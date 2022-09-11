ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Social media reaction: Georgia football dominates Samford

By James Morgan
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Bulldogs shut down the Samford Bulldogs to move to 2-0. Georgia allowed only three first downs to Samford.

Georgia started the game with a 30-0 lead, but only added one field goal from then on to win 33-0. Georgia dominated, but did not have as efficient of a game offensively as it did against Oregon. The better Bulldogs attempted five field goals and punted three times, which was very different than the season opener.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 300 yards and added two total touchdowns in the Dawgs’ win. Georgia finished with 479 yards of offense and had possession of the football for over 40 minutes.

Kicker Jack Podlesny made four of his five field goal attemps in Georgia’s win. Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey recovered a fumble. Freshman defensive lineman Mykel Williams finished with a sack.

Here is how Georgia football social media reacted to UGA’s win over Samford:

Mykel Williams sack

UGA returns to Sanford after national championship

Is UGA the No. 1 team in CFB?

