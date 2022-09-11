ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Deadline Studio at TIFF 2022 – Day 2 Photos: Viola Davis, John Boyega, Sterling K. Brown, Lily James, Eddie Redmayne & More

By Robert Lang
msn.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Blake Lively reveals she is pregnant, expecting fourth child with Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively has revealed that she is pregnant with her and Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child.The Gossip Girl star, 35, shared the news that she and her husband are expanding their family once again while attending the Forbes Power Women’s Summit on Thursday, where she debuted her pregnant stomach.For the 10th annual event, where she is being honoured, Lively wore a sheer, gold sequin-encrusted mini dress, which she paired with a pale gold ribbon headband, hoops and cream platform heels.During her appearance at the summit, Lively referenced her and Reynolds’ growing family when she said: “I just like to create....
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy