The City of Syracuse 9/11 Ceremony “17 Minutes of Silence” In Remembrance of the Victims of September 11, 2001

The City of Syracuse is requesting proposals for a pilot program for the design, implementation and maintenance of a municipally shared telecommunications network, with the aim of bridging digital divide by providing internet access for low-income residents across the city. The program will serve households lacking access to high-speed internet, and establish an enhanced municipal network for the City’s digital services and data-driven applications. The pilot program will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and the City will seek to expand the Community Broadband Program in the future with additional federal and state funding.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO