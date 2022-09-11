ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Arizona basketball announces schedule

The 2022-23 Arizona men's basketball schedule was announced on Wednesday, with opponents and dates included along with dates for all Pac-12 Conference regular season games. The First Watch Red-Blue Game will "unofficially" begin the 2022-23 season on Friday, Sept. 30 in the McKale Center. It will be fans first opportunity to see this year's Wildcats in action with activities to include a shooting contest and slam dunk contest before the team scrimmage.
Anderson adjusting to college basketball

When Dylan Anderson committed to Arizona, he knew the work was just getting started. Anderson committed to the Wildcats quickly after Tommy Lloyd was hired and the Arizona head coach was honest with him throughout the process. “It’s been great,” Anderson said. “I’m living the dream. No complaints. From the...
Enemy of the State: Jayden Daniels

Things have changed a lot at LSU over the course of the last several months. Coach Ed Orgeron has been sent down the bayou. LSU director of athletics Scott Woodward poached Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly to replace the man they used to call Coach O. Longtime Tiger Myles Brennan elected to give up college football. The NCAA transfer portal showed plenty of incoming traffic into Baton Rouge before the fall camp dust settled.
