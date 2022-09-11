September signals a few essential things: fall is officially here, the weather will start to cool down, and Oktoberfest makes its official return to Chicago. Oktoberfest is an annual celebration that originated in Munich. Running from Saturday, September 17th to Monday, October 3rd, the festival was established in 1810 to celebrate King Louis I’s marriage. With a heavy focus on drinking, eating, and merriment, Oktoberfest has since transformed into a change to enjoy lots of beer for a two-week period of time. Here are the top Oktoberfest events happening in and around Chicago! Located at the heart of Fulton Market, the Publican’s modern beer hall is getting a makeover, turning it into a space to honor the Bavarian tradition. With two events falling on Sunday, September 18 and again on October 2nd, the bar’s annual Oktoberfest celebration includes four courses of hearty meals by Chef Paul Kahan, a nine-time James Beard Award-winning and One Off Hospitality executive chef, and plenty of beer too! With two seatings per night at 4:30 and 7:30 PM, reservations and tickets ($120) can be purchased here.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO