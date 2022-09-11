ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Grace Grimsley
4d ago

I absolutely agree! Something is just odd about this case. He’s been missing for almost 18 hours at this point. That’s a huge park If he wondered onto the path, but all that water around. I feel like if he was at the park he’d be found by now. I think he was abducted. It’s the only scenario at this point on why they’ve not found him. Poor baby. My heart goes out to his family. Hopefully he’s found safe and sound 🙏🙏

News Talk KIT

Scaled Back Search Continues For Missing Yakima Boy

The search continues for 4-year-old Lucian James Munguia the Yakima boy who has been missing since Saturday, September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. Yakima County Sheriff Bob Udell says while they decided to scale back the search operation earlier this week but the effort continues. He says officials are using drones and human remains detection dogs to search near water and areas around the park.
News Talk KIT

Case Dismissed against Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo Shooting Suspect

A 13-year-old boy, who police describe as an active gang member in the lower valley will not faces charges in connection to the May 6 shooting at the Sunnyside Cinco De Mayo celebration in downtown Sunnyside. Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic says the only eyewitness to the crime isn't available. As a result the First Degree Assault case against Angel Damian Mendoza has been dismissed.
KIMA TV

More than a dozen children are missing from Yakima

Many families like Lucian's, are facing their worst nightmare, waiting for their children to come back home. Across the state of Washington there are currently 49 active missing children and some have been missing for decades. According to the Washington State Patrol, there are 17 children, including Lucian Munguia, who...
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima area business owner indicted for selling rotten juice

YAKIMA, Wash.- In a previous version of this article, another company's photo was used that is NOT affiliate with the indictment. A Federal Grand Jury has returned an indictment charging Mary Ann Bliesner, 80, of Sunnyside with 12 felony counts of fraud, conspiracy, false statements, and violating food safety laws in connection with her company, Valley Processing (VPI).
News Talk KIT

Saving Lives in Yakima During Suicide Prevention Month

This is an important month in Yakima and around the country. September is suicide prevention month. Officials from Safe Yakima Valley and Comprehensive Healthcare want to raise awareness about the problem in Yakima. They say talking about suicide prevention is a good thing and can save lives. So far this year 21 people have committed suicide in Yakima. 22 people had died of a suicide last year at this time.
107.3 KFFM

Yakima School Shooter Sentencing Set for September 20

No juvenile court trial for a 15-year-old suspect arrested in a school shooting in Yakima. Instead a sentencing is set for Tuesday, September 20 in Yakima County Juvenile Court. The trial was cancelled after the 15-year-old suspect plead guilty last month to a charge of second-degree murder in connection to...
KING 5

Yakima authorities searching for missing 4-year-old

YAKIMA, Wash. — The Yakima Police Department is asking for the public to be on the lookout for a 4-year-old boy who went missing Saturday. Four-year-old Lucian was last seen around 7:15 p.m. near the play area at Sarg Hubbard Park, according to the Yakima Police Department. Lucian was...
Yakima Herald Republic

Two men accused of stealing robotics equipment from Wapato High School

Two Wapato men are accused of stealing a trailer containing robotics equipment Thursday from Wapato High School. Some of the gear, valued at $13,000, has been recovered, Yakima County Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said. Security cameras recorded a Dodge Ram pickup backing into the fenced parking area on the...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Candlelight vigil held for missing Yakima boy, family, search turned over to county

YAKIMA – Members of the community as well as law enforcement and first responders gathered at Martin Luther King Park Sunday to pray for missing 4-year-old boy named Lucian Munguia. Lucian has been missing since Saturday when his family reported they could not find him at Sarg Hubbard Park. Nearly 100 people gathered near a pavilion at the vigil, which...
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima County men plead guilty to insurance fraud

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Two men from Yakima County pleaded guilty to insurance fraud following investigation by the Office of the Insurance Commissioner’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU). Both Ricardo Carmona and Saul Perez will have to pay $600 in court fees and undergo three months of electronic home monitoring.
News Talk KIT

News Talk KIT

