The University of Michigan volleyball team is celebrating its 50th season in 2022, one of the six original women's sports added to the athletic department after the passage of Title IX in 1973. The Wolverines have made 20 NCAA Tournament appearances, highlighted by a trip to the 2012 Final Four, seven Sweet 16 appearances and an Elite Eight appearance. U-M has had eight Wolverines earn 12 All-America honors and a pair inducted into the Michigan Athletics Hall of Fame.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO