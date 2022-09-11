ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

USMNT September Roster: Biggest snubs and surprises

For the most part, we already know which U.S. players are going to the World Cup. So does national team coach Gregg Berhalter, who has said in recent interviews that his roster for the 2022 tournament in Qatar is about 85-percent decided. Even if only four spots, in theory, remain...
Donovan Mitchell 'always envisioned' playing for Cavs | THE CARTON SHOW

During a press conference, Donovan Mitchell disclosed that he grew up a fan of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and had a LeBron Jersey fro back when the star player was a part of the team. While Mitchell was close to accepting a trade for the New York Knicks, he says he always envisioned playing for the Cavs. Craig Carton reacts to Mitchell's comments, and why no one ever wants to move to Cleveland.
Chargers show no fear against Chiefs in AFC West showdown

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have taken on an almost unbeatable air in the AFC West over the past six years, not only winning the division each time but losing just six games total against some of their longest-standing rivals. Except when it comes to...
NFL odds Week 2: Bettors on Chiefs, Saints and Cornhuskers at sportsbooks

The overwhelming majority of sports bettors like to have some skin in the game, to extract some additional entertainment value from the matchups. Last weekend certainly provided plenty of those options. Unfortunately, the oddsmakers made a killing off the results from that overwhelming majority. Which leads to this responsible gaming...
