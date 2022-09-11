ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

Related
97.5 WOKQ

2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH

Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
DURHAM, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed

Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
MANCHESTER, NH
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday

Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
Boston, MA
College Sports
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Central Mass. by the Numbers

The Hangover Pub and Broth at 102 Green St. closed Wednesday. Executive chef and owner Michael Arrastia said many factors that he has been weighing for some time contributed to the closing. Rising costs for food and labor during and after the pandemic were among the reasons Arrastia cited, together with a decline, as for many other Canal District businesses, when Polar Park opened. He and other restaurant and bar owners in the area have noticed the dinner hours are quiet for them when the WooSox are in town. Arrastia said he will likely find a job working for someone else and spend more time enjoying his personal life.
WORCESTER, MA
bostonnews.net

Package explodes at U.S. university in Boston, 1 person injured

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- A staff member of Northeastern University in Boston, the U.S. state of Massachusetts, was injured after a package delivered to a building at the university exploded when it was opened Tuesday evening. A university spokesperson said the staff member "sustained minor injuries and is being...
BOSTON, MA
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Thomas Seth Manning

Thomas Seth Manning, 44, of Pulaski, VA, went to be with his Lord on September 8, 2022, due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. Seth was a beloved son, grandson, father, nephew, uncle, cousin, and friend, and he will be missed forever. Seth was born in May 1978 in...
PULASKI, VA
bostonnews.net

US: College evacuated in Boston; 1 reported injured after blast

Boston [US], September 14 (ANI): The Boston Police bomb squad on Tuesday (local time) cordoned off an area of Northeastern University to examine a pair of suspicious packages as there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion and minor injuries to at least one person, according to US media. Boston police...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Pry
GoLocalProv

Ashley A. Donnelly of Cumberland Dies at 27

Ashley A. Donnelly, 27, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022 at home. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of Lori Donnelly of Cumberland and the late Bradford H. Violet. Ashley was a lifelong resident of Cumberland. She attended St. Mary Bay View Academy. She was a 2013 graduate...
CUMBERLAND, RI
GoLocalProv

Ryan J. Sionni of Cranston Dies at 33

Ryan J. Sionni, 33, of Cranston, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. Born in Providence, he was the beloved son of Paul Sionni (Judy) of Cranston and Dawn Sionni (Richard Falcone) of Scituate. He was the loving brother of Eric Sionni of West Greenwich. Ryan was the cherished uncle...
CRANSTON, RI
WNCT

NC has new invasive species found in two counties

(WGHP) — A new invasive pest has made its way into North Carolina, according to the NC Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. The elm zigzag sawfly was recently documented in Surry and Stokes Counties by an NC Forest Service assistant ranger. The assistant ranger found the elm zigzag sawfly in Westfield north of Pilot […]
STOKES COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Old Dominion#Hokies
NECN

3 Lawrence Police Officers Placed on Leave in 2 Weeks; 1 Was Arrested in NH

Three police officers in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have been placed on paid administrative leave within the last two weeks. According to Nestor Castillo, communications officer for the office of Mayor Brian De Peña, one officer was arrested and charged by a different department. Captain Maurice Aguiler of the Lawrence Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
Sports
Boston College
CBS Boston

Tewksbury man killed in I-495 crash

BOXBORO – A Tewksbury man died Friday after a single-car crash on Interstate 495 in Boxboro. Massachusetts State Police said 60-year-old Steven Michaud crashed around 4:30 p.m. on I-495 North.Police said Michaud's 2014 Audi A6 left the road and crashed into trees in the median.Michaud was taken by helicopter to UMass Worcester Lakeside but did not survive.No further information is currently available. 
TEWKSBURY, MA
WDBJ7.com

Botetourt Co. motorcycle crash cleared

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BOTETOURT Co., Va. (WDBJ) - An I-81N motorcycle crash at mile marker 169 is causing one and a half miles of delays Sunday in Botetourt County. Check back for updates.
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WCVB

Woman shares frightening experience driving down Route 24

BROCKTON, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman driving along Route 24 said a bullet shattered the back window of her vehicle where her son typically sits. "It would have been a lot different if my son had been sitting in the car," Ashley Edson said. Thankfully, Edson was alone in...
BROCKTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy