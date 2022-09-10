ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Stroudsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
esuwarriors.com

Warriors Ranked Third in Latest NFHCA DII National Coaches Poll

EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University field hockey team ranked third in this week's Penn Monto/NFHCA Division II National Coaches Poll, released on Tuesday by the organization. The Warriors (3-0) remained in the same position from the preseason poll and received one first-place vote. West Chester (4-0) took...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

Coulter Earns PSAC East Defensive Athlete of the Week Honors

LOCK HAVEN – East Stroudsburg University volleyball freshman Anna Coulter received PSAC East Defensive Athlete of the Week honors on Monday, as announced by the league office. Coulter aided the Warriors to a 2-2 weekend out in western Pennsylvania as she produced 2.42 kills (29 total), 1.08 blocks (13...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
esuwarriors.com

East Stroudsburg (2-4-0)-VS-St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1-2)

-- * -- Foul on East Stroudsburg. -- Foul on East Stroudsburg. 7:16 Shot by St. Thomas Aquinas Jorge Umana, Hit Post. -- Foul on St. Thomas Aquinas. 10:42 Offside against East Stroudsburg. -- Foul on St. Thomas Aquinas. -- Foul on East Stroudsburg. 14:51 Shot by East Stroudsburg Trevor...
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goffstown, NH
City
Manchester, NH
Stroudsburg, PA
Sports
City
Manchester, PA
City
East Stroudsburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
East Stroudsburg, PA
Sports
City
Lewis Township, PA
City
Stroudsburg, PA
City
Parker, PA
PhillyBite

Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
skooknews.com

Fall Events Scheduled for Sweet Arrow Lake Park

The Schuylkill Conservation District has announced several upcoming events for the fall season scheduled at Sweet Arrow Lake Park near Pine Grove. Join Jeri Jones and Brittany Martin of Jones Geological Services, Spring Grove, Pa. for Earth & Space Day at Sweet Arrow Lake County Park on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
PINE GROVE, PA
advertisernewssouth.com

Pony Bob, a 60-year career of saddling up with Wild West City

As a young teenager growing up in Monmouth County, Robert Erven worked part-time at Cowboy City in Farmingdale, one of five “western themed” amusement parks in the state at the time. When he finished his stint with the U.S. Marines in 1961, he went looking for a job at Cowboy City, but it had closed. Then he heard about another western-themed amusement park in North Jersey that was looking for help — Wild West City in Byram Township. In 1962 he became the newest cowboy at the park. Sixty years later, “Pony Bob” is still saddling up at Wild West City, the last of the western-themed parks in New Jersey.
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Peter
Newswatch 16

Cashing in on ATV riders

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — More off-road traffic could be coming to Minersville. The Borough council is set to vote on a new ATV ordinance that will allow riders to travel into downtown from the nearby Reading Outdoors ATV park. Minersville Police Chief Michael Combs says it's a cost-effective way...
MINERSVILLE, PA
Times News

St. Luke’s names Scott R. Wolfe as new CFO

Scott R. Wolfe has been promoted to senior vice president of finance/chief executive financial officer at St. Luke’s University Health Network. Wolfe has served as the interim senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer since January, succeeding Thomas Lichtenwalner. During this time, he continued as president of...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#The Warriors#Hawks#Esu
Newswatch 16

'The Tea Room' now open in Hamlin

HAMLIN, Pa. — When Finn Malakin welcomes you into "The Tea Room & Lounge" in Hamlin And brews up tea for you, there are decades of history and memories behind each cup. "It had this whole lifetime before this space, and it's really amazing for it to come so full circle, and us put life back into a building that's sat empty for so long," said Malakin, the owner of The Tea Room & Lounge.
HAMLIN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

ENGINEERING/CONSULTING FIRM OPENS NEW REGIONAL OFFICE

OLYPHANT, PA – Barry Isett & Associates, Inc. opened their newest regional office in Olyphant on August 1, 2022 – a development that will expand Isett’s services to the businesses and residents of the Greater Scranton Area. The engineering and consulting firm has grown to nine locations...
OLYPHANT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
abc27.com

Adam Sandler coming to Pennsylvania

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Sandler will be kicking off his tour in Allentown this October. Sandler will be making his first stop at the PPL Center in Allentown on October 21, 2022. The tour is titled, “Adam Sandler LIVE,” and according to the poster that Sandler tweeted there will be a surprise guest.
ALLENTOWN, PA
pikecountycourier.com

Pepsi truck hits utility pole prolonging PCLP power outages

A Pepsi tractor-trailer headed down Broad St. in Milford took down a utility pole in front of Wells Fargo Bank at about 9 a.m. this morning, realtor Dave Chant said. A power outage that began on Monday afternoon when a dump truck downed wires near Perkins and Farm Plus a few miles down Route 6 and 209 will likely be extended by many hours.
MILFORD, PA
Times News

New Lehighton police chief discusses force

The new head of Lehighton’s police department has been greeted with open arms. Borough police Chief Joseph Sparich said at Monday’s borough council meeting that he recently completed his first week on the job. Sparich thanked everyone, and noted that “everybody’s been very welcoming.”. He also...
LEHIGHTON, PA
pikecountycourier.com

PCLP power outage explained

Pike County Light & Power Company says they are aware of a widespread outage affecting all of Matamoras, Westfall, Milford Township, Milford Borough and Millrift. A dump truck ripped the 34.5 wires down by Perkins/Farm Plus, they said. They now have a crew on-site. The dump truck broke two poles,...
MATAMORAS, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy