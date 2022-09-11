ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Yakima Herald Republic

UW Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. has a history of success against Michigan State. But how much will it matter?

Michael Penix Jr. is no stranger to Michigan State. On Sept. 28, 2019, Penix — then a redshirt freshman quarterback at Indiana — completed 20 consecutive passes in the Hoosiers’ 40-31 shootout loss to the No. 25 Spartans, two completions shy of a Big Ten record. And he did it after missing IU’s previous two games with an injury.
EAST LANSING, MI
Yakima Herald Republic

Pac-12 picks: Huge game for UW, another test for Oregon and trap for WSU

Over four quarters Saturday evening, Washington has a chance to erase three years of wasted time. Handle 11th-ranked Michigan State, and the Huskies will return to a level of relevance they haven’t experienced since before the pandemic — to a level that more closely aligns with their history, that looks nothing like the flailing, foundering program we saw last year.
PULLMAN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Local report: CWU volleyball sweeps Western Oregon

MONMOUTH, Ore. — Fighting hard in the second and third sets to close out a sweep, Central Washington volleyball rebounded from last week's GNAC-opening loss with a 25-16, 26-24, 27-25 sweep over Western Oregon on Thursday. Ashley Kaufman pounded 19 kills and Tia Andaya put together 13 kills, 28...
MONMOUTH, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

With Tacoma’s Summer Sky, WA finally gets hip-hop festival it deserves

Clemm Rishad is very familiar with Cheney Stadium. As a student at Tacoma's Foss High School, a shallow fly ball from the home of the Rainiers, the Tacoma rapper and behind-the-scenes songwriter to the stars and his friends worked summer jobs at the minor league ballpark, selling hot dogs and cleaning up after games.
TACOMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Some Seattle Amtrak trips canceled as railroad workers strike looms

Amtrak's Seattle-Chicago and Seattle-California trips were among those canceled in preparation for a threatened Friday strike by railroad workers. With the Empire Builder line and Coast Starlight lines already among the handful of long-distance routes sidetracked, Amtrak may ramp up cancellations if the railroads and the freight rail workers unions fail to reach an agreement by 9 p.m. Thursday.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

5 teens now charged with murder after shootout outside Pasco party. Youngest is 15

Two more teens are accused of being part of a group involved in the deadly shooting of a young father outside a party in Pasco last month. Jaelin Tyrone Fields, 17, of Puyallup, was arrested and is charged as an adult in Franklin County Superior Court with second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree illegal gun possession.
PASCO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway

As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
SKYKOMISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Highway 2 to remain closed through weekend amid Bolt Creek fire

Highway 2 will remain closed between Index and Skykomish through at least Monday, as crews battling the Bolt Creek fire work to clear fallen debris and secure trees and boulders at risk of crashing onto the roadway. The closure could last longer. Emergency response personnel will gather Monday morning to...
SKYKOMISH, WA
