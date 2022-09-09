ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodiak, AK

Kodiak Daily Mirror

On Location-Photo Journey: Kodiak Island Alaska

Be inspired to watch wild bears with these photos from a recent trip to Kodiak Island in Alaska. Music Credit: AlexiAction (www.pixabay.com) . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . 🕐 We save you time so that...
KODIAK, AK
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Fishing gear recycling company seeks Kodiak location

A Seattle-based fishing gear recycling company wants to set up shop in Gibson Cove. Net Your Problem owner Nicole Baker is applying for a lease of city property near the old cannery site in the cove south of Kodiak's waterfront. Baker visited Kodiak last month to find out if...
KODIAK, AK
Kodiak Daily Mirror

FALL KODIAK ALASKA

Exploring the wonders of Kodiak Alaska one last time... canonm50photographyexploreadventurenature photography101videographyartvisitalaska.
KODIAK, AK
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak closes out nonconfernce schedule with loss to Kenai

Kodiak football closed out the nonconference portion of its schedule with a 48-0 loss to Kenai Saturday at Ed Hollier Field in Kenai. The Bears enter Railbelt Conference play with an 0-4 record after dropping nonconference games to Division III Homer, Barrow, Houston and Kenai.
KODIAK, AK
Kodiak Daily Mirror

Kodiak spikers swept by Colony

After fending off elimination with a resounding 13-point victory over Northern Lights Conference power Colony, Kodiak volleyball had all the momentum heading into Friday's winner-take-all set. The Bears, however, couldn't put away the high-octane Knights, dropping the fifth and final set and the match 25-16, 23-25, 27-25, 12-25, 15-11...
KODIAK, AK

