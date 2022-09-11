Read full article on original website
Global agriscience manufacturer to invest $35M in Jasper County
Gov. Brian P. Kemp announced Thursday that Profile Products, a global agriscience technology manufacturer, will invest nearly $35 million to launch a campus in Jasper County, creating 80 new jobs. “Since day one, my administration has focused on bringing good jobs to every corner of the state, and companies like...
PAWSITIVELY PERFECT: These dogs are up for adoption in Henry County
Henry County Animal Care and Control is located at 527 Hampton Street in McDonough, Georgia. The official county webpage is www.hcacc.org. The shelter can be reached during business hours at 770.288.PETS (7387) For additional information please email friendsofhenryanimals@gmail.com or text 770.731.7848. Please send a complete message with your name and...
Diana Sanchez sworn in as new Jackson Police officer
JACKSON — Diana Sanchez was formally sworn in as an officer with the city of Jackson Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 6 during the meeting of the Jackson City Council. A native of Ventura County, Calif., Sanchez’s family moved to Thomaston when she was 5 and then to Griffin when she was a preteen. She is a graduate of Griffin High School.
PHOTOS: These dogs and cats are up for adoption at the Newton County Animal Shelter
Every adoptable animal deserves a permanent, responsible and loving home. These animals are up for adoption at the Newton County Animal Shelter. Act quickly as pets may only be held for a short amount of time. Dogs & Puppies: $100 - Adoption fee includes sterilization, microchip with lifetime registration, DA2PP...
