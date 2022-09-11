ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

ucasports.com

Bears Finish Green Wave Fall Classic in Eighth

NEW ORLEANS, La. - With the final scorecards calculated and verified, the Central Arkansas women's golf team finished its first event of the fall on Tuesday, placing eighth in the Green Wave Fall Classic. Led by senior Elin Kumlin's top-25 finish, the Bears had three golfers fire a third round at par or under on Tuesday as UCA recorded a team score of 5-over 869, the second-best three-round score in school history.
CONWAY, AR
ucasports.com

Men's Golf Takes Home 13th at Jim Page Intercollegiate

CHOUDRANT, La. - Wrapping up the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate Tuesday afternoon, the Central Arkansas men's golf team maintained its spot until the final hole, landing in 13th place after three days of play. The Bears finished the course off with a team score of 2-under, their best round of the event.
CONWAY, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

What in the World is Being Spotted Underneath Arkansas Lakes?

It looks like something out of a science fiction movie. What is being spotted in lakes across Arkansas? You won't believe this!. Freshwater jellyfish! When I think of jellyfish, I think of oceans but did you know that there are jellyfish in the great state of Arkansas? That's right, and September is the best time for seeing these bell-shaped translucent primitive life forms on Arkansas lakes. The best lake to see the jellyfish is Lake Ouachita near Hot Springs because of its clear pristine waters. Jellyfish usually swim in swarms and can easily be seen floating just below the surface of the lake. They are easy to spot because they give off a whitish or greenish hue depending on the sunlight.
KATV

Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
NewsBreak
Sports
KHBS

Arkansas man who died during deadly Beaver Lake boat crash identified

BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — Arkansas Game & Fish released the identity of the man who died in a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday night. Joseph Seargeant, of Lowell, was in a fiberglass boat that collided with an aluminum boat on the lake, Keith Stephens with Game & Fish said. He was the only person who died.
LOWELL, AR

