Jackson, MS

fox40jackson.com

Governor announced Jackson boil water notice is now lifted

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson’s boil water notice is lifted after nearly seven weeks. The Governor says emergency orders will stay in place. After two days straight of clean water samples, it’s safe to consume Jackson water again. ”We can now announce that we have restored clean...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox40jackson.com

Things To Know for Wednesday, September 14

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. An incident report claims Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – For years, the slowly decaying condition of Hotel OYO off I-55 in Jackson has impacted residents in that area. But that’s changing now that Code Enforcement is closing its doors. “Our code enforcement officers went out on site and conducted a thorough investigation,” said...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Large crowd gathers for community town hall addressing water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A big crowd poured into a west Jackson church, hearing directly from the mayor about where things currently stand during the city’s ongoing water crisis. That meeting was held at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba talked about how the city...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Hinds County DA announces guilty plea of deadly bar shooter

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, announced that 24-year-old Javarius Dajion Stewart pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts on Thursday. The event took place at 6340 Ridgewood Court Dr. in July of 2020, he also entered a guilty plea for an assault he...
HINDS COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

Jackson businesses have mixed reactions to possibility of SBA loans

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Both the Governor and Mayor of Jackson say they want capital city businesses to have the chance for financial assistance to get through the water crisis. The Governor sent a formal request to the U.S. Small Business Administration Monday, asking them to open up SBA...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Capitol Police increase ranks, taking felons off streets in the district

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Expect to see more law enforcement presence downtown and in the surrounding areas as Capitol Police conduct more safety checks. Thursday, three new officers were sworn into the department. It’s a part of the chief’s plan to rapidly build a more visible force.
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

City of Brandon names new police chief

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Brandon named a new police chief on Tuesday. The city’s Board of Alderman approved the hiring of Wayne Dearman. He replaces retiring Chief William Thompson. Thompson dedicated 27 years of service to his career in law enforcement, with nine of those...
BRANDON, MS
fox40jackson.com

High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – There was a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 South in Jackson Wednesday evening that started in Pearl. According to Pearl police, the chase started while officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Pilot J truck stop. When a car approached the checkpoint, the driver then turned around, seemingly avoiding the checkpoint.
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Authorities: 2 people shot in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Two people were shot in Rankin County on Monday. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey and Rankin County spokesman Paul Holley say one victim was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the leg. According to authorities, both victims were transported to...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
fox40jackson.com

MBI: Capitol Police officer involved in shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Capitol Police officer. MBI says it is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. No other details about what happened are available right now. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share...
JACKSON, MS

