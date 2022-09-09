Read full article on original website
Tuesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Utilities
The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Energy sector, losing just 1.2%. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and ConocoPhillips (Symbol: COP) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a loss of 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.1% on the day, and up 48.96% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 33.35% year-to-date, and ConocoPhillips is up 61.51% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and COP make up approximately 6.7% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
UniCredit shareholders meet to approve latest buyback
MILAN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Shareholders in UniCredit (CRDI.MI) met on Wednesday to approve an up to 1 billion euro ($999.7 million) share buyback, which will bring the overall capital distribution on 2021 earnings to 3.75 billion euros.
Oil demand set to stop growing in Q4 as slowdown bites, IEA says
LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Growth in global oil demand is set to grind to a halt in the fourth quarter of this year as an economic slowdown deepens, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, but said it would resume strongly in 2023.
Singapore grants interim approval for Moderna's bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine
SINGAPORE, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Singapore on Wednesday granted interim authorisation for a bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine made by Moderna(MRNA.O), the government said in a statement.
