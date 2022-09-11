Read full article on original website
Michigan Volleyball's 50th Season
The University of Michigan volleyball team is celebrating its 50th season in 2022, one of the six original women's sports added to the athletic department after the passage of Title IX in 1973. The Wolverines have made 20 NCAA Tournament appearances, highlighted by a trip to the 2012 Final Four, seven Sweet 16 appearances and an Elite Eight appearance. U-M has had eight Wolverines earn 12 All-America honors and a pair inducted into the Michigan Athletics Hall of Fame.
Chun Earns Top-10 Finish, Wolverines Close Ninth at ANNIKA Intercollegiate
» With a closing team tally of 304, Michigan posted an 880 54-hole total to finish ninth at the season-opening ANNIKA Intercollegiate played at the Royal Golf Club. » The fall-opening event featured 11 of 12 teams ranked among the Women Golf Coaches Association's Top 20. » Monet...
