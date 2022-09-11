Read full article on original website
Tennis Releases 2022 Fall Schedule
FAIRFIELD, Conn.— The Sacred Heart University men's and women's tennis teams released their 2022 fall schedules announced by head men's and women's tennis coach Mike Guastelle on Thursday. "Our fall schedule this year provides our players numerous opportunities," said Guastelle. "To compete against many of the top Division I...
Ciszek & Smallcomb Grab NEC Weekly Honors
SOMERSET, N.J. – A thrilling comeback and perhaps the best offensive performance of the early season by the Sacred Heart University women's volleyball highlighted the SHU Invitational. On Tuesday the results of those efforts bore fruit as Sarah Ciszek was named Northeast Conference/Molten Player of the Week and Emma Smallcomb picked up Defensive Player of the Week, as announced by the league office.
Sacred Heart Drops Contest to Quinnipiac
HAMDEN, Conn.— The Sacred Heart University men's soccer team fell at Quinnipiac, 5-0, in non-conference action on Wednesday. Despite being outshot 16-7, Sacred Heart put more pressure on the Bobcat net by improving its shot total in the second half. First year midfielder Javier Lopez Cayuela led with two...
