Athens, GA

PHOTOS: Georgia football shuts out Samford

By James Morgan
 5 days ago
The Georgia Bulldogs shut down the Samford Bulldogs in a 33-0 win in Athens. Georgia jumped out to a 30-0 halftime lead, but only scored three points in the second half.

Samford mustered only three first downs all game. Georgia dominated, but did not have as efficient of a game offensively as it did against Oregon.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw for 300 yards and a touchdown in the Dawgs’ win. Georgia finished with 479 yards of offense and had possession of the football for over 40 minutes.

Kicker Jack Podlesny made four of five kicks in Georgia’s win (Podlesny’s only miss was a 54-yard attempt). Georgia linebacker Xavian Sorey recovered a Dan Jackson forced fumble in Georgia’s easy win.

Here are some of the top photos from Georgia’s win over Samford:

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daylen Everette

