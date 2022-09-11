ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

RiverDogs Complete Sweep, Advance to Carolina League Championship

Myrtle Beach, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs held off a late surge by the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to finish a sweep of the South Division Championship Series with a 10-6 win at Pelicans Ballpark on Thursday night. The victory marked the first time in franchise history that the team has won a playoff series in consecutive seasons.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Lowcountry high school football schedule - Week 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Week 4 of the high school football season kicks off on Friday night. Check back here for scores and highlights and watch Friday Night Lights on Live 5 News Friday at 11:15pm. 9/16. James Island (4-0) at Cane Bay (1-1) - Live 5 Game of the...
Hanahan names interim head football coach in place of Art Craig

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan is off to a 2-0 start in the 2022 season and is set to face head coach Art Craig’s former team in Timberland on Friday night. But the homecoming apparently won’t happen for Craig. Berkeley County School District announced on Wednesday afternoon that...
HANAHAN, SC
Charleston taking ecological approach to fight Johns Island drainage woes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston city leaders will be discussing a new drainage project on Johns Island aimed at decreasing flooding in the Barberry Woods neighborhood. The Barberry Woods Drainage project heads to Charleston’s Technical Review Committee Thursday. City leaders said when the neighborhood was built, a historic stream...
CHARLESTON, SC
FIRST ALERT: Forecasters watching Fiona for northerly turn early next week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forecasters are watching the sixth named storm of the season, Tropical Storm Fiona, which formed Wednesday night. As of 11 a.m., the National Hurricane Center said Fiona was about 495 miles east of the Leeward Islands. The storm was moving west at about 14 mph with maximum sustained winds at 50 mph.
CHARLESTON, SC
Working Wednesdays: Dorchester County hiring first responders, and others

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County has the help wanted sign out. Officials with Dorchester County Government will be highlighting current job openings on Working Wednesdays. Opportunities include positions for deputies, detention officers, EMTs, paramedics, telecommunicators (911), and many others. Click here to apply. Dorchester County has a population of...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
2023 Cooper River Bridge Run design unveiled

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Cooper River Bridge Run announced the winning design for the 46th annual 10K event Tuesday night. The winning illustration was designed by Lowcountry artist Marcus Cripps. “We are very excited about the outstanding artwork that we received from Marcus Cripps,” Cooper River Bridge...
CHARLESTON, SC
Black female priest makes history in Holy City

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Anglican Diocese of South Carolina made a historic step Tuesday night. For the first time in 300 years, it ordained a Black woman into the Sacred Order of Priests. The Rev. Henrietta McDougal Rivers said over the last several years, she has had endless support...
CHARLESTON, SC
Advocacy group expresses concern over new development on upper peninsula

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new development making its way to Charleston’s upper peninsula is causing concern for some advocacy groups. The Preservation Society of Charleston says this proposed development will have a major impact on Charleston’s skyline. Preservation Society of Charleston President Brian Turner said they’ve likely...
CHARLESTON, SC
Crash on I-526 clears, backup to Don Holt Bridge eases

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash that caused a backup for about three miles to the Don Holt Bridge Tuesday morning has cleared. The crash was reported shortly after 6 a.m. and blocked the right lane near the Rhett Avenue exit at mile marker 19. As of 6:25 a.m.,...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Summerville announces road closures for Saturday’s Sweet Tea Festival

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville leaders announced several road closures that will occur for most of Saturday as the town holds its annual Sweet Tea Festival. The event is scheduled for Hutchinson Square. : Summerville holding annual Sweet Tea Festival Saturday. Town spokesperson Mary Edwards says the following roads will...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Deputies responding to North Charleston apartment complex

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, including members of the SWAT team, are at a North Charleston apartment complex Tuesday afternoon. Deputies say they are attempting to serve warrants on a man believed to be inside an apartment on Greenridge Road. Deputies say...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
IOP councilman, former mayor fight back against beach parking law

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - More than a year after a state bill was passed that would ensure access to some free parking and give the state control of public roads in beach towns, the former mayor and a current councilman from the Isle of Palms say it is an “unprecedented attack upon the SC State Constitution and rule of law.”
ISLE OF PALMS, SC

