cityofsalem.net
UPDATE ON VITAE SPRINGS FIRE IN SOUTH SALEM: FIRE 100% CONTAINED
The Vitae Springs Fire that began late in the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 9, is currently 100% contained. There have been no reported injuries or structures lost. The fire, located within the Salem Suburban Rural Fire Protection District, burned approximately 164 acres in the largely rural area south of Vitae Springs Rd S and west of Skyline Rd S, which is behind the containment lines established by fire crews over the past 7 days. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
At least 1 person pulled from crash in Hillsboro
A person was pulled from a vehicle involved in a crash off NE Cornell Road in Hillsboro Wednesday morning.
cityofsalem.net
Overnight Construction on Liberty Street SE Begins September 19
Expect delays during the overnight hours on Liberty St. SE north of Mission St. as crews complete repairs to the sanitary sewer lines from Mission St. to Salem’s Civic Center beginning September 19, 2022, through September 23, 2022. This work will require the closure of 1 lane of traffic during the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on west side Liberty St. SE while the project is being completed.
kptv.com
Salem woman ‘extremely relieved’ after learning Vitae Springs Fire 100% contained
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - It’s been a long day for Judy Turner, who had to leave her home off of River Road South in Salem because of a high-risk grass fire near Vitae Springs Road. “It wasn’t until somewhere between midnight and (3 a.m. Saturday) that our area was...
‘It’s pretty heartbreaking’: Local woman loses home in Milo McIver Fire
Debbie Ingamells said her mom had just passed away and that she was looking for her ring and sifting through the rubble of what was left of her home to try to find some keepsakes.
Channel 6000
Portland woman describes ‘horrifying’ encounter with homeless intruder in her house
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evidence of Portland’s mental health and homeless crisis can be seen throughout the city, but one local woman says more needs to be done after witnessing a homeless person come inside her home and fall asleep in her child’s bed. Kelsey Smith described...
cityofsalem.net
Welcome Salem's New City Manager at October 3 Meet and Greet
Please join us as we welcome Salem City Manager, Keith Stahley. Stop by the Salem Police Station Community Room, 333 Division St. NE, anytime between 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to meet Keith. He has more than 30 years of local government experience and most recently served as Assistant City Manager for the City of Olympia, Washington, where he managed the Office of Community Vitality. Keith led community development, climate, community court, housing and homeless response, and economic development programs.
3 teens booked on arson in connection with Mt. Tabor fires
Three arrests were made Saturday night after a string of arsons at Mt. Tabor and the surrounding neighborhood, Portland Fire and Rescue announced Sunday.
kptv.com
Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path taken down
A local police department is working toward justice for businesses impacted by shoplifting. Mayor McEnerny-Ogle told FOX 12 she believes the arson was politically motivated. Masala Lab in NE Portland puts an Indian spin on brunch. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. A familiar face in the Portland food scene is...
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 101 Fatal, Lincoln Co., Sept. 12
On Friday, September 9, 2022 at approximately 8:15 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 at milepost 121. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound white Toyota FJ Cruiser, operated by Kendra Lee Peracca (57) of Gleneden Beach, crossed over the center line and crashed head-on with a northbound red Acura TL, operated by Nancy Ann VICKSTROM (74). Peracca was transported via Life Flight to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Vickstrom was also transported via Life Flight but sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in this crash. Hwy 101 was closed for approximately 6 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by North Lincoln Fire and Rescue, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and ODOT Incident Response.
Mount Tabor fires: 2 Portland teens released after being charged in arson spree
Two teens linked to at least three dozen fires set at Mount Tabor during the peak of Portland’s fire season were released without bail Monday after prosecutors said their crimes weren’t violent or threatening physical harm. Malik M. Hares and Samuel O. Perkins, both 18, made their first...
kptv.com
Suspect in Cornelius murder arrested in Salem
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in Cornelius in February, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. WCSO said last month, a grand jury indicted 19-year-old Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar for the murder of 20-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Sanchez at a house party in Cornelius in February.
McIver State Park fire contained, Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations remain
Though hundred of homes remain under a Level 3 "Go Now!" evacuation order from the Milo McIver State Park Fire, some evacuation levels have been downgraded and some people forced to leave their homes were allowed to return Saturday night.
Head-on crash in Sherwood injures six people
A late Saturday night head-on crash north of Sherwood sent multiple people to the hospital, the Washington County Sheriff's Office tweeted.
Fire evacuations ordered in Clackamas County
The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Clackamas Community College because of a fire near Estacada.UPDATED: 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Clackamas County residents living near Milo McIver State Park were ordered to evacuate Friday night and early Saturday because of a fire in the Estacada area. Saturday afternoon, Estacada Fire Department personnel said the McIver-area fire was knocked out, but that doesn't mean it's fully contained and fire crews remain vigilant due to extreme fire risk. The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened a shelter at Clackamas Community College, Randall Hall, 19600 Molalla Ave. in Oregon City....
clayconews.com
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon man arrested in connection to shooting incident
The Lebanon Police Department arrested a Lebanon man in connection to a Sunday, Sept. 11 shooting incident. Officers arrested James Frank Newport, 33, on suspicion of assault, menacing, reckless endangering, unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct charges. The Linn County District Attorney’s Office filed charges in two separate...
Rollover crash kills one in Washington County
At least one person died in a rollover crash Saturday night in Washington County, the sheriff's office tweeted.
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Cornelius house party
Police in Salem on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old man for allegedly shooting and killing a 20-year-old man at a Cornelius house party in February. Cesar Alvarez-Alcazar, 19, was being held in the Marion County Jail after police in Salem arrested him during a traffic stop.
