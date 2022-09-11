Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Head to JoJo's Shake Bar for an outdoor Wild Wild West immersive experience this fallJennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Amtrak Suspending Texas Routes as Possible Rail Strike Gears UpLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
FOX Sports
Shelton scores as Sporting Kansas City defeats D.C. United
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Khiry Shelton, Robert Voloder and Daniel Salloi each scored to lead Sporting Kansas City to a 3-0 win over D.C. United on Tuesday night. Shelton made it a 1-0 in the 34th minute, and Voloder and Salloi each scored in the second half. Sporting...
MLS・
FOX Sports
USMNT September Roster: Biggest snubs and surprises
For the most part, we already know which U.S. players are going to the World Cup. So does national team coach Gregg Berhalter, who has said in recent interviews that his roster for the 2022 tournament in Qatar is about 85-percent decided. Even if only four spots, in theory, remain...
MLS・
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge does it again! Another home run to tie the game for the Yankees
Aaron Judge does it again! Another home run to tie the game for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox.
FOX Sports
Chelsea coach Potter to attend first Champions League game
LONDON (AP) — Graham Potter’s debut as Chelsea coach on Wednesday will also be his first time at a Champions League game. Ahead of Chelsea hosting Salzburg, Potter’s first media duty on Tuesday with the two-time European champion included being asked if he ever attended a game in the marquee competition.
FOX Sports
Buying or selling Giants, Dolphins, Bears or Vikings after Week 1? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman decide whether they buy or sell the New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Miami Dolphins after Week 1. Who are you buying or selling?
FOX Sports
Why Nike isn't worried about reaction to new USMNT World Cup kits
Yunus Musah tried his best to be diplomatic. On a late-August Zoom conference with reporters, the United States midfielder was asked for his impressions of the new Nike uniforms the men’s national team will be wearing when the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar in November. "The...
NFL・
FOX Sports
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belts 100th career home run vs. Rays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. helped the Toronto Blue Jays grab an early 1-0 lead against the Tampa Bay Rays, thanks to his solo dinger in the first inning. With the homer, Guerrero Jr. becomes the youngest Blue Jay to hit 100 career homers.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Chargers-Chiefs, pick
Two high-powered NFL offenses will face off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Chargers are coming off a big Week 1 win against their AFC foe, the Las Vegas Raiders, where Justin Herbert threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns. The Chargers are looking to build on a promising start to the season.
FOX Sports
Playmaker Mudryk lifts Shakhtar in 1-1 draw with Celtic
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A breakout Champions League campaign by Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker Mykhaylo Mudryk is lifting the storied Ukrainian club to an unexpected unbeaten start. Mudryk showed his speed and a powerful left-foot shot for the second straight week to score the equalizer for Shakhtar a 1-1 draw...
FOX Sports
Donovan Mitchell 'always envisioned' playing for Cavs | THE CARTON SHOW
During a press conference, Donovan Mitchell disclosed that he grew up a fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and had a LeBron Jersey fro back when the star player was a part of the team. While Mitchell was close to accepting a trade for the New York Knicks, he says he always envisioned playing for the Cavs. Craig Carton reacts to Mitchell's comments, and why no one ever wants to move to Cleveland.
Lakers Rumors: Utah, L.A. Still Considering Trade?
Will Danny Ainge send even more vets to the Lakers?
FOX Sports
Marseille crowd violence injury tally: 17 officers, two fans
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The crowd violence at the Champions League game between Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt resulted in injuries to 17 police officers and two German fans, one of whom sustained a serious neck injury after being hit by a flare, national police said Wednesday. Riot police intervened...
FOX Sports
HC Lincoln Riley praises USC Trojans culture after 2-0 season start | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd is joined by head coach for the USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley, who's coming of a win against Stanford, bringing their season record to 2-0. Lincoln tells Colin why the Trojan culture has exceeded his expectations, and the success on the field and in the offseason has helped in terms of recruiting skilled high school players. He also shares his expectations for the season, what he thinks his team needs to work on, and how to keep his players focused in the midst of all this hype.
FOX Sports
Were the Browns overlooked? Coach Hackett's decision for Broncos and Dolphins' CB Kader Kohou's big day | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet
In the Week 2 edition of "Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet" Shrager discusses if the Cleveland Browns were overlooked, Denver Broncos' HC Nathaniel Hackett's questionable late-game decision and Miami Dolphins' Kader Kohou's stellar performance. He also hits on Cam Akers and the drama with the Los Angeles Rams and more!
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 2: Bettors on Chiefs, Saints and Cornhuskers at sportsbooks
The overwhelming majority of sports bettors like to have some skin in the game, to extract some additional entertainment value from the matchups. Last weekend certainly provided plenty of those options. Unfortunately, the oddsmakers made a killing off the results from that overwhelming majority. Which leads to this responsible gaming...
FOX Sports
Chiefs, Bills top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 2
The 2022 NFL season is underway, meaning we're figuring out who's for real and who's in for a long season. Nick Wright and his "Committee" debuted their Week 2 NFL tiers on Wednesday's "First Things First." The Kansas City Chiefs stood atop the rest of the league in the Week 1 edition of the exercise.
NFL・
FOX Sports
Chiefs & Chargers take AFC West rivalry to Thursday Night Football | THE CARTON SHOW
Does the AFC West still go through the Kansas City Chiefs? It's a question Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers are looking to answer tonight as they prepare to face Patrick Mahomes in Arrowhead Stadium. Craig Carton previews the matchup, and explains why the outcome of this game will be huge for the storylines of both of these teams.
FOX Sports
Despite Trey Lance's struggles, everyone should calm down on 49ers | What's Wright?
The Trey Lance era is off to a rocky start in San Francisco. The 49ers lost to the Chicago Bears 19-10 with Lance finishing 13-for-28 with 164 yards and an interception in the rain. With Jimmy Garoppolo as the highest paid backup QB, is it time for the 49ers to panic? Nick Wright explains why fans need to calm down and not worry despite the growing pains.
FOX Sports
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended one year, fined $10 million
The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for one year, plus fined him $10 million, after an investigation found that he had engaged in what the league called "workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies." The findings of the league’s report, published Tuesday, came nearly a year...
FOX Sports
Vikings, Ravens highlight Colin's Top 10 teams heading into Week 2 | THE HERD
After an exciting start to the NFL season, Colin Cowherd reveals his Top 10 teams heading into Week 2, including the Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Rams (despite their losses) and Minnesota Vikings. Who should be in or out of Colin's Top 10 list?
