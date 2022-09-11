Everything you need to know about heart health from cardiac arrest and CPR, to heart attacks and high blood pressure. The heart is one of our most vital organs and fundamental to life. We have written so many articles on this amazing organ, here is a review of some of our best: from performing CPR, keeping your blood pressure in check, dealing with a heart attack whilst on our own, to crucial screening to avoid heart attack in the young. Furthermore, we have informative videos to watch plus the latest app to let you know where to locate your nearest potentially life-saving defibrillator. Let’s help you look after your hearts.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO