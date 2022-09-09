ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Biden's next dangerous nominee continues reign of energy terror

The Democrats’ aggressive push to criminalize various parts of the energy industry was further evident this week when states like California passed a rule making it illegal to purchase gasoline fueled vehicles by 2035. Even the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden and the Democrats should have been named the Climate Change Obsession Act because of the billions of dollars being spent on making their carbon-neutral fantasy seam feasible.
abovethelaw.com

AOC Presses Biden To Cover All Of Cost Like He Said He Would

If you’ve been following the student loan noise recently…no let me restart. If you make under 125k a year, you have been following the Biden administration’s every word on this student loan debt situation. From student loan deferral to cancellation, we needed to know what was up. And after revealing that he’d be cancelling $10-20k in student loan debt I, I mean others, had this immediate response.
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
Business Insider

Ex-Biden White House senior advisor says it's 'political malpractice' for any Democratic candidate to reject campaigning with the president

Cedric Richmond said it was "political malpractice" for any Democratic candidate to rebuff a Biden campaign visit. "If you don't want Biden, it's malpractice," he told The Washington Post, pointing to the president's policy wins. As the midterm elections approach, Biden is set to become more active on the campaign...
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Reichstag blunder

President Joe Biden’s Thursday speech in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall would have been a disturbing abuse of presidential power had it not been so ineptly bungled in every phase of execution. Paid for by taxpayers as a supposedly nonpartisan speech, Biden attacked half the country as extremists...
The Hill

Biden may be plotting to keep Congress out of the Iran nuclear deal

Negotiators from Iran, the United States and the European Union have once again nearly concluded indirect talks over the “final text” of a nuclear deal. Like the 2015 deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the new deal imposes temporary restrictions on the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for broad sanctions relief. Though the talks appear to have reached another impasse, they could rapidly conclude in the coming weeks if Iran decides to show flexibility.
The Hill

House conservatives prep plans to impeach Biden

Republicans hoping to seize control of the House in November are already setting their sights on what is, for many of them, a top priority next year: impeaching President Biden. A number of rank-and-file conservatives have already introduced impeachment articles in the current Congress against the president. They accuse Biden...
FOXBusiness

Biden admin buys 100M COVID tests, calls for more funding from Congress

The White House said Thursday that it had purchased 100 million rapid at-home coronavirus tests from domestic manufacturers. The Biden administration said it was acting within its "limited funding" to increase the supply of the tests in the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS). "While insufficient to adequately replenish our existing stockpile...
