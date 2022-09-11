RICHMOND, Va. – The Elon University men's golf team finished 11th after completing the final round of the VCU Shootout on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Phoenix posted a combined score of 290 (+2) in the final round at the Tuckahoe Creek Course at the Country Club of Virginia. The Phoenix finished the tournament at 16-under par with a three-round score of 848. Charleston Southern defeated tournament host VCU in a playoff to win the tournament after both teams finished regulation at 36-under par.

