ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
live5news.com

RiverDogs Complete Sweep, Advance to Carolina League Championship

Myrtle Beach, SC- The Charleston RiverDogs held off a late surge by the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to finish a sweep of the South Division Championship Series with a 10-6 win at Pelicans Ballpark on Thursday night. The victory marked the first time in franchise history that the team has won a playoff series in consecutive seasons.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
live5news.com

Deputies investigating Williamsburg Co. drive-by shooting

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a drive-by shooting in the Kingstree area. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to Oakwood Road. At the scene, they found an injured gunshot victim who was then taken to the hospital. The...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Investigators connect two shootings after victim shows up at hospital

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking into two Saturday shootings that they say are connected. Deputies first responded to Williamsburg Regional Hospital in the Kingstree area. When they arrived, investigators learned that a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Just...
KINGSTREE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy