This New Jersey Pumpkin Train Ride is Fun for the Whole FamilyTravel MavenPhillipsburg, NJ
Home to the 105 lb. Burger, This NJ Diner is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenClinton, NJ
The West End Fairgrounds Host Annual Militaria ShowStroudsburg HeraldGilbert, PA
Virtual Workshop Addresses Importance of Social ConnectionsProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Field Hockey: No. 22 Ohio State records third-straight shutout, defeats Lehigh 4-0The LanternColumbus, OH
esuwarriors.com
Warriors Fall in Midweek Non-Conference Action to St. Thomas Aquinas
SPARKILL, N.Y. – After trailing early, the East Stroudsburg University men' soccer team rallied for two goals to take a lead, but Saint Thomas Aquinas closed the contest with a 3-0 run, defeating ESU by a score of 4-2 on Tuesday afternoon at Spartan Field. The Warriors drop to...
esuwarriors.com
Warriors Ranked Third in Latest NFHCA DII National Coaches Poll
EAST STROUDSBURG – The East Stroudsburg University field hockey team ranked third in this week's Penn Monto/NFHCA Division II National Coaches Poll, released on Tuesday by the organization. The Warriors (3-0) remained in the same position from the preseason poll and received one first-place vote. West Chester (4-0) took...
esuwarriors.com
Coulter Earns PSAC East Defensive Athlete of the Week Honors
LOCK HAVEN – East Stroudsburg University volleyball freshman Anna Coulter received PSAC East Defensive Athlete of the Week honors on Monday, as announced by the league office. Coulter aided the Warriors to a 2-2 weekend out in western Pennsylvania as she produced 2.42 kills (29 total), 1.08 blocks (13...
esuwarriors.com
East Stroudsburg (2-4-0)-VS-St. Thomas Aquinas (3-1-2)
-- * -- Foul on East Stroudsburg. -- Foul on East Stroudsburg. 7:16 Shot by St. Thomas Aquinas Jorge Umana, Hit Post. -- Foul on St. Thomas Aquinas. 10:42 Offside against East Stroudsburg. -- Foul on St. Thomas Aquinas. -- Foul on East Stroudsburg. 14:51 Shot by East Stroudsburg Trevor...
PhillyBite
Five Best Pizza Shops & Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- If you want to eat the best pizza in Pennsylvania, you've come to the right place. From Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia to Roma Pizza in Pottsville to Scicchitano's Pizzeria in Berwick, there are plenty of places to choose from. If you're looking for a more authentic Italian experience, try Arcaro & Genell in Old Forge, PA.
skooknews.com
Fall Events Scheduled for Sweet Arrow Lake Park
The Schuylkill Conservation District has announced several upcoming events for the fall season scheduled at Sweet Arrow Lake Park near Pine Grove. Join Jeri Jones and Brittany Martin of Jones Geological Services, Spring Grove, Pa. for Earth & Space Day at Sweet Arrow Lake County Park on Saturday, October 1, 2022.
advertisernewssouth.com
Pony Bob, a 60-year career of saddling up with Wild West City
As a young teenager growing up in Monmouth County, Robert Erven worked part-time at Cowboy City in Farmingdale, one of five “western themed” amusement parks in the state at the time. When he finished his stint with the U.S. Marines in 1961, he went looking for a job at Cowboy City, but it had closed. Then he heard about another western-themed amusement park in North Jersey that was looking for help — Wild West City in Byram Township. In 1962 he became the newest cowboy at the park. Sixty years later, “Pony Bob” is still saddling up at Wild West City, the last of the western-themed parks in New Jersey.
St. Luke's holds off on fully backing new COVID booster
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Primary care physicians with St. Luke's University Health Network in Monroe County have begun giving the latest COVID-19 booster to patients. The booster has components of the original strain of the COVID-19 virus and the more recent omicron strain. "If it's supposed to, it will...
wlvr.org
Lehigh County to the rescue to keep IronPigs in Allentown? Not so fast, leader says
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Who should pay for upgrades to Coca-Cola Park?. During a meeting last week, Allentown City Councilwoman Ce-Ce Gerlach argued against the IronPigs’ request for federal funds to make needed stadium improvements. She suggested the county would step in if Allentown balks. But, on Friday, Lehigh...
Cashing in on ATV riders
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — More off-road traffic could be coming to Minersville. The Borough council is set to vote on a new ATV ordinance that will allow riders to travel into downtown from the nearby Reading Outdoors ATV park. Minersville Police Chief Michael Combs says it's a cost-effective way...
Times News
St. Luke’s names Scott R. Wolfe as new CFO
Scott R. Wolfe has been promoted to senior vice president of finance/chief executive financial officer at St. Luke’s University Health Network. Wolfe has served as the interim senior vice president of finance and chief financial officer since January, succeeding Thomas Lichtenwalner. During this time, he continued as president of...
Bethlehem man, a lifelong outdoorsman, tapped to serve as Pa. Game Commissioner
As a lifelong outdoorsman, Robert Schwalm has enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor pursuits in Pennsylvania for five-plus decades. For more than half of that time, he’s also made it a priority to give back, volunteering for local, state and national conservation organizations and mentoring countless individuals in the outdoors.
'The Tea Room' now open in Hamlin
HAMLIN, Pa. — When Finn Malakin welcomes you into "The Tea Room & Lounge" in Hamlin And brews up tea for you, there are decades of history and memories behind each cup. "It had this whole lifetime before this space, and it's really amazing for it to come so full circle, and us put life back into a building that's sat empty for so long," said Malakin, the owner of The Tea Room & Lounge.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Allentown for holidays with two PPL Center shows
The holiday’s aren’t the holidays without the soul-shaking prog-rock sounds of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and fortunately for the Lehigh Valley, the titans of Christmas-themed concerts are stopping in Allentown for not one, but two shows. The PPL Center announced that the arena-rock group will light up the stage on...
thevalleyledger.com
ENGINEERING/CONSULTING FIRM OPENS NEW REGIONAL OFFICE
OLYPHANT, PA – Barry Isett & Associates, Inc. opened their newest regional office in Olyphant on August 1, 2022 – a development that will expand Isett’s services to the businesses and residents of the Greater Scranton Area. The engineering and consulting firm has grown to nine locations...
wlvr.org
Supporters of ‘You Belong. You Matter.’ campaign rally at Nazareth Borough Park
Dozens of Nazareth residents gathered Saturday afternoon at the borough park for the first annual Nazareth Together rally, in support of the local “You Belong”’ campaign. The campaign encouraged businesses around the Nazareth area to post signs that said “You Belong. You Matter.” in their windows....
abc27.com
Adam Sandler coming to Pennsylvania
ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Adam Sandler will be kicking off his tour in Allentown this October. Sandler will be making his first stop at the PPL Center in Allentown on October 21, 2022. The tour is titled, “Adam Sandler LIVE,” and according to the poster that Sandler tweeted there will be a surprise guest.
pikecountycourier.com
Pepsi truck hits utility pole prolonging PCLP power outages
A Pepsi tractor-trailer headed down Broad St. in Milford took down a utility pole in front of Wells Fargo Bank at about 9 a.m. this morning, realtor Dave Chant said. A power outage that began on Monday afternoon when a dump truck downed wires near Perkins and Farm Plus a few miles down Route 6 and 209 will likely be extended by many hours.
Times News
New Lehighton police chief discusses force
The new head of Lehighton’s police department has been greeted with open arms. Borough police Chief Joseph Sparich said at Monday’s borough council meeting that he recently completed his first week on the job. Sparich thanked everyone, and noted that “everybody’s been very welcoming.”. He also...
pikecountycourier.com
PCLP power outage explained
Pike County Light & Power Company says they are aware of a widespread outage affecting all of Matamoras, Westfall, Milford Township, Milford Borough and Millrift. A dump truck ripped the 34.5 wires down by Perkins/Farm Plus, they said. They now have a crew on-site. The dump truck broke two poles,...
