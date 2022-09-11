Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
fox40jackson.com
Whitten Middle School shares huge water donation with struggling surrounding neighborhood
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – What do you do when you have more than enough? In the case of Whitten Middle School, the answer and lesson for students is to share. This week, the south Jackson school received a huge donation of bottled water from Louisiana and that gift is being shared with the community.
Governor announced Jackson boil water notice is now lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson’s boil water notice is lifted after nearly seven weeks. The Governor says emergency orders will stay in place. After two days straight of clean water samples, it’s safe to consume Jackson water again. ”We can now announce that we have restored clean...
Attorneys representing thousands of kids provide update on federal lawsuit over lead in Jackson’s drinking water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Attorneys representing around 1,800 kids in the capital city provide updates on a federal lawsuit filed nearly a year ago. The suit accuses the city and the state health department of allowing Jackson’s drinking water to become contaminated with lead. Jackson resident Charles Wilson...
Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at...
How close is Mississippi to medical marijuana being available?
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The medical marijuana law is in place and the state’s started issuing licenses. But we wanted to find out the status of some of the businesses preparing the products. We’ve talked about medical marijuana in a lot of hypotheticals over the course of the...
King refutes claims he was a bully, discusses his demotion following WLBT report
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson’s former public works director is responding to claims from a now-fired subordinate that he bullied employees and was difficult to work with. The claims were made Wednesday by another former city worker, Mary Carter, who was recently terminated as deputy director of water...
As boil notice is lifted, Reeves says ‘chaos’ would have ensued without state intervening in water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson’s boil water notice has been lifted, but the city’s water system continues to be fragile, and state leaders are moving in a private team to help manage the capital city’s main water treatment plant as a result. Gov. Tate Reeves announced...
Former public works director says Carter was terminated for performance, not going to the media
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A former Jackson public works director says Mary Carter was not terminated for going to the media, rather she was terminated because “it was apparent it needed to happen.”. Wednesday, Marlin King, the city’s deputy director of strategic initiatives in the Public Works Department,...
Things To Know for Wednesday, September 14
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. An incident report claims Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens...
Hotel OYO owner sentenced 30 days in jail for “shameful” conditions
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – For years, the slowly decaying condition of Hotel OYO off I-55 in Jackson has impacted residents in that area. But that’s changing now that Code Enforcement is closing its doors. “Our code enforcement officers went out on site and conducted a thorough investigation,” said...
Large crowd gathers for community town hall addressing water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A big crowd poured into a west Jackson church, hearing directly from the mayor about where things currently stand during the city’s ongoing water crisis. That meeting was held at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba talked about how the city...
August flooding destroys majority of what was inside several Brandon residents’ storage units
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Some residents across the metro are still dealing with the aftermath of last month’s flooding. Several people in Brandon say they lost nearly everything inside their storage units at StorQuest and are struggling to recoup their losses. In fact, Amanda Henry said she went...
Hinds County DA announces guilty plea of deadly bar shooter
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II, announced that 24-year-old Javarius Dajion Stewart pleaded guilty to multiple felony counts on Thursday. The event took place at 6340 Ridgewood Court Dr. in July of 2020, he also entered a guilty plea for an assault he...
Jackson businesses have mixed reactions to possibility of SBA loans
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Both the Governor and Mayor of Jackson say they want capital city businesses to have the chance for financial assistance to get through the water crisis. The Governor sent a formal request to the U.S. Small Business Administration Monday, asking them to open up SBA...
Capitol Police increase ranks, taking felons off streets in the district
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Expect to see more law enforcement presence downtown and in the surrounding areas as Capitol Police conduct more safety checks. Thursday, three new officers were sworn into the department. It’s a part of the chief’s plan to rapidly build a more visible force.
City of Brandon names new police chief
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) – The City of Brandon named a new police chief on Tuesday. The city’s Board of Alderman approved the hiring of Wayne Dearman. He replaces retiring Chief William Thompson. Thompson dedicated 27 years of service to his career in law enforcement, with nine of those...
High-speed Pearl police chase ends in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – There was a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 South in Jackson Wednesday evening that started in Pearl. According to Pearl police, the chase started while officers were conducting a safety checkpoint on Highway 80 near the Pilot J truck stop. When a car approached the checkpoint, the driver then turned around, seemingly avoiding the checkpoint.
Authorities: 2 people shot in Rankin County
RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) – Two people were shot in Rankin County on Monday. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey and Rankin County spokesman Paul Holley say one victim was shot in the chest while the other was shot in the leg. According to authorities, both victims were transported to...
MBI: Capitol Police officer involved in shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving a Capitol Police officer. MBI says it is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. No other details about what happened are available right now. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share...
