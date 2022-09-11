Read full article on original website
Related
Arizona basketball announces schedule
The 2022-23 Arizona men's basketball schedule was announced on Wednesday, with opponents and dates included along with dates for all Pac-12 Conference regular season games. The First Watch Red-Blue Game will "unofficially" begin the 2022-23 season on Friday, Sept. 30 in the McKale Center. It will be fans first opportunity to see this year's Wildcats in action with activities to include a shooting contest and slam dunk contest before the team scrimmage.
Anderson adjusting to college basketball
When Dylan Anderson committed to Arizona, he knew the work was just getting started. Anderson committed to the Wildcats quickly after Tommy Lloyd was hired and the Arizona head coach was honest with him throughout the process. “It’s been great,” Anderson said. “I’m living the dream. No complaints. From the...
Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: Key matchups, players to watch
Here is a closer look at key matchups and players to watch when Oklahoma State hosts Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. Not a GoPokes247 VIP member? Sign up NOW to get 30% OFF annual VIP membership or ONE MONTH VIP access for ONLY $1. Get more information and access to Oklahoma State football, basketball and recruiting.
Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff: How to watch, live stream, kickoff time
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football faces its final regular season non-conference matchup this weekend as FCS opponent Arkansas-Pine Bluff makes the trip across state lines. The Cowboys have never lost to an FCS program since Mike Gundy took over as head coach in 2005. The Pokes are a perfect 13-0 against such teams.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Enemy of the State: Jayden Daniels
Things have changed a lot at LSU over the course of the last several months. Coach Ed Orgeron has been sent down the bayou. LSU director of athletics Scott Woodward poached Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly to replace the man they used to call Coach O. Longtime Tiger Myles Brennan elected to give up college football. The NCAA transfer portal showed plenty of incoming traffic into Baton Rouge before the fall camp dust settled.
247Sports
49K+
Followers
372K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0