Ubisoft is giving away a free month of Ubisoft+

By Jody Macgregor
PC Gamer
 5 days ago
It's been three years since Ubisoft launched its subscription program, called Uplay+ at the time, offering access to over 100 games for a fee of US$15/£13/€15/AU$20 per month. To celebrate the program's third birthday, Ubisoft is offering a 30-day trial subscription for free , which can be claimed between now and October 10.

Ubisoft+ includes access to the fancypants deluxe versions of Ubisoft games, complete with the expected season passes and expansions. You can also stream its games from the cloud if your PC isn't up to spec, and a subscription comes with monthly rewards like in-game items and boosters. It's not just Ubisoft games you can play either, with a handful of indie games like Fell Seal: Arbiter's Mark and Lake included, though the indie games on offer rotate out of the selection rather than remaining forever, like Ubisoft's own games do in theory. At least, until the publisher reverses the reversal of its stance on decommissioning old games .

With a month's worth of Ubisoft+ you could probably finish Assassin's Creed Odyssey if you played for a few hours every day. Or you could power through a bunch of the shorter games available, like Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game, the two South Park RPGs, Immortals Fenyx Rising, and have time left over for Warlords Battlecry before canceling your subscription.

Not all games are available in every territory, but here's a list of the games you'll probably be able to play. If you were planning to motor through the Might & Magic series, unfortunately Might and Magic 9 and 10 as well as Heroes of Might and Magic 4 aren't available on Ubisoft Connect.

  • Anno 1404: History Edition
  • Anno 1503: History Edition
  • Anno 1602: History Edition
  • Anno 1701: History Edition
  • Anno 1800 - Deluxe Edition
  • Anno 2205 - Ultimate Edition
  • Assassin's Creed - Director's Cut
  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles - China
  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles - India
  • Assassin's Creed Chronicles - Russia
  • Assassin's Creed Freedom Cry - Standalone Edition
  • Assassin's Creed II - Deluxe Edition
  • Assassins Creed Brotherhood
  • Assassin's Creed Revelations - Standard Edition
  • Assassin's Creed III + Liberation Remastered
  • Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag - Gold Edition
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey - Ultimate Edition
  • Assassin's Creed Origins - Gold Edition
  • Assassin's Creed Origins - Discovery Tour
  • Assassin's Creed Rogue - Deluxe Edition
  • Assassin's Creed Syndicate - Gold Edition
  • Assassin's Creed Unity - Standard Edition
  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Complete Edition
  • Beyond Good and Evil
  • Brothers in Arms: Earned In Blood
  • Brothers in Arms: Hells Highway
  • Brothers in Arms: Road to Hill 30
  • Child of Light
  • Cold Fear
  • Far Cry
  • Far Cry 2 - Fortune's Edition
  • Far Cry 3 - Blood Dragon (Standalone)
  • Far Cry 3 - Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry 4 - Gold Edition
  • Far Cry 5 - Gold Edition
  • Far Cry 6 - Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry New Dawn - Deluxe Edition
  • Far Cry Primal - Digital Apex Edition
  • Flashback Origin
  • For Honor - Marching Fire Edition
  • From Dust
  • Heroes of Might and Magic
  • Heroes of Might and Magic 2 Gold
  • Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete
  • Heroes of Might and Magic 5
  • Heroes of Might and Magic 6 - Complete Edition
  • Heroes of Might and Magic 7
  • I Am Alive
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising
  • Imperialism
  • Imperialism 2
  • Might & Magic VII - For Blood and Honor
  • Might & Magic VIII - Day of the Destroyer
  • Monopoly Madness
  • Monopoly Plus
  • Ode
  • Panzer General 2
  • Panzer General 3D Assault
  • Petz Horsez 2
  • POD Gold
  • Prince of Persia (2008)
  • Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands - Deluxe Edition
  • Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
  • Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones
  • Prince of Persia: Warrior Within
  • Rayman 2
  • Rayman 3
  • Rayman Forever
  • Rayman Legends
  • Rayman Origins
  • Rayman Raving Rabbids
  • Riders Republic
  • Silent Hunter 2
  • Silent Hunter 3
  • Silent Hunter 4: Wolves of the Pacific - Gold Edition
  • Silent Hunter 5: Battle of the Atlantic
  • South Park: The Stick of Truth - Standard Edition
  • South Park: The Fractured but Whole - Gold Edition
  • Speed Busters
  • Starlink - Digital Deluxe Starter Kit
  • Steep - X Games Gold Edition
  • The Crew - Ultimate Edition
  • The Crew 2 - Gold Edition
  • The Settlers (1993) - History Edition
  • The Settlers 2 - History Edition
  • The Settlers 3 - History Edition
  • The Settlers 4 - History Edition
  • The Settlers 5: Heritage of the Kings - History Edition
  • The Settlers 6: Rise of an Empire - History Edition
  • The Settlers 7: Paths to a Kingdom - History Edition
  • Tom Clancy's EndWar
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier - Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - Gold Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six - Standard Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six 3 - Gold Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Lockdown
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Siege – Ultimate Year Four Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six: Vegas 2
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
  • Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Extraction
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Blacklist - Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Chaos Theory
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Conviction - Deluxe Edition
  • Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Double Agent
  • Tom Clancy's The Division - Gold Edition
  • Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - Ultimate Edition
  • Trackmania Turbo
  • Trackmania 2 Stadium
  • Transference
  • Trials Evolution - Gold Edition
  • Trials Fusion - Standard Edition
  • Trials Rising - Gold Edition
  • Uno
  • Valiant Hearts: The Great War
  • Warlords Battlecry
  • Warlords Battlecry 2
  • Watch_Dogs - Complete Edition
  • Watch_Dogs 2 - Gold Edition
  • Watch_Dogs Legion Ultimate Edition
  • World In Conflict - Complete Edition
  • Zombi

PC Gamer

Overwatch 1 dies on October 2

And now, its over-watch has ended. Don your black cloth, folks, Blizzard has announced that Overwatch 1 goes offline on Sunday, October 2. Blizzard confirmed the news to Eurogamer (opens in new tab) in an interview yesterday. The October 2 date was given from the perspective of someone living in the Pacific time zone, says Eurogamer, so depending on the precise hour that the servers go down, it could occur on October 1st or 3rd for people in other areas.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta dates and times

The Modern Warfare 2 beta starts at the end of September for PC players. It's nearly launch month for one of the more confusingly-named CoD games yet and, like last year, the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta is taking place over multiple weekends for different subsets of players.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Deathloop hits Game Pass alongside big Goldenloop update and crossplay

A new ability, weapon, enemy, and some upgrades for Julianna. As part of a Tokyo Game Show presentation, Xbox has announced that Deathloop (opens in new tab) will come to Game Pass on September 20th alongside its release on Series X|S. With that debut comes Goldenloop, a free update that adds a new weapon, ability, enemy, and more to the time looping action-murder-puzzle immersive sim.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

