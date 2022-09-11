Read full article on original website
ucasports.com
Bears Finish Green Wave Fall Classic in Eighth
NEW ORLEANS, La. - With the final scorecards calculated and verified, the Central Arkansas women's golf team finished its first event of the fall on Tuesday, placing eighth in the Green Wave Fall Classic. Led by senior Elin Kumlin's top-25 finish, the Bears had three golfers fire a third round at par or under on Tuesday as UCA recorded a team score of 5-over 869, the second-best three-round score in school history.
ucasports.com
Men's Golf Takes Home 13th at Jim Page Intercollegiate
CHOUDRANT, La. - Wrapping up the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate Tuesday afternoon, the Central Arkansas men's golf team maintained its spot until the final hole, landing in 13th place after three days of play. The Bears finished the course off with a team score of 2-under, their best round of the event.
What in the World is Being Spotted Underneath Arkansas Lakes?
It looks like something out of a science fiction movie. What is being spotted in lakes across Arkansas? You won't believe this!. Freshwater jellyfish! When I think of jellyfish, I think of oceans but did you know that there are jellyfish in the great state of Arkansas? That's right, and September is the best time for seeing these bell-shaped translucent primitive life forms on Arkansas lakes. The best lake to see the jellyfish is Lake Ouachita near Hot Springs because of its clear pristine waters. Jellyfish usually swim in swarms and can easily be seen floating just below the surface of the lake. They are easy to spot because they give off a whitish or greenish hue depending on the sunlight.
Stacker: Famous actors from Arkansas
Stacker compiled a list of famous actors born in Arkansas from IMDb.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong Fall cold front moves through Sunday
After the cold front, the winds will pick up out of the northwest and much drier air will move in. Northern Arkansas will top out in the 70s with a crisp fall-like feel to the air!
KVUE
The Texas hurricane that washed up thousands of live snakes and gave a famous newsman his big break
TEXAS, USA — September is considered one the most active months for hurricanes to strike the Texas coast, and this week marked the anniversary of two of the worst: Hurricane Carla in 1961 and Hurricane Ike in 2008. Carla turned out to be one of the biggest storms in...
One dead, four hurt in shooting in Little Rock Friday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting on Jonesboro Road south of War Memorial Park. The names of the victims have not been released. In addition to the person who was killed, two others were shot and are stable. Two other people were treated for minor […]
Four dead after wreck near Hot Springs Saturday
Three women and a child are dead after a multi-vehicle crash near Hot Springs on Saturday.
LRPD: Two dead, investigation underway after shooting Saturday night
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. -- Two people are dead after an apparent shooting at a home in the 3200 block of South Louisiana Street, according to officials with the Little Rock Police Department.
KATV
Arkansas governor voting NO on Issue 4 to legalize recreational marijuana
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on Friday he intends to vote against legalizing recreational marijuana in the state this November. "The science is clear," Hutchinson wrote on social media. "Recreational marijuana leads to increased drug use among minors and more dangerous roadways." Hutchinson, a former...
Arkansas man called himself Jesus, Satan before cutting off own leg in front of child: affidavit
An Arkansas man who claimed to be both Jesus and Satan, amputated his own leg in front of his 5-year-old, according to court documents.
Conway police find two dead in home on Tyler Street
Police in Conway are investigating after the discovery of two bodies at a home on Tyler Street Thursday afternoon.
Massive ‘tail-gator’ strapped to SUV on Florida highway
Drivers headed down I-95 in Brevard County this weekend may have encountered a uniquely Florida sight — an appropriately named 'tail-gator.'
KHBS
Arkansas man who died during deadly Beaver Lake boat crash identified
BEAVER LAKE, Ark. — Arkansas Game & Fish released the identity of the man who died in a two-boat crash on Beaver Lake Friday night. Joseph Seargeant, of Lowell, was in a fiberglass boat that collided with an aluminum boat on the lake, Keith Stephens with Game & Fish said. He was the only person who died.
Relative says man shot after entering wrong Little Rock apartment
A man is in critical condition after being shot at the Canopy Apartments on Kanis Road early Saturday morning.
Body of missing Mississippi man found after cell phone was pinged, his debit card was reportedly used nearby
The body of a missing man has been found after his cell phone was pinged at a location in New Hebron. Carson Sistrunk, of Pearl, was reported missing Monday. A report was filed with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and listed on NCIC. In addition to his cell phone...
thv11.com
Fair in Arkansas facing backlash after Facebook comment about dress code
SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Parents 5NEWS spoke with say they have no problem with the association's post, but have problems with the fair's response in the comments thread. “There’s no reason for grown men to even be looking at little children and I don’t think that’s anything at...
KATV
A man is in critical condition after entering the wrong apartment Saturday morning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police were investigating a shooting incident where a man walked into the wrong apartment and was nearly shot to death Saturday morning. At around 3:12 a.m., responded to the Canopy Apartments after a call from a man who said he believed his uncle was shot while walking into the wrong apartment.
