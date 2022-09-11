Colin Cowherd is joined by head coach for the USC Trojans, Lincoln Riley, who's coming of a win against Stanford, bringing their season record to 2-0. Lincoln tells Colin why the Trojan culture has exceeded his expectations, and the success on the field and in the offseason has helped in terms of recruiting skilled high school players. He also shares his expectations for the season, what he thinks his team needs to work on, and how to keep his players focused in the midst of all this hype.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO