Santa Barbara High Water Polo Pulls Away from Ventura Late in 2nd Half
Santa Barbara High's boys water polo team went on a 4-0 run to break a 10-10 tie late in the third period and defeated Ventura, 14-10, in a Channel League game Wednesday at the Dons' pool. Jerrard Burford led the scoring with five goals and had three assists. Landin Romo...
Carpinteria Posts Victories in Girls Volleyball, Tennis
Carpinteria won eight doubles sets and defeated Villanova Prep 10-8 in a non-league girls tennis match on Monday. The team of Ashley Gonzalez/Natalie Martinez swept their three sets and only dropped three games; Ariana Lounsbury/Elena Vargas also swept and Stephanie Ramirez/Allison Banks went 2-0 together. In singles, Zahra Porinsh and...
Evelina Erickson Leads San Marcos Girls Golf to Rivalry Win Over Santa Barbara
Evelina Erickson shot a personal-best 43 to earn medalist honors and lead the San Marcos girls golf team to a 236-275 Channel League win over rival Santa Barbara High on Tuesday at Santa Barbara Golf Club. Fia Torrey shot a 47 and Campbell Thayer and Riley O’Brien finished one shot...
Strong Serving, Passing Carry Laguna Blanca in Frontier League Opener
Laguna Blanca used strong serving to sweep Villanova Prep in a Frontier League girls volleyball opener on Tueesday night in Ojai. Jacqueline Richardson served five aces and Lola Hall and Sarah Woodhouse each had three in the 25-19, 25-19, 25-13 win. “Jacqueline Richardson had a great night from the service...
Laguna Blanca Tops Bishop Diego in Tennis; Carpinteria, Santa Ynez Tennis Win
Laguna Blanca defeated Bishop Diego, 15-3, in a girls tennis match on Tuesday in Hope Ranch. Laguna’s No. 1 doubles team of Grace Trautwein and Katherine Ball, lost only one game in sweeping its three sets to improve to 9-0 on the season. The No. 2 duo of Alexandra...
Dos Pueblos Golf Stays Unbeaten With a Road Win Against Buena
Chelsi Ramirez and Sagarika Manian had a good day on the golf course and led Dos Pueblos to a 228-250 win over host Buena in a Channel League girls match on Tuesday. Ramirez shot a 37 to earn medalist honors and Manian finished two strokes back. "Chelsi has been working...
Play of Josie Gamberdella Helps San Marcos Cool Off Buena in 4-Set Win
Sophomore setter Josie Gamberdella provided some clutch play at the net, helping San Marcos escape with a four-set win at Buena on Tuesday in a Channel League girls volleyball match. The scores were 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 26-24. Buena rode the momentum of its third-set win into the fourth set. "They...
San Marcos Romps in Channel League Girls Tennis Opener
The Royals are 5-0.
Dos Pueblos Middles Take Charge in Sweep Over Pacifica
Freshman Addison Low led a strong middle attack for the Dos Pueblos girls volleyball team in a 25-11, 25-17, 25-14 sweep over Pacifica on Tuesday in a Channel League match. "We had a big goal of running our middles as much as possible tonight, and I think we did an excellent job," said DP coach Megan O'Carroll. "Our passers kept us in system and our setter Halle Rillie worked hard to get as many balls to our middles as possible. I want to shout out our middles, led by freshman Addison Low, on their tenacity and focus tonight."
Middle Attack Rocks for Santa Barbara in Sweep at Ventura
The middles were on fire for the Santa Barbara High girls volleyball team in a 25-18, 27-25, 25-20 sweep at Ventura on Tuesday night in a Channel League match. Nicole Scheutz hammered 10 kills and had six blocks and Augustine Wooten put away six kills and blocked three Ventura attacks.
Dos Pueblos Gets Everyone in Scorebook in 26-5 Rout
All eight players that suited up for the Dos Pueblos water polo team on Wednesday scored multiple goals in a 26-5 rout of Oxnard in a Channel League game. Andrew Kline-Fernandez led the way with six goals and Jonny Bish had five. Cody Pierce and Ben Fuhrer each tallied three goals and freshman Eli Carnaghe scored his first three varsity goals.
Santa Barbara Royals Ice Hockey Team Wins Season Opener
The Santa Barbara Royals ice hockey club team won its season opener in dramatic fashion and then raised the championship banner for winning the 2021-22 Los Angeles Kings High School League title. Addison Headley scored a short-handed goal with three seconds left in sudden-death overtime for a 6-5 win over...
Season Tickets Go On Sale for UCSB Men’s and Women’s Basketball
The UC Santa Barbara men’s and women’s basketball teams announced that season tickets are on sale. Coach Joe Pasternack's men’s team has a 14-game home schedule. The Gauchos have an exciting line-up with returnees Miles Norris, Ajare Sanni and Ajay Mitchell and Cal transfer Andre Kelly. The home schedule begins Nov. 7 against San Francisco State. Other nonconference visitors to the T-Dome include Hampton University, North Alabama and Pacific.
Foresters Invite Community to Title Celebration Party on Sunday
The Santa Barbara Foresters baseball club is inviting the community to celebrate its third straight national championship and 10th overall at a party at the Carriage Museum on Sunday, Sept. 18, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
