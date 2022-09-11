Read full article on original website
Southern Idaho evening weather: Dry with better air quality, more showers on the way (Video)
In Boise tonight, expect mostly clear skies and a low of 58. Increasing clouds Wednesday night and Thursday with scattered rain showers and afternoon thunderstorms. A few showers will linger into Friday as we cool to the upper 70's. For KTVB's full weather forecast, visit...
Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin
Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance...
Idaho sells only 1 of 5 island parcels on Payette Lake
Idaho officials on Wednesday sold only one of five parcels at an auction involving a 14-acre island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall in west-central Idaho. Posted in:. Places:. 02:02. Board of Ada County Commissioners -- Public Hearing -- September 14, 2022 (Video) 01:38. 01:38.
Idaho students invited to apply for the Idaho Science and Aerospace Scholars program
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The State Department of Education, in partnership with NASA Aerospace Scholars, is offering Idaho 11th graders the chance to explore a future in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) and aerospace careers. "This program truly gives kids a springboard...
Endangered missing person alert issued for Idaho woman
Linda Sears | Idaho State Police LEWISTON - Idaho State Police issued an endangered missing person alert late Monday night for a woman in Lewiston. Linda Sears, 67, is missing from the 500 block of Warner Avenue. She is believed to be on foot, according to the alert, and cannot...
Idaho Libertarian congressional candidate withdraws, amid party upheaval
BOISE - A rift in the Idaho Libertarian Party has cost the party its best-known Idaho candidate, 1st Congressional District hopeful Joe Evans, who withdrew in late August and has now been replaced by a first-time candidate from Post Falls. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 08:10. 08:10. 07:53.
Idaho man sentenced to federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm
The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho. POCATELLO - Ryan Arthur Burton, 43, of Rupert was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today. According to court... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
Polls close in RI, where governor faces tough primary
Polls have closed in Rhode Island, where Gov. Dan McKee is facing a tough challenge from Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea in Tuesday's Democratic primary. McKee is seeking his first full term in office after taking over...
Is Idaho a good place to work? Report says no
In its 2022 survey of the best places to work, Oxfam America found that the best state for worker rights and protections was Oregon. Next door in Idaho, Oxfam ranked Idaho at 43rd. Oxfam America is the independent U.S. branch of the international anti-poverty Oxfam group of charitable...
Boise Rescue Mission working tirelessly, needs support
The Boise Rescue Mission continues it's tireless efforts to give Idaho's homeless hope for the future.We have programs of recovery for homelessness, including d...
RFP - Digital Access for All Idahoans Planning Support
The scope consists of digital access for all Idahoans planning support. Added/Updated: September 13, 2022...
