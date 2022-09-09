Read full article on original website
The Heritage Ball Next Gen Late Party
The Heritage Ball Next Gen Late Party is Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 8:00pm to midnight at Eastern Flank Battlefield. Support historic preservation in Williamson County while you dance the night away at the 49th Annual Heritage Ball Late Party! The Late Party is hosted by Next Gen, the Heritage Foundation’s young professionals organization, and will feature desserts, drinks, and dancing. Desserts and an open bar open at 8:00pm, followed by entertainment at 9:00pm, and dancing until midnight. This is a black-tie event, so dress to impress! Tickets are $125 per person or $200 per couple.
Best Coffee Shops in Nashville
Whether you need a caffeine buzz, a bite to eat, or a temporary place to call your office, Nashville has an abundance of coffeehouses to keep you buzzin’, grubbin’, and workin’. These are the top locally owned and operated coffee shops in Nashville based on atmosphere, food, and coffee (obviously).
