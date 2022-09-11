MIAMI, Fla. - The FIU volleyball team prepares for its last tournament of the season before conference play. This weekend the Panthers will travel to play in the Rutgers Invitational hosted in Piscataway, NJ. on Sept. 17-18. The Panthers are scheduled for three games that are nonconference matches, consisting of a doubleheader on Sept. 17 against Princeton (4-2) and the host team, Rutgers (5-4). FIU will close out the tournament with an early match on Sept. 18 against Fairleigh Dickinson University (4-7). Rutgers Invitational - Piscataway, N.J.| Jersey Mike's Arena.

MIAMI, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO