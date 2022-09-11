Read full article on original website
Gunshot Victims Found in Otay Mountain Wilderness Area
U.S. Border Patrol agents today came across three people who had been wounded by gunfire in a remote area in the far southern reaches of San Diego County. The federal personnel found the victims shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the Otay Mountain Wilderness, southeast of Chula Vista, USBP spokesman Eric Lavergne said.
Police: Man fled to San Diego after young mother's murder in west Las Vegas
A man suspected of murdering a his ex-girlfriend in west Las Vegas on Tuesday night was arrested in San Diego, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirms.
Construction worker struck by sign on SR-125, rushed to hospital
A construction worker suffered serious injuries after being struck by a sign on state Route 125 in the San Carlos area Tuesday night.
Judge rules City of San Diego overcharged water customers $79 million since 2014
SAN DIEGO — Months after a judge ruled the City of San Diego is overcharging some water customers, the city has yet to pay up, or make changes to its rates. Attorneys say the delay is costing taxpayers millions in penalty fees. They filed the case back in 2017,...
Joseph Mehlenbacher, 20, Sentenced 25 Years to Life for Fatal El Cerrito Apartment Shooting
A young man who was convicted of first-degree murder for shooting another man at an apartment in the El Cerrito neighborhood was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in state prison. Joseph Mehlenbacher, 20, was found guilty by a San Diego jury earlier this year for the Dec. 26,...
San Diego City Council appoints Eric Dargan as next Chief Operating Officer
San Diego City Council approved Eric Dargan to serve as Chief Operating Officer this week. The appointment was reported approved as of Monday, which sets up Dargan as the future replacement of interim C.O.O. Jay Goldstone. Eric Dargan currently holds the same job position for the Houston Public Works Department...
Massive outrage, support at protest for teen assaulted at Vista High School
Parents rallied Wednesday outside of Vista High School after deputies say a boy was assaulted in a locker room.
City of San Diego approves the revitalizing of Midway District for Sports Arena
San Diego City Council gives the green light for negotiations to take place regarding the redeveloping of Sports Arena site. On Tuesday, City Council approved this step with developers who will revamp up to 50 acres of the Midway Rising District, which includes an updated Sports Arena area. With this...
San Diego, Chula Vista and Carlsbad ranks 6th among most polluted cities in the nation
The Cities of San Diego, Chula Vista, and Carlsbad ranked as the sixth most polluted in the nation, according to a recent report by the American Lung Association’s 2022 State of the Air report. The report measures air pollution across the nation to find the cleanest and most polluted...
Chula Vista Brewery and Chula Vista Animal Care Facility collaborate to hold Pints for Paws fundraising event
The City of Chula Vista is uniting with Chula Vista Brewery to hold a puppy-friendly fundraising event this month on Third Avenue. On Thursday, Sept. 29th, you and your loved ones are welcomed to be a part of this local event, Pints for Paws. This event is to raise funding...
San Diego County Sheriff: Woman's ex allegedly kills her boyfriend in Bonita
A 35-year-old man is in custody Monday for the fatal stabbing of his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend at a Bonita apartment.
Chula Vista event: Bonitafest to Celebrate Golden Anniversary this weekend!
Bonitafest is here to celebrate its 50th anniversary in Chula Vista this week!. On Friday, September 16, the Bonitafest will take place with fun activities for you and your family to enjoy in our local community of Chula Vista. This is a weekend event that starts this Friday, with the...
El Cajon woman mourns fiance killed in wrong-way, suspected DUI crash
El Cajon woman mourns fiance, killed in wrong-way crash by suspected drunk driver on SR-52 near I-805
Carlsbad: Car Flies Off Cliff, Lands on Beach
Police in North County said a driver went off a coast road Friday, plummeting to the beach below. A spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Police Department said a woman "left the Carlsbad Boulevard roadway at Solamar Drive" shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman was hospitalized after the crash near...
Driver turns self in after deadly hit-and-run crash in Rancho Bernardo
A man was killed while crossing the street Sunday in a hit-and-run crash in the Rancho Bernardo area, San Diego Police Department announced.
CVPD responds to another lockdown at Mater Dei Catholic High School
The Chula Vista Police Department responded to another potential threat Thursday morning, prompting another brief lockdown at Mater Dei Catholic High School. The initial report was someone had a gun on campus, according to police. “Upon further investigation, officers determined that it was a misunderstanding about a massage gun being...
Mom, 2 kids rescued after SUV rolls over, takes down power lines in El Cajon
Emergency crews rescued a woman and her two children who were trapped in an SUV that rolled over and crashed on an El Cajon street Wednesday night.
Man killed crossing North County street
A 79-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck while trying to cross a road Monday in Encinitas, authorities said.
Police arrest man in fatal shooting of mom in Pacific Beach
San Diego Police said Daniel Caldera was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing his 65-year-old mother in Pacific Beach.
San Diego Burger Destination Rocky's Crown Pub Changing Hands In Crown Point
San Diego's 45-year-old burger destination Rocky's Crown Pub in the quiet Crown Point area of Pacific Beach is in the process of changing ownership. Fresh out of college, Chicago-native Patricia "Patty" Rockwood moved to San Diego to join her two brothers who were stationed in America's Finest City while in the Navy. She eventually went into an old bar on the corner of Ingraham and La Playa in the Pacific Beach outskirts known as Crown Point, and when she found out the bar was for sale, Patty decided to buy herself a job. Patty leveraged her stocks and savings and borrowed what she could and Rocky's Crown Pub was born in 1977. Over the four decades since, the bar has become known as the place to get one of San Diego's most delicious burgers.
