The 2022-23 Arizona men's basketball schedule was announced on Wednesday, with opponents and dates included along with dates for all Pac-12 Conference regular season games. The First Watch Red-Blue Game will "unofficially" begin the 2022-23 season on Friday, Sept. 30 in the McKale Center. It will be fans first opportunity to see this year's Wildcats in action with activities to include a shooting contest and slam dunk contest before the team scrimmage.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 8 HOURS AGO