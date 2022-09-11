ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Scaled Back Search Continues For Missing Yakima Boy

The search continues for 4-year-old Lucian James Munguia the Yakima boy who has been missing since Saturday, September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell says while they decided to scale back the search operation earlier this week but the effort continues. He says officials are using drones and human remains detection dogs to search near water and areas around the park.
Case Dismissed against Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo Shooting Suspect

A 13-year-old boy, who police describe as an active gang member in the lower valley will not faces charges in connection to the May 6 shooting at the Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo celebration in downtown Sunnyside. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says the only eyewitness to the crime isn't available. As a result the First Degree Assault case against Angel Damian Mendoza has been dismissed.
KIMA TV

More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima

Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice

YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
Yakima Herald Republic

Public asked to join search for missing 4-year-old boy in Yakima

An electronic map in the Yakima County Sheriff’s mobile command post shows how thorough a search for a missing 4-year-old boy has been. The map shows the area around Sarg Hubbard Park densely covered with tracks from searchers, and markers indicating volunteers and trained searchers were looking as far north as the Naches River and to Union Gap in the south for Lucian James Munguia, who was reported missing Saturday.
Saving Lives in Yakima During Suicide Prevention Month

This is an important month in Yakima and around the country. September is suicide prevention month. Officials from Safe Yakima Valley and Comprehensive Healthcare want to raise awareness about the problem in Yakima. They say talking about suicide prevention is a good thing and can save lives. So far this year 21 people have committed suicide in Yakima. 22 people had died of a suicide last year at this time.
Yakima School Shooter Sentencing Set for September 20

No juvenile court trial for a 15-year-old suspect arrested in a school shooting in Yakima. Instead a sentencing is set for Tuesday, September 20 in Yakima County Juvenile Court. The trial was cancelled after the 15-year-old suspect plead guilty last month to a charge of second-degree murder in connection to...
Yakima Herald Republic

Two men accused of stealing robotics equipment from Wapato High School

Two Wapato men are accused of stealing a trailer containing robotics equipment Thursday from Wapato High School. Some of the gear, valued at $13,000, has been recovered, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Security cameras recorded a Dodge Ram pickup backing into the fenced parking area on the...
Yakima’s Summitview Avenue Resurfacing Starts Monday

Major road work on Summitview Avenue in Yakima starts on Monday. The project will resurface parts of Summitview Avenue and replace curb ramps and could impact the short commute in Yakima. City officials say drivers will see lane closures on Summitview Avenue from 40th Avenue to 48th Avenue and 56th Avenue to 72nd Avenue during project 7:00 am to 5:30 pm on weekdays through the end of the month.
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Candlelight vigil held for missing Yakima boy, family, search turned over to county

YAKIMA – Members of the community as well as law enforcement and first responders gathered at Martin Luther King Park Sunday to pray for missing 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia. Lucian has been missing since Saturday when his family reported they could not find him at Sarg Hubbard Park. Nearly 100 people gathered near a pavilion at the vigil, which...
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington.

