8:48 PM: After a string of “brush fires” in the Morgan Junction area, neighbors are circulating that video as evidence that someone set at least one of the fires – the one we covered along an alley off the 4300 block of SW Graham three nights ago. In the video, recorded by a camera over the back lot at The Bridge, you see someone lurking across the alley, and then around 1:45 in, you clearly see the vegetation lining the alley explode in flames. You can even hear it burning. We got there for the aftermath:

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO