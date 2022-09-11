ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

live5news.com

Hanahan names interim head football coach in place of Art Craig

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hanahan is off to a 2-0 start in the 2022 season and is set to face head coach Art Craig’s former team in Timberland on Friday night. But the homecoming apparently won’t happen for Craig. Berkeley County School District announced on Wednesday afternoon that...
HANAHAN, SC
live5news.com

Crisis call volume up significantly in SC following 988 launch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The number of crisis calls in South Carolina coming in following the launch of the nationwide 988 suicide lifeline in July has gone up significantly. At the lone center in the state picking up the phone, Mental Health America of Greenville County, it is not just calls they are answering but also now crisis texts and chats.
COLUMBIA, SC
Orangeburg, SC
Sports
Orangeburg, SC
Football
City
Orangeburg, SC
Orangeburg, SC
College Sports
State
South Carolina State
live5news.com

Working Wednesdays: Dorchester County hiring first responders, and others

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County has the help wanted sign out. Officials with Dorchester County Government will be highlighting current job openings on Working Wednesdays. Opportunities include positions for deputies, detention officers, EMTs, paramedics, telecommunicators (911), and many others. Click here to apply. Dorchester County has a population of...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Chase involving state trooper ends in deadly Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies responded Monday after a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina Highway Patrol ended in a deadly crash near Moncks Corner. South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a trooper attempted to pull over a black Honda Accord on U.S. 17A...
#Bethune Cookman#American Football#College Football#Bulldogs#Wildcats
UPI News

Woman makes a pizza run, wins $50,000 lottery prize

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman said a brief trip to pick up pizza for dinner led to her winning a $50,000 lottery jackpot. The Swansea woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she had just picked up some pizza for her family's dinner when she decided to stop into the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea to buy a couple of $2 Jumbo Bucks scratch-off tickets.
SWANSEA, SC
wach.com

Columbia police investigating fatal vehicle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a deadly, two-vehicle collision. Officials say the crash occurred on Saturday, September 10 at the 7400 block of Monticello Road. Police say at this time, only one person died, and the driver of one of the vehicles was taken...
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Fire heavily damages Summerville home

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators with the Summerville Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a fire the damaged a home in the Twin Oaks neighborhood. Crews responded at around 7 p.m. Tuesday to a home located on Ashley Drive, Summerville Police Lt. Chris Hirsch said. By 8...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim of Summerville house fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has released the name of the man who died Tuesday night in a house fire in Summerville. Willie G.. Niemeyer, 67, was found by firefighters in the sunroom of the fire-damaged home Tuesday night, Coroner Paul Brouthers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Summerville announces road closures for Saturday’s Sweet Tea Festival

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville leaders announced several road closures that will occur for most of Saturday as the town holds its annual Sweet Tea Festival. The event is scheduled for Hutchinson Square. : Summerville holding annual Sweet Tea Festival Saturday. Town spokesperson Mary Edwards says the following roads will...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
live5news.com

Dorchester Co. deputies responding to incident

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have blocked off a portion of a road in a Dorchester County neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses reported a large law enforcement response in the area of North Ridgebrook Drive in the Pepperidge area. Lt. Rick Carson said the incident is “domestic” in nature, but...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man killed in Walterboro auto-pedestrian crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man was killed after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in a Walterboro neighborhood early Saturday morning. The auto-pedestrian crash happened at the intersection of Industrial Road and Lakeshore Drive just after 1:30 a.m. Officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue said the man suffered multiple traumatic injuries […]
WALTERBORO, SC
live5news.com

Goose Creek budget to increase by 20% for 2023, mayor says

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Goose Creek’s budget will be going up around 20% for next year due to the economic development happening within the city. Mayor Greg Habib said the 2023 budget of $77.8 million is the largest in the city’s history as it continues to expand.
GOOSE CREEK, SC

