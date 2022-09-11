Read full article on original website
Massachusetts weather: Strong to severe thunderstorms passing over region Tuesday
Forecasters expect rain showers to pass eastward across the state Tuesday morning, bringing potentially heavy rain to some areas during the morning commute, before more severe thunderstorms arrive in the afternoon. The wet weather could begin in the morning, arriving around daybreak in the westernmost areas of Massachusetts and northern...
2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH
Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
businessnhmagazine.com
Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday
Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
Central Mass. by the Numbers
The Hangover Pub and Broth at 102 Green St. closed Wednesday. Executive chef and owner Michael Arrastia said many factors that he has been weighing for some time contributed to the closing. Rising costs for food and labor during and after the pandemic were among the reasons Arrastia cited, together with a decline, as for many other Canal District businesses, when Polar Park opened. He and other restaurant and bar owners in the area have noticed the dinner hours are quiet for them when the WooSox are in town. Arrastia said he will likely find a job working for someone else and spend more time enjoying his personal life.
bostonnews.net
Package explodes at U.S. university in Boston, 1 person injured
WASHINGTON, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- A staff member of Northeastern University in Boston, the U.S. state of Massachusetts, was injured after a package delivered to a building at the university exploded when it was opened Tuesday evening. A university spokesperson said the staff member "sustained minor injuries and is being...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Thomas Seth Manning
Thomas Seth Manning, 44, of Pulaski, VA, went to be with his Lord on September 8, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Seth was a beloved son, grandson, father, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend, and he will be missed forever. Seth was born in May 1978 in...
bostonnews.net
US: College evacuated in Boston; 1 reported injured after blast
Boston [US], September 14 (ANI): The Boston Police bomb squad on Tuesday (local time) cordoned off an area of Northeastern University to examine a pair of suspicious packages as there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion and minor injuries to at least one person, according to US media. Boston police...
GoLocalProv
Ashley A. Donnelly of Cumberland Dies at 27
Ashley A. Donnelly, 27, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at home. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Lori Donnelly of Cumberland and the late Bradford H. Violet. Ashley was a lifelong resident of Cumberland. She attended St. Mary Bay View Academy. She was a 2013 graduate...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cape Cod woman used birth dates and favorite numbers to win $100,000 grand prize
For Beverly Fuller of Cape Cod, winning her not-so-insignificant $100,000 lottery prize late last month wasn’t an exact science. Fuller, who lives in Sandwich, used a combination of birth dates and favorite numbers to score the $100,000 grand prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “All or Nothing” game Wednesday, Aug. 31.
GoLocalProv
Ryan J. Sionni of Cranston Dies at 33
Ryan J. Sionni, 33, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of Paul Sionni (Judy) of Cranston and Dawn Sionni (Richard Falcone) of Scituate. He was the loving brother of Eric Sionni of West Greenwich. Ryan was the cherished uncle...
NC has new invasive species found in two counties
(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
One Of The Most Depressed Cities In America Is In Massachusetts–And No, It’s Not Boston
There are many things nowadays that can lead to or contribute to the anxiety disorder known as depression. Money or debt issues, physical or emotional abuse, working like a dog for your employer and not feeling appreciated, being the target of bullying, getting older, ever-changing social mores, what's going on in the daily news, and the list goes on.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Birthday gift from mother-in-law won New Hampshire woman $1 million
A New Hampshire woman celebrated her birthday by winning a $1 million lottery prize. On Aug. 19, Shannon Mee of Derry, New Hampshire, claimed a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. Mee’s mother-in-law had given her the lottery ticket...
NECN
3 Lawrence Police Officers Placed on Leave in 2 Weeks; 1 Was Arrested in NH
Three police officers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have been placed on paid administrative leave within the last two weeks. According to Nestor Castillo, communications officer for the office of Mayor Brian De Peña, one officer was arrested and charged by a different department. Captain Maurice Aguiler of the Lawrence Police...
valleypatriot.com
21 Indicted in Lawrence, Southbridge Areas on Cocaine, Fentanyl Trafficking Conspiracies
BOSTON – Twenty-one individuals have been indicted in federal court in Boston in connection with their alleged roles in drug trafficking organizations (DTOs) that distributed cocaine and fentanyl throughout the North Shore and Central Massachusetts. The following defendants have been charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with...
Tewksbury man killed in I-495 crash
BOXBORO – A Tewksbury man died Friday after a single-car crash on Interstate 495 in Boxboro. Massachusetts State Police said 60-year-old Steven Michaud crashed around 4:30 p.m. on I-495 North.Police said Michaud's 2014 Audi A6 left the road and crashed into trees in the median.Michaud was taken by helicopter to UMass Worcester Lakeside but did not survive.No further information is currently available.
WDBJ7.com
Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An I-81N motorcycle crash at mile marker 169 is causing one and a half miles of delays Sunday in Botetourt County. Check back for updates.
WCVB
Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24
BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
Canton car wash offering free service to whoever helps nab would-be robbery suspect
Surveillance video shows a suspect using power tools to try to break into money boxes at two Prestige Car Wash and Gas Stations Saturday morning around 4AM. The first attempt was in a self-serve bay at the location in Stoughton. Then the suspect drove a motorcycle to the Prestige Car...
