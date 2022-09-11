ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

thechampionnewspaper.com

Church helps life-giving water flow to city in need

The Bible makes many references to water—often as symbolic of life. The woman at the well was promised living water. Jeremiah refers to “the fountain of living water,” and Revelation bids, “let him take the water of life freely.”. A local church recently saw a need...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Consider This: Jackson’s Water Crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – We start today by repeating comments we’ve shared many times in the past. Basic governmental responsibilities include public safety, like fire and police protection, public education, roads and bridges and, of course, water and sewer. It’s not complicated. Do those first, do them...
JACKSON, MS
fox40jackson.com

Governor announced Jackson boil water notice is now lifted

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson’s boil water notice is lifted after nearly seven weeks. The Governor says emergency orders will stay in place. After two days straight of clean water samples, it’s safe to consume Jackson water again. ”We can now announce that we have restored clean...
JACKSON, MS
foodieflashpacker.com

The 5 Best Seafood Restaurants In Jackson MS

You’ve probably heard of Jackson, Mississippi’s fantastic seafood eateries. Unbelievable Southern cuisine can be found in this Mississippi city, in fact. However, did you know that Mississippi is home to several excellent seafood eateries? I believe this section will blow your mind if you enjoy eating fish and shellfish like me.
JACKSON, MS
actionnews5.com

Jaden Smith-affiliated nonprofit to help Jackson during water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A technology developed by a nonprofit affiliated with Jaden Smith could help the city of Jackson provide clean water to residents while cutting out the use of plastic bottles. Tuesday, the city council approved entering into an agreement to house “Water Box” purification systems at fire...
WJTV 12

Mississippi Mass Choir announces live recording

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Mass Choir announced their Live Recording XI. The live recording and videotaping is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., October 28, 2022 at Word of Life Church in Flowood. Rev. Milton Biggham has been the first special guest announced. Biggham has a long history with the choir, being a part of several of their recording projects. More […]
FLOWOOD, MS
Mississippi Link

Community voices heard loud and clear at College Hill

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba held a community meeting at College Hill Baptist Church Tuesday night and the residents of Jackson were surely heard; sometimes through tears and other times through resolute exclamations that the City of Jackson is not for sale. The meeting was focused on the water crisis and...
JACKSON, MS
One Green Planet

Petition: Tell Nestle to Get Clean Water to Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi, has been without safe drinking water for weeks. After flooding caused a pump failure at the water treatment facility to break, the city which is a predominantly Black community is not able to shower, hydrate, do dishes, cook, or clean. Source: WHAS11/YouTube. However, even before the pump failure,...
JACKSON, MS
wtva.com

Churches join together to donate water to Jackson

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Jackson water crisis is not over; residents still need clean drinking water. United Methodist churches across Mississippi are collecting water for those in need. St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in Tupelo is one of those collection sites. They have been in contact with churches...
TUPELO, MS
fox40jackson.com

Large crowd gathers for community town hall addressing water issues

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A big crowd poured into a west Jackson church, hearing directly from the mayor about where things currently stand during the city’s ongoing water crisis. That meeting was held at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba talked about how the city...
JACKSON, MS
deltanews.tv

EPA to investigate Jackson Water Crisis

JACKSON - The EPA is investigating the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. It's the latest in a series of developments that began with flooding along the pearl river and then the failure of the city's water system. It comes as the Mississippi capitol city remains under a boil water order.
JACKSON, MS

