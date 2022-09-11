Read full article on original website
11-year-old student made false emergency call that locked down three Madera schools, Police say
Madera Police now say an 11-year-old student was responsible for a false emergency call that forced three Madera Unified schools into lockdown.
Merced police ask for help finding homicide suspect
MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced Police detectives asked for help Wednesday in the search for a homicide suspect. On December 2, 2020, police say two people were killed by gunfire. They have been identified as Jeffery Lee Crawford, 37, of Winton and Armando Partida-Sanchez, 32, of Livingston. Police say there was an exchange of gunfire […]
14-year-old Modesto boy arrested for deadly February shooting
MODESTO – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a February 2022 shooting that left a man dead in Modesto, police say. The incident happened back on Feb. 17 along the 2200 block of Coffee Road. Modesto police say Thomas Williams, 24, was shot and killed while walking that night. On Wednesday, detectives announced they had arrested a suspect: a 14-year-old Modesto boy. The boy was actually arrested last week and has been booked into Stanislaus County Juvenile Hall. He's facing a charge of homicide.
Two arrested in Watsonville after suspect seen loading firearm at red light
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police said they arrested two out-of-towners after witnesses saw them loading a firearm in a truck during a red light Wednesday. Officers located the truck on the 100 block of Second Street. Ammo and two semi-automatic handguns were found under the backseat, said police. Joseph Guerrero, 19, and Juan Guzman, 19, The post Two arrested in Watsonville after suspect seen loading firearm at red light appeared first on KION546.
Alleged DUI driver spotted swerving in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers arrested an alleged DUI driver after the driver was observed by police swerving on the roadway in Madera Tuesday morning, according to Madera Police officers. Officers say they were patrolling the area of Cleveland Avenue and Raymond Road when they spotted the vehicle. The driver was stopped before he caused any serious damage, police […]
crimevoice.com
Merced PD gang unit serves search warrant, arrests two
Originally Published By: Merced Police Department Facebook Page. “On 9-3-22, at approximately 3:15 PM, Merced Police Officers with the Gang Violence Suppression Unit served a search warrant in the 4300 block of Wickson Place in Merced. As Officers served the search warrant, they located approximately 90 grams of Fentanyl and approximately $21,000 in cash.
crimevoice.com
Merced robbery suspect also accused of shooting at clerk
Originally Published By: Merced Police Department Facebook Page. “MERCED- James Cummings (34) has been arrested for armed robbery, aggravated assault with a firearm, and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. On Sunday, September 4th, 2022, at 2:06 AM, officers responded to 7-Eleven at 1810 R...
Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase
GILROY, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP Gilroy said a chase that began in Monterey County ended near the Gilroy Crossing shopping center Tuesday afternoon. Target told KION they were on lockdown for a short while, but officers told them it was safe for guests to come in. CHP has not confirmed why the chase suspect was wanted. The post Gilroy Target off lockdown after county-wide chase appeared first on KION546.
Salinas Police investigating shooting at Acosta Plaza
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Salinas Police said they are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night at Acosta Plaza. K9 Oakley was able to locate several shell casings in the area. Police said the shooting happened around midnight—no word on any victims. No further details were shared. The post Salinas Police investigating shooting at Acosta Plaza appeared first on KION546.
KMPH.com
Vehicle ripped in half on Highway 41 in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — CHP is currently on the scene of a major crash on Highway 41 in Madera. The crash is on the northbound Highway 41 near Avenue 15, in the Madera Ranchos. CHP says at least one woman has been killed, and another elderly woman was flown...
Bakersfield Now
DUI checkpoint to be held in Stanislaus County/Modesto area
MODESTO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — California Highway Patrol will hold a DUI/driver's license checkpoint this Saturday in the Modesto area within Stanislaus County. The hours of the checkpoint are from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. The checkpoint will be held in the northern part of Modesto and the unincorporated area...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Hit-and-Run on West Pacheco Boulevard [Los Banos, CA]
The traffic collision happened just before 6:00 a.m. in the area near ARCO gas station. According to initial reports, a pedestrian was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle. The impact of the crash left the man with fatal injuries. Emergency crews arrived at the site...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Woman Killed in Car Crash Involving PG&E Vehicle in Merced County
A woman from Planada was killed, and two others were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Kibby Road, according to the Merced Police Department. The incident occurred on Thursday, September 8, 2022, around 6:00 a.m. on Kibby Road and East Childs Avenue, officials said. Details on the Crash on Kibby...
crimevoice.com
Woman arrested in connection to alleged armed robbery in Turlock
Turlock police have announced the arrest of an armed robbery suspect following an extensive investigation. Police began investigating an armed robbery that occurred on the morning of August 23, in which a woman allegedly entered a business on Lander Avenue, wearing a mask and armed with a handgun, and later fled in a gold SUV.
Man and woman arrested for death of Sophia Mason in Merced appear in court
Both of Sophia Mason's alleged murderers made brief appearances in court on Wednesday.
Hoax 911 call of armed people forces Madera Schools into lockdown
Madera police are investigating a false emergency call that forced three Madera Unified schools into lockdown.
Report of body on side of road near Oakdale turns out to be "very realistic" mannequin
OAKDALE – A possibly morbid incident involving what looked like a body on the side of a road near Oakdale was luckily not the case, deputies say.The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the area of Rice Road near Albers after a suspicious-looking cardboard box was found on the side of the road. People reported that it looked like a dead body was inside the box. Deputies took a closer look and found it was actually a very realistic mannequin. Exactly where the mannequin came from is unclear, but the sheriff's office says they will be keeping it for evidence to be destroyed unless the owner comes forward.
19-year-old man from Los Banos still missing
LOS BANOS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are still searching for a man who was reported missing last month in Los Banos. Officials with the Los Banos Police Department said the family of 19-year-old Santana Moses Rosales reported him missing after they hadn’t been able to get into contact with him since Sunday, August 21. His […]
Crash on Old Stage Road leaves one person dead
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The California Highway Patrol said at least one person is dead after a crash Wednesday on Old Stage Road. CHP said the crash happened near the 1550 block of Old Stage Road at around 11:04 a.m. CHP said the crash happened on private property. Officers are en route, and more details should The post Crash on Old Stage Road leaves one person dead appeared first on KION546.
Atwater police revive unresponsive 2-year-old
ATWATER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers were able to revive a child after responding to a possible drowning Monday, according to Atwater Police officers. Officers say they respond to a home on Sowell Street in Atwater around 5:00 p.m. officers say they found a 2-year-old child that was non-breathing and pulseless. Police say lifesaving efforts were […]
