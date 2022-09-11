Read full article on original website
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Abbott and O’Rourke Campaign in the Same City in TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
“3rd Ward’s Queen” Turns 94 TodayGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Televangelist Joel Osteen baptizes more than 1,000 in a four-hour ceremonyMargaret MinnicksHouston, TX
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Nigel de Jong's high kick
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Nigel de Jong's high kick. In any match anywhere, the sort of flying,...
FIFA・
FOX Sports
Why Nike isn't worried about reaction to new USMNT World Cup kits
Yunus Musah tried his best to be diplomatic. On a late-August Zoom conference with reporters, the United States midfielder was asked for his impressions of the new Nike uniforms the men’s national team will be wearing when the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar in November. "The...
NFL・
FOX Sports
Roger Federer says he is retiring from tennis
LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer says he is retiring from tennis. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert held his left arm tightly to his ribs while going into the trainer’s room for X-rays after Los Angeles blew a 10-point halftime lead and lost 27... Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes,...
FOX Sports
Chelsea coach Potter to attend first Champions League game
LONDON (AP) — Graham Potter’s debut as Chelsea coach on Wednesday will also be his first time at a Champions League game. Ahead of Chelsea hosting Salzburg, Potter’s first media duty on Tuesday with the two-time European champion included being asked if he ever attended a game in the marquee competition.
FOX Sports
Playmaker Mudryk lifts Shakhtar in 1-1 draw with Celtic
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A breakout Champions League campaign by Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker Mykhaylo Mudryk is lifting the storied Ukrainian club to an unexpected unbeaten start. Mudryk showed his speed and a powerful left-foot shot for the second straight week to score the equalizer for Shakhtar a 1-1 draw...
FOX Sports
USMNT September Roster: Biggest snubs and surprises
For the most part, we already know which U.S. players are going to the World Cup. So does national team coach Gregg Berhalter, who has said in recent interviews that his roster for the 2022 tournament in Qatar is about 85-percent decided. Even if only four spots, in theory, remain...
MLS・
FOX Sports
Chiefs & Chargers take AFC West rivalry to Thursday Night Football | THE CARTON SHOW
Does the AFC West still go through the Kansas City Chiefs? It's a question Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are looking to answer tonight as they prepare to face Patrick Mahomes in Arrowhead Stadium. Craig Carton previews the matchup, and explains why the outcome of this game will be huge for the storylines of both of these teams.
FOX Sports
Vikings, Ravens highlight Colin's Top 10 teams heading into Week 2 | THE HERD
After an exciting start to the NFL season, Colin Cowherd reveals his Top 10 teams heading into Week 2, including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams (despite their losses) and Minnesota Vikings. Who should be in or out of Colin's Top 10 list?
