Saint Anthony, ID

Idaho Woman wins $60,000 on Big Spin

Two weeks ago, Melissa Gorham got the surprise of a lifetime when she bought four Idaho Lottery Big Spin tickets. One of the four tickets earned her the chance...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho sells only 1 of 5 island parcels on Payette Lake

Idaho officials on Wednesday sold only one of five parcels at an auction involving a 14-acre island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall in west-central Idaho. Posted in:. Places:. 02:02. Board of Ada County Commissioners -- Public Hearing -- September 14, 2022 (Video) 01:38. 01:38.
IDAHO STATE
Endangered missing person alert issued for Idaho woman

Linda Sears | Idaho State Police LEWISTON - Idaho State Police issued an endangered missing person alert late Monday night for a woman in Lewiston. Linda Sears, 67, is missing from the 500 block of Warner Avenue. She is believed to be on foot, according to the alert, and cannot...
LEWISTON, ID
Idaho Libertarian congressional candidate withdraws, amid party upheaval

BOISE - A rift in the Idaho Libertarian Party has cost the party its best-known Idaho candidate, 1st Congressional District hopeful Joe Evans, who withdrew in late August and has now been replaced by a first-time candidate from Post Falls. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 08:10. 08:10. 07:53.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho man sentenced to federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm

The following is a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho. POCATELLO - Ryan Arthur Burton, 43, of Rupert was sentenced to 13 months in federal prison for unlawful possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today. According to court... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES...
RUPERT, ID
Polls close in RI, where governor faces tough primary

Polls have closed in Rhode Island, where Gov. Dan McKee is facing a tough challenge from Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea in Tuesday's Democratic primary. McKee is seeking his first full term in office after taking over...
ELECTIONS
Is Idaho a good place to work? Report says no

In its 2022 survey of the best places to work, Oxfam America found that the best state for worker rights and protections was Oregon. Next door in Idaho, Oxfam ranked Idaho at 43rd. Oxfam America is the independent U.S. branch of the international anti-poverty Oxfam group of charitable...
IDAHO STATE

