Salem, OR

UPDATE ON VITAE SPRINGS FIRE IN SOUTH SALEM: FIRE 100% CONTAINED

The Vitae Springs Fire that began late in the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9, is currently 100% contained. There have been no reported injuries or structures lost. The fire, located within the Salem Suburban Rural Fire Protection District, burned approximately 164 acres in the largely rural area south of Vitae Springs Rd S and west of Skyline Rd S, which is behind the containment lines established by fire crews over the past 7 days. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Overnight Construction on Liberty Street SE Begins September 19

Expect delays during the overnight hours on Liberty St. SE north of Mission St. as crews complete repairs to the sanitary sewer lines from Mission St. to Salem’s Civic Center beginning September 19, 2022, through September 23, 2022. This work will require the closure of 1 lane of traffic during the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on west side Liberty St. SE while the project is being completed.
Welcome Salem's New City Manager at October 3 Meet and Greet

Please join us as we welcome Salem City Manager, Keith Stahley. Stop by the Salem Police Station Community Room, 333 Division St. NE, anytime between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to meet Keith. He has more than 30 years of local government experience and most recently served as Assistant City Manager for the City of Olympia, Washington, where he managed the Office of Community Vitality. Keith led community development, climate, community court, housing and homeless response, and economic development programs.
Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path taken down

A local police department is working toward justice for businesses impacted by shoplifting. Mayor McEnerny-Ogle told FOX 12 she believes the arson was politically motivated. Masala Lab in NE Portland puts an Indian spin on brunch. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. A familiar face in the Portland food scene is...
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Lincoln Co., Sept. 12

On Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 8:15 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 at milepost 121. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated by Kendra Lee Peracca (57) of Gleneden Beach, crossed over the center line and crashed head-on with a northbound red Acura TL, operated by Nancy Ann VICKSTROM (74). Peracca was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Vickstrom was also transported via Life Flight but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in this crash. Hwy 101 was closed for approximately 6 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT Incident Response.
Suspect in Cornelius murder arrested in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in Cornelius in February, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO said last month, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the murder of 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez at a house party in Cornelius in February.
Fire evacuations ordered in Clackamas County

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Clackamas Community College because of a fire near Estacada.UPDATED: 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Clackamas County residents living near Milo McIver State Park were ordered to evacuate Friday night and early Saturday because of a fire in the Estacada area. Saturday afternoon, Estacada Fire Department personnel said the McIver-area fire was knocked out, but that doesn't mean it's fully contained and fire crews remain vigilant due to extreme fire risk. The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened a shelter at Clackamas Community College, Randall Hall, 19600 Molalla Ave. in Oregon City....
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN LINCOLN COUNTY, OREGON

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR (September 11, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 8:15 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 at milepost 121. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated...
Lebanon man arrested in connection to shooting incident

The Lebanon Police Department arrested a Lebanon man in connection to a Sunday, Sept. 11 shooting incident. Officers arrested James Frank Newport, 33, on suspicion of assault, menacing, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct charges. The Linn County District Attorney’s Office filed charges in two separate...
