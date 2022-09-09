Read full article on original website
Joe Biden applies pressure on Gavin Newsom over farmworker union bill
The White House's public pressure is notable given Newsom's poorly concealed presidential aspirations.
Former California Dem leader rips Kamala Harris for using Biden as 'meal ticket' to presidency
A former Democratic California state senator ripped Vice President Kamala Harris claiming she is using President Biden as a "meal ticket" to a potential presidency as questions loom about the 2024 presidential election. Former state Senate Majority Leader Gloria Romero joined "Fox & Friends First" Monday to discuss her remarks...
Biden's next dangerous nominee continues reign of energy terror
The Democrats’ aggressive push to criminalize various parts of the energy industry was further evident this week when states like California passed a rule making it illegal to purchase gasoline fueled vehicles by 2035. Even the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden and the Democrats should have been named the Climate Change Obsession Act because of the billions of dollars being spent on making their carbon-neutral fantasy seam feasible.
thecentersquare.com
Independent voters say Biden’s attacks on ‘MAGA Republicans’ went too far
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden has turned up the rhetoric against Trump supporters and what he calls the “ultra MAGA” wing of the Republican party, but new polling shows most Americans fear his comments are too divisive. Biden’s rhetoric, and the concern that he has...
abovethelaw.com
AOC Presses Biden To Cover All Of Cost Like He Said He Would
If you’ve been following the student loan noise recently…no let me restart. If you make under 125k a year, you have been following the Biden administration’s every word on this student loan debt situation. From student loan deferral to cancellation, we needed to know what was up. And after revealing that he’d be cancelling $10-20k in student loan debt I, I mean others, had this immediate response.
Biden and his young sons used to sneak into 'empty estates' after church: New Yorker
President Joe Biden would sometimes sneak onto empty estates with his sons when they were young. If the doors were locked, Biden would hoist them through a second-floor window, Hunter Biden once told the New Yorker. Biden would "charm" any real estate agents who arrived into giving them a tour.
Washington Examiner
Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy
President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
Ex-Biden White House senior advisor says it's 'political malpractice' for any Democratic candidate to reject campaigning with the president
Cedric Richmond said it was "political malpractice" for any Democratic candidate to rebuff a Biden campaign visit. "If you don't want Biden, it's malpractice," he told The Washington Post, pointing to the president's policy wins. As the midterm elections approach, Biden is set to become more active on the campaign...
AOL Corp
New poll indicates a Liz Cheney presidential run would hurt Biden more than Trump
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., has vowed to do “whatever it takes to ensure Donald Trump is never again anywhere near the Oval Office” — including possibly embarking on a White House bid of her own. “It is something that I am thinking about,” she said last week....
Kamala Harris leads Gavin Newsom in Democratic presidential primary poll
A new poll shows that Vice President Kamala Harris is the top choice among Democrats and some swing voters to replace President Joe Biden if he chooses not to seek re-election in 2024. The Echelon Insights poll shows 21% of those surveyed prefer Harris, which gives her a healthy seven-point...
Washington Examiner
Biden’s Reichstag blunder
President Joe Biden’s Thursday speech in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall would have been a disturbing abuse of presidential power had it not been so ineptly bungled in every phase of execution. Paid for by taxpayers as a supposedly nonpartisan speech, Biden attacked half the country as extremists...
Hunter Biden: Republican Accuses Treasury of Running Cover for Biden Family
GOP Representative James Comer said the "Biden administration changed the rules to severely restrict Congress' access to suspicious activity reports."
Biden may be plotting to keep Congress out of the Iran nuclear deal
Negotiators from Iran, the United States and the European Union have once again nearly concluded indirect talks over the “final text” of a nuclear deal. Like the 2015 deal formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the new deal imposes temporary restrictions on the Iranian nuclear program in exchange for broad sanctions relief. Though the talks appear to have reached another impasse, they could rapidly conclude in the coming weeks if Iran decides to show flexibility.
Biden picks White House veteran John Podesta to implement climate law
President Biden has appointed John Podesta, a veteran of past Democratic administrations, to implement the climate part of the Inflation Reduction Act.
House conservatives prep plans to impeach Biden
Republicans hoping to seize control of the House in November are already setting their sights on what is, for many of them, a top priority next year: impeaching President Biden. A number of rank-and-file conservatives have already introduced impeachment articles in the current Congress against the president. They accuse Biden...
Sounding the alarm on extremism, Biden says ‘MAGA Republicans’ pose threat to democracy
President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a warning against what he described as “MAGA Republicans” and extremist threats to the nation, reminding Americans that democracy is not guaranteed. “We have to defend it. Protect it. Stand up for it. Each and every one of us,” Biden said in...
Republicans slam Biden's new clean energy czar John Podesta as CCP 'shill' over ties to top Chinese official
Republicans are slamming President Biden’s appointment to oversee the disbursement of the Democrats’ so-called Inflation Reduction Act over his close ties to a top Chinese Communist Party (CCP) official. Former Obama and Clinton administration official John Podesta, who was tapped by Biden earlier this month to serve as...
FOXBusiness
Biden admin buys 100M COVID tests, calls for more funding from Congress
The White House said Thursday that it had purchased 100 million rapid at-home coronavirus tests from domestic manufacturers. The Biden administration said it was acting within its "limited funding" to increase the supply of the tests in the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS). "While insufficient to adequately replenish our existing stockpile...
