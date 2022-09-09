The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, losing just 1.2%. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a loss of 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 48.96% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 33.35% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 61.51% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and COP make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO