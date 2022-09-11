Read full article on original website
Scaled Back Search Continues For Missing Yakima Boy
The search continues for 4-year-old Lucian James Munguia the Yakima boy who has been missing since Saturday, September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell says while they decided to scale back the search operation earlier this week but the effort continues. He says officials are using drones and human remains detection dogs to search near water and areas around the park.
Case Dismissed against Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo Shooting Suspect
A 13-year-old boy, who police describe as an active gang member in the lower valley will not faces charges in connection to the May 6 shooting at the Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo celebration in downtown Sunnyside. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says the only eyewitness to the crime isn't available. As a result the First Degree Assault case against Angel Damian Mendoza has been dismissed.
38 firearms, meth, money and fentanyl seized from Mexican cartel in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — An array of firearms was recovered from two separate caches in Yakima through a collaborative seizure from local police, Homeland Security agents and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF). According to the Yakima Police Department, two federal search warrants were executed on September...
Case dismissed in Cinco de Mayo shooting that left five injured in Sunnyside
YAKIMA, Wash. — Much to the dismay of Yakima County prosecutors and the Sunnyside Police Department, the state dismissed State v Angel Damien Mendoza, the case against the prime suspect in a shooting that left five people injured at a Cinco de Mayo celebration in May 2022. As announced...
More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima
Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
4-year-old missing for days wandered off from playground alone, Washington police say
A 4-year-old boy wandered off from a Washington park and has been missing since, authorities said. Lucian Munguia was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, from the Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima, the Yakima Police Department said. More than 100 search and rescuers began looking for Lucian...
Suspect jailed after shootout with police and a standoff in a stranger’s Kennewick apartment
He’s already been to prison for a drive-by shooting.
Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice
YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
Public asked to join search for missing 4-year-old boy in Yakima
An electronic map in the Yakima County Sheriff’s mobile command post shows how thorough a search for a missing 4-year-old boy has been. The map shows the area around Sarg Hubbard Park densely covered with tracks from searchers, and markers indicating volunteers and trained searchers were looking as far north as the Naches River and to Union Gap in the south for Lucian James Munguia, who was reported missing Saturday.
Saving Lives in Yakima During Suicide Prevention Month
This is an important month in Yakima and around the country. September is suicide prevention month. Officials from Safe Yakima Valley and Comprehensive Healthcare want to raise awareness about the problem in Yakima. They say talking about suicide prevention is a good thing and can save lives. So far this year 21 people have committed suicide in Yakima. 22 people had died of a suicide last year at this time.
Yakima School Shooter Sentencing Set for September 20
No juvenile court trial for a 15-year-old suspect arrested in a school shooting in Yakima. Instead a sentencing is set for Tuesday, September 20 in Yakima County Juvenile Court. The trial was cancelled after the 15-year-old suspect plead guilty last month to a charge of second-degree murder in connection to...
Suspect broke West Richland coffee stand’s window, tossed fecal matter inside
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Deputies are searching for information about a potential felony in which an unidentified suspect broke the window of a coffee stand and tossed something obscene inside. According to the West Richland Police Department, the suspect can be seen on surveillance footage approaching the Coffee Town...
LIVE UPDATES: Civilian searchers now allowed to look for missing Yakima boy
YAKIMA – Authorities are asking if you see Lucian Munguia that you call 911 immediately. They said they do not need volunteer searchers at this time. Lucian is described as 4 feet tall, 40 lbs, with long black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt with a shark picture on it, blue shorts and...
Why hasn’t an AMBER Alert been activated for missing Yakima boy?
YAKIMA – As the search for Lucian Munguia, the missing 4-year-old Yakima boy continues, many people have asked why an AMBER Alert has not been activated for him. The simple answer from authorities is Lucian’s case does not yet fit the requirements. Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said...
YSCO search and rescue ends search for missing 4-year-old, mom asking for community help
"We want to be as thorough as possible," said Lt. Kyle Cameron with Yakima County search and rescue. "We're getting down to the point where we really don't have a lot more to search unfortunately." It's been nearly three days since four year old Lucian was last seen near Sarg...
search for missing 4 year old in Yakima continues
Authorities in Yakima continued their search for a missing 4 year old in Yakima on Monday. Dogs, ATV's, volunteers, and even drones aided in the search.
Two men accused of stealing robotics equipment from Wapato High School
Two Wapato men are accused of stealing a trailer containing robotics equipment Thursday from Wapato High School. Some of the gear, valued at $13,000, has been recovered, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Security cameras recorded a Dodge Ram pickup backing into the fenced parking area on the...
Prosser parents fall victim to scam claiming their child was in an accident
PROSSER, Wash. — If there’s one thing that will strike fear into a parent, it’s learning that their child was involved in some kind of an accident. This was the experience of several parents of students at Housel Middle School, who were targeted in a phone scam.
Yakima’s Summitview Avenue Resurfacing Starts Monday
Major road work on Summitview Avenue in Yakima starts on Monday. The project will resurface parts of Summitview Avenue and replace curb ramps and could impact the short commute in Yakima. City officials say drivers will see lane closures on Summitview Avenue from 40th Avenue to 48th Avenue and 56th Avenue to 72nd Avenue during project 7:00 am to 5:30 pm on weekdays through the end of the month.
Candlelight vigil held for missing Yakima boy, family, search turned over to county
YAKIMA – Members of the community as well as law enforcement and first responders gathered at Martin Luther King Park Sunday to pray for missing 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia. Lucian has been missing since Saturday when his family reported they could not find him at Sarg Hubbard Park. Nearly 100 people gathered near a pavilion at the vigil, which...
