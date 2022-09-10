ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

LIV Golf Chicago field and teams confirmed: Two players out, two back in

LIV Golf has today confirmed the 48 players in the field for its Chicago tournament that takes places at Rich Harvest Farms GC this week - and there are only two changes from the Boston tournament two weeks ago. The big change to the field is that Henrik Stenson returns...
PGA Tour player secures Fortinet Championship spot with new wife as caddy

Seung Yul-Noh and Aaron Baddeley came through a 6-for-2 playoff at the Monday qualifier to play in the Fortinet Championship, the first event on the PGA Tour's 2023 schedule. Noh's qualification for the season-opening event was extra special as he had his wife on the bag for the first time. Having only been married a matter of months, his wife proved to be a lucky charm at El Macero CC as he joined Baddeley, Taylor Lowe and Alex Lee in this week's field.
John Daly’s latest injury sounds about as painful as it gets

In early August, John Daly told Piers Morgan that he would love an invitation to LIV Golf, so much so he “begged Greg Norman.”. Many of the reasons stated were, of course, money-orientated. For example, he was keen to point out, “I play two to three pro-ams every week on the Champions tour and we don’t play for a lot of money on the Champions tour so I almost feel like, ‘OK, I’m not getting a lot out of this. What are we doing?'”
Patrick Reed hits back at Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel's "insulting" comments

Patrick Reed has hit back at Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel following their comments about LIV Golf players competing in the DP World Tour's flagship tournament of the season at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth last week, following an interview with The Times. McIlroy claimed it would be "hard...
Shane Lowry posted a very relatable (and very hungover) response after winning the BMW PGA Championship

Shane Lowry enjoys a pint (or five). We assumed as much after the Irishman claimed the claret jug on Irish soil in 2019 and was spotted belting out Celtic classics in the pub soon after. We got a reminder this summer when, at the height of Beergate at Southern Hills, Lowry proclaimed “I’d probably still buy them” in response to the PGA Championship’s astronomical pilsner prices. But we got final, official confirmation on Monday morning when Lowry, hours removed from a big victory at the controversy-ridden, monarchy-delayed BMW PGA Championship, posted this selfie to Twitter.
Sports
The Associated Press

Notre Dame QB Buchner expected to miss season with injury

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery. Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Buchner was injured in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame’s surprising loss to Marshall over the weekend and was scheduled to have surgery Tuesday. “The expected recovery time is about four months,” Freeman said. “We can all do that math. That probably puts us somewhere in mid-January.” Drew Pyne, who came off the bench after Buchner was hurt, was listed as the starter on Notre Dame’s depth chart for this Saturday’s home game against California. Against Marshall, he went 3 for 6 with a touchdown pass and an interception.
FIRST LOOK: Ping unveils 10 new models as part of 2022 putter lineup

Last month at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Ping offered tour pros in the field the opportunity to check out a new line of putters. The general assumption when a putter surfaces on tour is it had influences from some of the best players in the world. That’s half right — some of the designs have tour influence — with Ping’s 2022 putter line.
No one has ever had a better buzz than Shane Lowry’s caddie in this hilarious first-drink, last-drink video following the BMW PGA Championship

As you may have already heard, Shane Lowry is your 2022 BMW PGA Championship winner. As you may have also heard, Shane Lowry was very hungover on Monday morning. What happened in those fateful hours between lifting the trophy at the Wentworth Club and waking up in the courtesy car bleary-eyed and dehydrated? Well, thanks to this hilarious first-drink, last-drink video of Team Lowry’s celebrations on Sunday night, we don’t have to guess.
DP World Tour cancels title sponsorship for Dubai Desert Classic

The DP World Tour has ended its contract with Slync which will see the American logistics company removed as the title sponsor of the Dubai Desert Classic. "We have reached an agreement with Slync regarding the termination of their agreements with us for various DP World Tour assets, including the Dubai Desert Classic title sponsorship," said a DP World Tour spokesperson, as reported by the Guardian.
College football world reacts to cringy TAMU yell practice

Every decade and a half or so, a college football program that fancies itself among the nation’s elite makes the mistake of welcoming Appalachian State in September. In 2007, it was the Michigan Wolverines losing to the Mountaineers in a famous upset. Last Saturday it was the Texas A&M Aggies, complete with their $75 million man Jimbo Fisher at the helm, failing to ever lead en route to a 17-14 loss to App State.
The 9 most egregious etiquette mistakes, ranked!

Breaking an etiquette rule is not a crime, but it can subject you to recrimination. How serious a dressing down do you deserve? That depends on the nature of your trespass. Here’s a ranking of nine notable violations, listed least to most severe. 9. Playing out of turn. This...
