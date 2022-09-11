Read full article on original website
Men's Tennis Set To Open Fall Season At Duke Bonk Invitational
ELON, N.C. — The Elon men's tennis team will open its fall season Friday when it travels to Cary, N.C., for the Duke James Bonk Invitational. The tournament will be held through Sunday at the Cary Tennis Park. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. Friday's slate features the first and second rounds of...
Cross Country Splits for Meets at NC State and Indiana
ELON, N.C. – The Elon University men's and women's cross country programs will split for a pair of meets this Friday, Sept. 16. The majority of the teams will compete at the NC State-hosted adidas XC Challenge while select groups will race at the Coaching Tree Invitational at Indiana University.
Elon To Host Gardner-Webb Saturday For Home Opener
ELON (1-1, 0-0 CAA) vs. GARDNER-WEBB (1-1, 0-0 BIG SOUTH) Date | Time Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 | 6:00 p.m. ET. Location | Stadium Elon, N.C. | Rhodes Stadium (11,250) Series Record Elon leads, 21-11 (Most Recent Meeting, 42-20 Gardner-Webb, 2/27/21) Video FloFootball/My48 -- Taylor Durham (pbp), Mark Covert (analysis),...
Women’s Golf Wins William & Mary Fall Invitational
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The Elon University women's golf team won the William & Mary Fall Invitational on Tuesday, Sept. 13, while five Phoenix players placed in the top 20 of the individual standings. William & Mary hosted the event at the par-72, 6,167-yard Kingsmill Resort River Course. The Phoenix...
Elon Concludes Final Round at VCU Shootout
RICHMOND, Va. – The Elon University men's golf team finished 11th after completing the final round of the VCU Shootout on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Phoenix posted a combined score of 290 (+2) in the final round at the Tuckahoe Creek Course at the Country Club of Virginia. The Phoenix finished the tournament at 16-under par with a three-round score of 848. Charleston Southern defeated tournament host VCU in a playoff to win the tournament after both teams finished regulation at 36-under par.
Jeannie-Hairston Eason To Be Inducted Into Hall Of Fame Saturday
Elon, N.C. – As part of the 2022 Elon Sports Hall of Fame enshrinement, basketball and volleyball alumna Jeannie Hairston-Eason '82 will be a member of the four-person class. She will be inducted into the Hall of Fame along with Ali Ford '13 (basketball/softball), Tony Pigott (baseball) and Cameron Silverman '14 (tennis).
