulsa. Game time is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST against the Hurricanes at FIU Soccer Stadium. The match will be streamed on FIUsports.com. Live stats...
MIAMI, FL
fiusports.com

FIU Women's Soccer Enters Conference USA Action at UTEP, Rice

MIAMI, Fla. - The FIU women's soccer team gears up for Conference USA action this week after wrapping up its nonconference slate, traveling to Texas for a pair of road matchups at UTEP on Thursday and Rice on Sunday. Thursday, Sept. 15 at UTEP (3-4-1) Time/Site: 9 p.m. ET atUniversity...
MIAMI, FL
fiusports.com

FIU Volleyball Heads to Piscataway for Rutgers Invitational

MIAMI, Fla. - The FIU volleyball team prepares for its last tournament of the season before conference play. This weekend the Panthers will travel to play in the Rutgers Invitational hosted in Piscataway, NJ. on Sept. 17-18. The Panthers are scheduled for three games that are nonconference matches, consisting of a doubleheader on Sept. 17 against Princeton (4-2) and the host team, Rutgers (5-4). FIU will close out the tournament with an early match on Sept. 18 against Fairleigh Dickinson University (4-7). Rutgers Invitational - Piscataway, N.J.| Jersey Mike's Arena.
MIAMI, FL
fiusports.com

FIU Volleyball Drops Home Opener Against FGCU

Miami, Fla. - The FIU women's volleyball team played its home opener Tuesday evening at Ocean Bank Center after beginning the season with nine consecutive matches on the road. The Panthers are now 1-9 on the season after getting swept 3-0 (23-25, 19-25, 21-25) by Florida Gulf Coast University. The...
MIAMI, FL
fiusports.com

FIU Volleyball Ready for 2022 Home Opener

MIAMI, Fla. - The FIU volleyball team's 2022 home opener will take place on Tuesday night against Florida Gulf Coast University. Start time is slated for 6 p.m. ET at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The Panthers (1-8) competed in the Arkansas Invitational this past weekend and earned their first win...
MIAMI, FL

