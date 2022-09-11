ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chula Vista, CA

chulavistatoday.com

Gunshot Victims Found in Otay Mountain Wilderness Area

U.S. Border Patrol agents today came across three people who had been wounded by gunfire in a remote area in the far southern reaches of San Diego County. The federal personnel found the victims shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the Otay Mountain Wilderness, southeast of Chula Vista, USBP spokesman Eric Lavergne said.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

San Diego City Council appoints Eric Dargan as next Chief Operating Officer

San Diego City Council approved Eric Dargan to serve as Chief Operating Officer this week. The appointment was reported approved as of Monday, which sets up Dargan as the future replacement of interim C.O.O. Jay Goldstone. Eric Dargan currently holds the same job position for the Houston Public Works Department...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Carlsbad: Car Flies Off Cliff, Lands on Beach

Police in North County said a driver went off a coast road Friday, plummeting to the beach below. A spokeswoman for the Carlsbad Police Department said a woman "left the Carlsbad Boulevard roadway at Solamar Drive" shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The woman was hospitalized after the crash near...
CARLSBAD, CA
chulavistatoday.com

CVPD responds to another lockdown at Mater Dei Catholic High School

The Chula Vista Police Department responded to another potential threat Thursday morning, prompting another brief lockdown at Mater Dei Catholic High School. The initial report was someone had a gun on campus, according to police. “Upon further investigation, officers determined that it was a misunderstanding about a massage gun being...
CHULA VISTA, CA
sandiegoville.com

San Diego Burger Destination Rocky's Crown Pub Changing Hands In Crown Point

San Diego's 45-year-old burger destination Rocky's Crown Pub in the quiet Crown Point area of Pacific Beach is in the process of changing ownership. Fresh out of college, Chicago-native Patricia "Patty" Rockwood moved to San Diego to join her two brothers who were stationed in America's Finest City while in the Navy. She eventually went into an old bar on the corner of Ingraham and La Playa in the Pacific Beach outskirts known as Crown Point, and when she found out the bar was for sale, Patty decided to buy herself a job. Patty leveraged her stocks and savings and borrowed what she could and Rocky's Crown Pub was born in 1977. Over the four decades since, the bar has become known as the place to get one of San Diego's most delicious burgers.
SAN DIEGO, CA

