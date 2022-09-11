ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Shelton scores as Sporting Kansas City defeats D.C. United

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Khiry Shelton, Robert Voloder and Daniel Salloi each scored to lead Sporting Kansas City to a 3-0 win over D.C. United on Tuesday night. Shelton made it a 1-0 in the 34th minute, and Voloder and Salloi each scored in the second half. Sporting...
MLS
FOX Sports

USMNT September Roster: Biggest snubs and surprises

For the most part, we already know which U.S. players are going to the World Cup. So does national team coach Gregg Berhalter, who has said in recent interviews that his roster for the 2022 tournament in Qatar is about 85-percent decided. Even if only four spots, in theory, remain...
MLS
FOX Sports

Chelsea coach Potter to attend first Champions League game

LONDON (AP) — Graham Potter’s debut as Chelsea coach on Wednesday will also be his first time at a Champions League game. Ahead of Chelsea hosting Salzburg, Potter’s first media duty on Tuesday with the two-time European champion included being asked if he ever attended a game in the marquee competition.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
FOX Sports

Why Nike isn't worried about reaction to new USMNT World Cup kits

Yunus Musah tried his best to be diplomatic. On a late-August Zoom conference with reporters, the United States midfielder was asked for his impressions of the new Nike uniforms the men’s national team will be wearing when the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar in November. "The...
NFL
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Chargers-Chiefs, pick

Two high-powered NFL offenses will face off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday night as the Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Chargers are coming off a big Week 1 win against their AFC foe, the Las Vegas Raiders, where Justin Herbert threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns. The Chargers are looking to build on a promising start to the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xherdan Shaqiri
Person
Chris Mueller
Person
Nick Marsman
FOX Sports

Playmaker Mudryk lifts Shakhtar in 1-1 draw with Celtic

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A breakout Champions League campaign by Shakhtar Donetsk playmaker Mykhaylo Mudryk is lifting the storied Ukrainian club to an unexpected unbeaten start. Mudryk showed his speed and a powerful left-foot shot for the second straight week to score the equalizer for Shakhtar a 1-1 draw...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Donovan Mitchell 'always envisioned' playing for Cavs | THE CARTON SHOW

During a press conference, Donovan Mitchell disclosed that he grew up a fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and had a LeBron Jersey fro back when the star player was a part of the team. While Mitchell was close to accepting a trade for the New York Knicks, he says he always envisioned playing for the Cavs. Craig Carton reacts to Mitchell's comments, and why no one ever wants to move to Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Marseille crowd violence injury tally: 17 officers, two fans

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — The crowd violence at the Champions League game between Marseille and Eintracht Frankfurt resulted in injuries to 17 police officers and two German fans, one of whom sustained a serious neck injury after being hit by a flare, national police said Wednesday. Riot police intervened...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inter Miami#The Chicago Fire#Cf Montreal#The Columbus Crew#The Associated Press#Data Skrive
FOX Sports

HC Lincoln Riley praises USC Trojans culture after 2-0 season start | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd is joined by head coach for the USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley, who's coming of a win against Stanford, bringing their season record to 2-0. Lincoln tells Colin why the Trojan culture has exceeded his expectations, and the success on the field and in the offseason has helped in terms of recruiting skilled high school players. He also shares his expectations for the season, what he thinks his team needs to work on, and how to keep his players focused in the midst of all this hype.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Were the Browns overlooked? Coach Hackett's decision for Broncos and Dolphins' CB Kader Kohou's big day | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet

In the Week 2 edition of "Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet" Shrager discusses if the Cleveland Browns were overlooked, Denver Broncos' HC Nathaniel Hackett's questionable late-game decision and Miami Dolphins' Kader Kohou's stellar performance. He also hits on Cam Akers and the drama with the Los Angeles Rams and more!
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: Bettors on Chiefs, Saints and Cornhuskers at sportsbooks

The overwhelming majority of sports bettors like to have some skin in the game, to extract some additional entertainment value from the matchups. Last weekend certainly provided plenty of those options. Unfortunately, the oddsmakers made a killing off the results from that overwhelming majority. Which leads to this responsible gaming...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Chiefs, Bills top Nick Wright's NFL tiers entering Week 2

The 2022 NFL season is underway, meaning we're figuring out who's for real and who's in for a long season. Nick Wright and his "Committee" debuted their Week 2 NFL tiers on Wednesday's "First Things First." The Kansas City Chiefs stood atop the rest of the league in the Week 1 edition of the exercise.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver suspended one year, fined $10 million

The NBA has suspended Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver for one year, plus fined him $10 million, after an investigation found that he had engaged in what the league called "workplace misconduct and organizational deficiencies." The findings of the league’s report, published Tuesday, came nearly a year...
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy