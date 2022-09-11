JACKSON — Diana Sanchez was formally sworn in as an officer with the city of Jackson Police Department on Tuesday, Sept. 6 during the meeting of the Jackson City Council. A native of Ventura County, Calif., Sanchez’s family moved to Thomaston when she was 5 and then to Griffin when she was a preteen. She is a graduate of Griffin High School.

JACKSON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO