Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
thechampionnewspaper.com
Church helps life-giving water flow to city in need
The Bible makes many references to water—often as symbolic of life. The woman at the well was promised living water. Jeremiah refers to “the fountain of living water,” and Revelation bids, “let him take the water of life freely.”. A local church recently saw a need...
fox40jackson.com
Consider This: Jackson’s Water Crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – We start today by repeating comments we’ve shared many times in the past. Basic governmental responsibilities include public safety, like fire and police protection, public education, roads and bridges and, of course, water and sewer. It’s not complicated. Do those first, do them...
fox40jackson.com
Attorneys representing thousands of kids provide update on federal lawsuit over lead in Jackson’s drinking water
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Attorneys representing around 1,800 kids in the capital city provide updates on a federal lawsuit filed nearly a year ago. The suit accuses the city and the state health department of allowing Jackson’s drinking water to become contaminated with lead. Jackson resident Charles Wilson...
fox40jackson.com
Whitten Middle School shares huge water donation with struggling surrounding neighborhood
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – What do you do when you have more than enough? In the case of Whitten Middle School, the answer and lesson for students is to share. This week, the south Jackson school received a huge donation of bottled water from Louisiana and that gift is being shared with the community.
fox40jackson.com
Governor announced Jackson boil water notice is now lifted
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson’s boil water notice is lifted after nearly seven weeks. The Governor says emergency orders will stay in place. After two days straight of clean water samples, it’s safe to consume Jackson water again. ”We can now announce that we have restored clean...
fox40jackson.com
King refutes claims he was a bully, discusses his demotion following WLBT report
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson’s former public works director is responding to claims from a now-fired subordinate that he bullied employees and was difficult to work with. The claims were made Wednesday by another former city worker, Mary Carter, who was recently terminated as deputy director of water...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Jackson MS
You’ve probably heard of Jackson, Mississippi’s fantastic seafood eateries. Unbelievable Southern cuisine can be found in this Mississippi city, in fact. However, did you know that Mississippi is home to several excellent seafood eateries? I believe this section will blow your mind if you enjoy eating fish and shellfish like me.
WLBT
Former inmates serve the community distributing water during ongoing crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Water distributions continue across the Capital City with a unique group stepping in to help. On Monday, former inmates were handing out water and more at JPD Precinct One in south Jackson, doing their part for those in need after serving their time. “When you get...
actionnews5.com
Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at fire...
fox40jackson.com
As boil notice is lifted, Reeves says ‘chaos’ would have ensued without state intervening in water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson’s boil water notice has been lifted, but the city’s water system continues to be fragile, and state leaders are moving in a private team to help manage the capital city’s main water treatment plant as a result. Gov. Tate Reeves announced...
Mississippi Mass Choir announces live recording
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir announced their Live Recording XI. The live recording and videotaping is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., October 28, 2022 at Word of Life Church in Flowood. Rev. Milton Biggham has been the first special guest announced. Biggham has a long history with the choir, being a part of several of their recording projects. More […]
Mississippi Link
Community voices heard loud and clear at College Hill
Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a community meeting at College Hill Baptist Church Tuesday night and the residents of Jackson were surely heard; sometimes through tears and other times through resolute exclamations that the City of Jackson is not for sale. The meeting was focused on the water crisis and...
‘They gave us water. It’s just not drinkable’: Jackson, MS water crsis continues
JACKSON, MS — 150,000 people are still without drinkable water in Jackson, Mississippi. Weeks after massive flooding, they still can’t even do dishes or brush their teeth with the water coming from their faucets. We spoke to a woman named Patricia Anderson here in Jackson, Mississippi. She tells...
One Green Planet
Petition: Tell Nestle to Get Clean Water to Jackson, Mississippi
Jackson, Mississippi, has been without safe drinking water for weeks. After flooding caused a pump failure at the water treatment facility to break, the city which is a predominantly Black community is not able to shower, hydrate, do dishes, cook, or clean. Source: WHAS11/YouTube. However, even before the pump failure,...
WLBT
MS National Guard members take on unique mission in the Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves activated the MS National Guard to take on a mission unlike any other in the state. They are on the front lines of the Capital City’s water crisis. Men and women from across the state are serving their fellow man in a...
Operating Through Crisis, ‘Shenanigans’ Reasons for Jackson, Mississippi’s Water Crisis
Operating through crisis, ‘shenanigans’ reasons for Jackson, Mississippi’s water crisis. Mississippi is a complicated place. There’s no other way to describe it, no need to delve into its well-documented history but the reality the state refuses to face has allowed a permanent black eye to remain, even though healing has always been an option.
wtva.com
Churches join together to donate water to Jackson
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Jackson water crisis is not over; residents still need clean drinking water. United Methodist churches across Mississippi are collecting water for those in need. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Tupelo is one of those collection sites. They have been in contact with churches...
fox40jackson.com
Large crowd gathers for community town hall addressing water issues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A big crowd poured into a west Jackson church, hearing directly from the mayor about where things currently stand during the city’s ongoing water crisis. That meeting was held at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba talked about how the city...
WLBT
Cracker Barrel on I-55N temporarily closes due to Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The ongoing water crisis in Jackson has caused a popular southern food chain to temporarily close its doors. The Cracker Barrel on I-55 North told WLBT it was a tough call to make. “Due to the ongoing water crisis in the area, we have made the...
deltanews.tv
EPA to investigate Jackson Water Crisis
JACKSON - The EPA is investigating the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. It's the latest in a series of developments that began with flooding along the pearl river and then the failure of the city's water system. It comes as the Mississippi capitol city remains under a boil water order.
