Houston, TX

FOX Sports

World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Nigel de Jong's high kick

Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Nigel de Jong's high kick. In any match anywhere, the sort of flying,...
FIFA
FOX Sports

Why Nike isn't worried about reaction to new USMNT World Cup kits

Yunus Musah tried his best to be diplomatic. On a late-August Zoom conference with reporters, the United States midfielder was asked for his impressions of the new Nike uniforms the men’s national team will be wearing when the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar in November. "The...
NFL
FOX Sports

Roger Federer says he is retiring from tennis

LONDON (AP) — Roger Federer says he is retiring from tennis. Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert held his left arm tightly to his ribs while going into the trainer’s room for X-rays after Los Angeles blew a 10-point halftime lead and lost 27... Patrick Mahomes threw two touchdown passes,...
TENNIS
FOX Sports

Chelsea coach Potter to attend first Champions League game

LONDON (AP) — Graham Potter’s debut as Chelsea coach on Wednesday will also be his first time at a Champions League game. Ahead of Chelsea hosting Salzburg, Potter’s first media duty on Tuesday with the two-time European champion included being asked if he ever attended a game in the marquee competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Playmaker Mudryk lifts Shakhtar in 1-1 draw with Celtic

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A breakout Champions League campaign by Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker Mykhaylo Mudryk is lifting the storied Ukrainian club to an unexpected unbeaten start. Mudryk showed his speed and a powerful left-foot shot for the second straight week to score the equalizer for Shakhtar a 1-1 draw...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

USMNT September Roster: Biggest snubs and surprises

For the most part, we already know which U.S. players are going to the World Cup. So does national team coach Gregg Berhalter, who has said in recent interviews that his roster for the 2022 tournament in Qatar is about 85-percent decided. Even if only four spots, in theory, remain...
MLS

