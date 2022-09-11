ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Beast

Sister of Black Man Shot in Bed Stunned at Killer Cop’s Past

The Columbus cop who fatally shot Donovan Lewis while the unarmed, 20-year-old Black man was in bed last month was previously fired from the force after being criminally charged in connection with a side gig at a bank. The firing did not involve the use of force, and the officer,...
COLUMBUS, OH
Daily Beast

Retired NYPD Cop Charged With Strangling Her Mother

A retired NYPD cop got into an argument with her elderly mother at their Staten Island home—and strangled her, police said. Mauri Belarmino, 40, who retired from the force in 2016, was charged with murder in the weekend death of 74-year-old Sherylyn Bailey. The New York Post reports that the ex-officer had clashed with her mother in the past and police were called to the home for an “emotionally disturbed person” in July—but no one was arrested.
Daily Beast

These Gen Z New Yorkers Are Young, Hot, and Kind of Dull. So They Got a Reality Show.

I’m a professional hater. Figuring out why I don’t like something, dwelling on it, and then launching into a monologue on why said thing sucks will always be fulfilling—especially when others give you that nod of silent agreement after you trash something that most people are too afraid to admit is bad. Such is my legacy, I’d like to think: allowing my dinner guests to keep their reputations and their cardigans intact while I mudsling from across the table.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

Cops Say Insta Post May Have Led Killers to Rapper PnB Rock

A day after rapper PnB Rock was gunned down as he enjoyed lunch at a Los Angeles restaurant, local authorities said Tuesday an ill-timed Instagram post from his girlfriend may have led his killer to him. The rapper, legally named Rakim Allen, was robbed and shot to death on Monday...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Manhattan, NY
Daily Beast

Tasha K Denies Moving to Africa to Avoid Paying Cardi B’s $4 Million Defamation Award

Gossip vlogger Tasha K says she hasn’t moved to Africa, despite rumors that she decamped to the continent to avoid paying a $4 million defamation judgment to Cardi B. “I promise you there is nothing to report on … I’m enjoying my trip abroad,” she told The Daily Beast via Twitter on Thursday, adding an emoji of clinking champagne glasses.
WORLD
Daily Beast

Jan. 6 Rioter in ‘Camp Auschwitz’ Hoodie Gets 75-Day Sentence

A Jan. 6 rioter who wore a “Camp Auschwitz” hoodie during last year’s Capitol siege has been sentenced to 75 days behind bars. Robert Packer, 57, pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, which is punishable by a maximum of six months imprisonment. In court, prosecutors said Packer, who lives in Newport News, Virginia, wore a Nazi-themed “SS” t-shirt underneath his antisemitic hoodie. “When asked why he wore the Auschwitz sweatshirt, he fatuously replied ‘because I was cold,’” the government said in a sentencing memo.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

