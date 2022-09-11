ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Global agriscience manufacturer to invest $35M in Jasper County

Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that Profile Products, a global agriscience technology manufacturer, will invest nearly $35 million to launch a campus in Jasper County, creating 80 new jobs. “Since day one, my administration has focused on bringing good jobs to every corner of the state, and companies like...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County

Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387) For additional information please email friendsofhenryanimals@gmail.com or text 770.731.7848. Please send a complete message with your name and...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Diana Sanchez sworn in as new Jackson Police officer

JACKSON — Diana Sanchez was formally sworn in as an officer with the city of Jackson Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 6 during the meeting of the Jackson City Council. A native of Ventura County, Calif., Sanchez’s family moved to Thomaston when she was 5 and then to Griffin when she was a preteen. She is a graduate of Griffin High School.
JACKSON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy