The City of Syracuse 9/11 Ceremony “17 Minutes of Silence” In Remembrance of the Victims of September 11, 2001

Centro Opportunities Full Time & Part-Time – Transit Company Announce Bus Operator Class
Centro has started the recruiting process for their next drivers’ class that begins October 17th. There are openings in Auburn, Oswego, Syracuse and Utica! Download the job posting for all 4 locations below and share with anyone who may be interested in joining Centro!. Centro’s hosting an Open House...
Salt City Market Reveals Mural Design & Chosen Artist
Installation for the nearly 5,000 square foot mural will begin this week, followed by a community painting event. [Syracuse, NY, September 12]— The Syracuse Urban Partnership, owners of the Salt City Market, have announced the chosen artist for the large-scale mural in their outdoor dining space. Audra Linsner, owner of Three of Four Design Co. in Aurora, NY, has been selected to design and install the mural at the property’s north end.
Final Showcase Sunday at the Spirit of Jubilee Park (to be held on Wednesday September 14th)
On Wednesday, September 14,2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM Jubilee will be hosting their final Showcase Sunday at the Spirit of Jubilee Park (100 block of South Ave). Jubilee will celebrate their 25th Anniversary hosting Jubilee Homes of Syracuse Showcase Sundays. The organization will also honor Reggie Seigler for 20 years of service and Keenan Lewis and Maria Maldonado-Lewis for 5 years of service.
Redhouse Arts Center opens with monumental Angels in America Part 1 — Millennium Approaches
(Syracuse, NY) Redhouse Arts Center begins its 2022-2023 season with one of America’s most ambitious plays Angels in America by Tony Kushner. Artistic Director Temar Underwood will direct the cast in the playful and profound Pulitzer Prize recipient and Tony Award winner for Best Play. Performances will run October 14 – 23, 2022.
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 234 Hunt Ave. & 1703 Midland Ave.
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
New Report Commissioned by the Central New York Community Foundation Discovers Opportunity for Local Charities’ Future
September 6, 2022 – Research commissioned by the Central New York Community Foundation has found that a combined net worth of $245 billion in Onondaga, Oswego, Cayuga, Madison and Cortland counties is poised to experience an 11% transfer between generations, totaling $25 billion over the next 10 years. The...
Traffic Alert Road Repair Soule Road Island at Old Route 57 / Oswego Rd. Road Repair
Soule Road Island at Old Route 57 / Oswego Rd. Road Repair Schedule: Beginning Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. Impact: Drivers should EXPECT delays. Work may be delayed due to inclement weather. As with any roadway project, the Onondaga County Department of Transportation respectfully asks the traveling public to reduce your speed within the work zone, use caution, and be mindful of roadside workers and construction vehicles. “For updates on this and other Onondaga County DOT projects, visit our website, or follow us on Facebook.”
Mayor Walsh Announces Request for Proposals for Pilot Community Broadband Program
The City of Syracuse is requesting proposals for a pilot program for the design, implementation and maintenance of a municipally shared telecommunications network, with the aim of bridging digital divide by providing internet access for low-income residents across the city. The program will serve households lacking access to high-speed internet, and establish an enhanced municipal network for the City’s digital services and data-driven applications. The pilot program will be funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), and the City will seek to expand the Community Broadband Program in the future with additional federal and state funding.
