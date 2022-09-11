Read full article on original website
Related
Scaled Back Search Continues For Missing Yakima Boy
The search continues for 4-year-old Lucian James Munguia the Yakima boy who has been missing since Saturday, September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell says while they decided to scale back the search operation earlier this week but the effort continues. He says officials are using drones and human remains detection dogs to search near water and areas around the park.
Case Dismissed against Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo Shooting Suspect
A 13-year-old boy, who police describe as an active gang member in the lower valley will not faces charges in connection to the May 6 shooting at the Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo celebration in downtown Sunnyside. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says the only eyewitness to the crime isn't available. As a result the First Degree Assault case against Angel Damian Mendoza has been dismissed.
Yakima School Shooter Sentencing Set for September 20
No juvenile court trial for a 15-year-old suspect arrested in a school shooting in Yakima. Instead a sentencing is set for Tuesday, September 20 in Yakima County Juvenile Court. The trial was cancelled after the 15-year-old suspect plead guilty last month to a charge of second-degree murder in connection to...
Yakima Trolleys, Woman’s Century Club, Events in Yakima
If you've listened to our radio stations over the years, you've no doubt heard plenty of what we call public service announcements or PSAs. For those who may not know, PSAs are really just exactly what we say they are: announcements made in service to the public, generally on behalf of non-profit groups, clubs, and organizations. As such, they're free of charge and are not treated like paid advertising. So, if you are a part of such an organization, you may wonder how to go about getting your message out to the public. Well, you've come to the right place for answers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
6 of the Best Nachos You’ll Find in the Entire Yakima Valley
Who has the best nachos in the entire Yakima Valley? That is kind of a loaded question, don't you think? (Pun intended.) There are so many nachos to choose from, so little time. I just want to eat the BEST of nachos, not the ones that make me say, "Meh." I'm looking for nachos so good they would even make Nacho Libre take a bite.
Looking to Buy or Sell a Home Home? Yakima in a Sellers Market
Are you in the market to buy or sell a home in Yakima? Cory Bemis, owner of Yakima's John L. Scott Realty says it's still a seller's market. Bemis says the median home sales price today is $350,000 which is a 9% increase over last year at this time when the price was $320,000. A lot of people purchased homes in the month of August in Yakima with 224 sold. 219 homes sold in August of last year so this year saw a 2% increase.
Filling the Tank in Yakima? Gas Prices Down Again This Week
It's Monday and if you're filling up the tank you'll be saving the most money because GasBuddy officails say gas prices rise by the end of the week. Yakima driver are seeing another drop in prices this week down 0.6 cents per gallon selling for an average of $4.36 per gallon according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima.
This New Bakery is a Hidden Gem and Within Driving Distance from Yakima
I'm a big fan of locally-sourced baked goods. There's a few places in Yakima and the Yakima Valley to grab something along those lines. For the past couple of months, I've heard about this amazing place seated in humble Prosser, Washington. I finally had a chance to stop by and I'm glad I did.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CWHBA Tour of Homes. Looking for Your Dream Home in Central WA?
Bring your dreams closer to reality by experiencing the annual Central Washington Home Builders Association's annual Tour of Homes and Chefs on Tour events. Central Washington Home Builders Association 2022 Tour of Homes. This annual favorite event for active home shoppers and dreamers alike is upon us. The CWHBA Tour...
Zillah Teapot Dome Scandal 100 Year Ago. What Really Happened?
Shady, backdoor deals. Senate hearings. Supreme Court rulings. The death of a President. All of these elements are found in the shocking Zillah Teapot Dome Scandal of 1922. Many Yakima valley residents as well as travelers along I-82 know about the quaint little landmark in Zillah known as The Teapot Dome. The Teapot Dome Service Station was originally located on Hwy. 410 between Zillah and Granger. It was handcrafted by Jack Ainsworth in 1922, who was inspired by the Harding administration's Teapot Dome Scandal.
4 Places to Keep Your Kids Busy on the Weekends in Yakima
Summer has come and gone and now school is in full swing. It's not surprising that school is a lot more stressful than it used to be, so keep your kiddos happy by going out and celebrating when they've had a good week or month at school. Show them how much you care by celebrating their success with any of these places.
The 3 Best Mouthwatering Hoagie Shops in Yakima
When you're craving your favorite meal it's hard to eat anything other than that, so of course, you're gonna treat yourself to the best of the best. The same thing for when you're craving a hoagie or sub sandwich, you can go to the big chains but they're never quite as satisfying.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Seize The Dining Deals with EZ Tiger in Yakima This Friday
Every Friday, tap the station app to seize your Dining Deal of the week!. This Friday, enjoy the mouthwatering flavors of EZ Tiger. Are you hungry for something healthy? EZ Tiger is a dim sum & noodle house celebrating the flavors of the pacific rim. Open for lunch and dinner, Tuesday - Saturday. Takeout and delivery options are available.
5 Places to Celebrate National Video Game day in Yakima
Today is National Video Game Day, so whether you're a gamer of today and you love competitive style shooters, or you love the single-player games with stories better than anything Hollywood has put out. Maybe you're an old-school gamer who used to hang out at arcades all-day or were the first on your block to own a Nintendo.
94.5 KATS
Yakima, WA
5K+
Followers
14K+
Post
963K+
Views
ABOUT
94.5 KATS plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1